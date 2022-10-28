Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Convicted killer accused of raping downtown South Bend ambassador
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A convicted killer has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping a downtown ambassador in August, according to court records. On August 21, 2022, the victim told police she arrived to the 200 block of S. Michigan Street for work as an ambassador for Downtown South Bend just before 6 a.m.
Times-Union Newspaper
2 Arrested On Drug Charges After NET 43 Investigation
Two Indiana men were arrested after allegedly selling cocaine in Kosciusko County. On Friday, Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43), conducted an investigation into fentanyl pills being sold in Kosciusko County, according to a news release from NET43. On Saturday, NET43 law enforcement officers, with the assistance of Warsaw Police...
WNDU
Charging documents still sealed in Delphi murders arrest
For your leaves to be collected, make sure they are raked to the curb. 2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting. South Bend Police received several calls Saturday night about shots fired in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Libby German’s grandparents speak out after suspect charged in...
22 WSBT
20-year-old arrested for South Bend murder
A 20-year-old is behind bars in connection to a shooting last November. Police say Alexis Willocks was arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Anika Henderson. Henderson was shot and killed last year near Randolph and Sampson Streets in South Bend. Willocks is facing charges of Murder and Criminal Recklessness.
95.3 MNC
Suspect arrested after 16-year-old boy’s shooting death in South Bend
A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with shooting death of a 16-year-old boy earlier this month on South Bend’s southeast side. It was back on Oct. 21 when South Bend Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Upon arrival,...
abc57.com
Deputies investigating theft of 80-100 catalytic converters
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of between 80 and 100 catalytic converters from a business on CR3. An employee reported the theft on Thursday afternoon. The theft is believed to have happened that morning between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. The case...
3 Indiana teens found dead in car, police suspect issues with exhaust: ISP
Autopsies performed in Fort Wayne point to carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of death, but toxicology results are pending.
WNDU
Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on South Bend’s southeast side last weekend. South Bend Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue back on Oct. 21. When they arrived, they found Noelle Riggins, 16, in a lawn on that block suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Chase Ends in Drug Arrest
(Michigan City, IN) - A motorcycle chase in Michigan City led to the capture of an alleged drug dealer. The incident happened early Tuesday morning on the city’s near north side. At around 3:35 a.m. officers observed a motorcycle without a license plate in the 400 block of East 10th Street. When the biker refused to stop, a chase ensued westbound. According to police, the motorcyclist fell off the bike near Grant Avenue and fled on foot. Officer found him not far away hiding behind a garage.
wrtv.com
3 teenagers found dead in Kosciusko County
Kosciusko County — Preliminary autopsy results indicate three teenagers found dead inside a car in Kosciusko County on Sunday died from carbon monoxide poisoning. The three teenagers identified as 18-year-old Robert Bontrager, 16-year-old Karen Miller and 16-year-old Nathan Yoder were pronounced dead at the scene in the town of Etna Green. Etna Green is about 30 miles southeast of South Bend.
WNDU
2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting
Police officially announce arrest in murders of Abby Williams, Libby German. Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi was formally charged with two counts of murder last Friday. Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka. Updated: 47 minutes ago. The restrictions are in place on Lincoln Way West...
WNDU
St. Joseph Township Police looking for suspect in officer-involved shooting
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Township Police are looking for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. According to police, an officer found a vehicle that matched an armed robbery case in Berrien Springs around 11:30 p.m. This led to a pursuit by the police in which the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer. The pursuit lasted approximately four minutes, and the officer was not injured.
hometownnewsnow.com
Drug Conviction for La Porte Man in Federal Court
(South Bend, IN) - A La Porte man has been convicted in federal court for dealing drugs. 38-year-old Donta Bridges of La Porte was charged with multiple counts related to dealing heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charges stemmed from...
22 WSBT
Police shot at during chase, suspect still at large
A search is underway for a shooter after police say he shot at a police officer in Michigan. It happened overnight when a St. Joseph Township police officer located a vehicle that was reportedly connected to an armed robbery that happened around 11:17 p.m. Friday night in Berrien Springs. A...
abc57.com
Officers and suspect exchange gunfire, suspect flees
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- Law enforcement agencies in Berrien County are searching for a suspect who exchanged gunfire with police following a pursuit, according to St. Joseph Charter Township Police. A St. Joseph Police officer located a vehicle matching a "be on the lookout" alert in reference to an armed...
abc57.com
Indiana State Police identify teens found dead in vehicle, suspect carbon monoxide poisoning
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police are investigating after three teenagers were found dead in a vehicle in Kosciusko County on Sunday. According to Indiana State Police, the three were found unresponsive just after 3 p.m. in a vehicle on a property in the 10000 block of W 900 N, near Etna Green.
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 28, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct 28, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Daniel Richardson is wanted for Parole Violation for the original charge of Rape. Michael Williams is wanted for Violation of a...
abc57.com
Deputy and former deputy charged with ghost employment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- An Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy and a former deputy have been charged with ghost employment, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department. In March, the sheriff was made aware of possibly inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside the department and ordered an investigation.
abc57.com
Man killed in crash at CR 17 and CR 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened near the intersection of CR 17 and CR 20 Thursday evening. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. between two vehicles. Deputies said Wesley Helfenbein, 43, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He later...
