Elon Musk's first move as Twitter's new owner has been to fire at least 4 top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal
Elon Musk fired at least four top Twitter executives after becoming the platform's new owner. The execs include CEO Parag Agrawal, COO Ned Segal, legal and policy head Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett. Twitter and Musk fought for months over his attempt to back out of the acquisition.
ABC7 News Bay Area
Why Elon Musk's conspiracy theory tweet about Paul Pelosi attack is 'dangerous'
Musk's posts comes amid concerns about how the billionaire Tesla founder will run Twitter and how much he will crack down on the spread of disinformation.
Musk officially closes Twitter deal: reports
Elon Musk officially owns Twitter after closing the deal by a court-imposed Friday deadline, according to multiple outlets, ending a six-month journey over his controversial $44 billion acquisition. CNBC first reported Thursday evening that Musk had taken control of Twitter and the company’s CEO Parag Agrawal and chief financial officer...
Rick Scott calls attack on Paul Pelosi ‘disgusting’ but dodges questions about election conspiracies shared by alleged assailant
CNN — Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, on Sunday called the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, “disgusting” but dodged questions about election conspiracy theories that were shared by the alleged attacker on social media. “It’s...
Suspect wanted to tie up Speaker Pelosi, 'break her kneecaps' before attacking husband: Affidavit
The violent attack that left the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hospitalized was officially labeled "politically motivated" by authorities Monday.
