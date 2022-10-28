ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Hill

Musk officially closes Twitter deal: reports

Elon Musk officially owns Twitter after closing the deal by a court-imposed Friday deadline, according to multiple outlets, ending a six-month journey over his controversial $44 billion acquisition. CNBC first reported Thursday evening that Musk had taken control of Twitter and the company’s CEO Parag Agrawal and chief financial officer...

