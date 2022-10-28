ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Suspect arrested for murder of man found under bridge

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOh7F_0ipRy1Sd00

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 52-year-old Greg Garcia, whose body was found in a van under a bridge in September.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said they received information on Sept. 29 regarding a homicide that had occurred two days prior on the north side of Pueblo. After speaking with witnesses, PPD said they determined that a grey Ford Aerostar van was a vehicle of interest in the case.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man found dead in van under Pueblo bridge identified

Officers found the van under the bridge on West 24th Street just west of Tuxedo Boulevard on Sept. 29, and discovered Garcia’s body inside. The Pueblo County Coroner determined Garcia had died of a single gunshot wound.

A suspect was identified in September, and on Oct. 25, detectives with PPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit served 46-year-old Sonny Sanchez with a warrant for First Degree Murder. Sanchez was already being held in the Pueblo County Jail on unrelated charges at the time he was served, and he remains in custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ebgqx_0ipRy1Sd00
Sonny Sanchez mugshot, Courtesy: PPD

This is still an active and ongoing investigation, PPD said. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Ron Gravatt at 719-320-6022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 5

t Cordova
4d ago

Good for him, when he gets to doc he will meet new and interesting people that are as trustworthy as he is. Many of them will be younger and stronger too.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Deputies thwart possible armed robbery in Pueblo West

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is crediting deputies’ quick response with thwarting an armed robbery attempt by a man with several outstanding warrants. According to PCSO, a deputy said he stopped at the Loaf N Jug on West Spaulding Avenue in Pueblo West around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Shooting near E Fountain Blvd, no injuries

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday, Oct. 30, in the area of East Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road. According to CSPD at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday night, in response to reports of a shooting officers were called to the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man arrested in aggravated robbery of Pueblo bank

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Theft after police say he robbed a bank and stole a handgun. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to a bank in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 50 on a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Sheriff’s office ask for public’s help in identifying two suspects following break-in in Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two men following a break-in at a Grease Monkey in Pueblo West. The sheriff's office said the incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 25. If you recognize the suspects, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 719-583-6250 The post Sheriff’s office ask for public’s help in identifying two suspects following break-in in Pueblo West appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate reported shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported shooting in a residential area in southeast Colorado Springs. Sunday, Colorado Springs Police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Afternoon Cir. after receiving a report about a shooting, just before 11:30 p.m. According to the police, an unknown vehicle drove by the area and The post Police investigate reported shooting in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Bullets hit southeast Springs home in drive-by shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when a drive-by shooter sprayed bullets at a home in southeast Springs late Sunday night. Officers were called to the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle just after 11:20 p.m. on reports of a shooting and were told after getting on scene that someone had shot at the home several times while cruising past it in a vehicle. Bullets penetrated two different rooms, but no one inside was hit.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

2 minors thrown, 2 others injured in Pueblo rollover

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two minors were thrown from a car and two others were injured on Sunday morning, Oct. 30 after the driver rolled the car on the west side of Pueblo. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded to Duke Street, in a neighborhood east of Pueblo Boulevard, around 9:30 a.m. after […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One arrested in shooting death outside Fountain bar

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man has been arrested for murder after a shooting outside a bar off Highway 85 in Fountain early Saturday morning, according to the Fountain Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the 'Corner Pocket' in Fountain and found a man dead. Witnesses told police the suspect and The post One arrested in shooting death outside Fountain bar appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Man killed following bar fight in Fountain

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed a man following a bar fight early Saturday morning on Oct. 28. 25-year-old Robert Kristo was arrested by FPD and El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies. At 12:37 a.m., officers were called to the Corner Pocket, located at 6502 South […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Nathaniel Czajkowski?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in 2017. At approximately 3 a.m., officers were called to the area of Albertacos located near the 4400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Officer-involved shooting suspect still recovering

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The suspect involved in a Fremont County officer-involved shooting in October continues to recover from his injuries sustained during the incident. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, October 20 at about 8:26 a.m. deputies were called to investigate a “man with a gun” at the Country Green Apartments, […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Arrests made for vehicle break-ins, 15 other cases

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has made the arrest of “prolific offenders,” who are apparently linked to more than 15 open CSPD cases that involved several vehicle break-ins, among other crimes. The crimes happened in Colorado Springs during the months of June 2022 through September 2022, according to CSPD. On Thursday, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Two juveniles injured in shooting in Pueblo

Anchor Katie Pelton talks with Auto Safety manager Dr. Emily Thomas about Halloween costumes and car seat safety. Anchor Katie Pelton talks with AARP Elderwatch Colorado about the latest scams. Updated: 7 hours ago. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pedestrian hit, westbound Constitution Avenue blocked

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of Peterson Road and Constitution Avenue, according to the Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD). CHFD posted about the crash on Twitter just after 7:00 p.m., and said westbound Constitution is blocked while crews respond. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. No […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Motorcycle rider killed in crash east of downtown Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist has died following a crash east of downtown Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.. Witnesses told police the rider may have run a red light when he collided with an oncoming car at the intersection of Union and Platte just before 6:30 a.m. He was not wearing a helmet and later died from his injuries at a local hospital. He has only been identified as a man between 25-30 years old.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: North Union & East Platte open after fatal crash

UPDATE: SUNDAY 10/30/2022 3:10 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — Based on witness statements, CSPD’s Major Crash Team assumed responsibility for the investigation. Witnesses of the incident say the motorcyclist may have entered the intersection on a red light and was not wearing a helmet. The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. The intersection of North Union […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Details on shooting involving Fremont County Sheriff’s deputy reveal what led up to shots fired

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) released more information about a shooting involving a Fremont County Sheriff's deputy. Thursday, Oct. 20, at 8:26 a.m., Fremont County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to the Country Green Apartments in the 3000 block of E. Highway 50 in Cañon City on reports of a man with a gun.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

2 in critical condition following I-25 crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were seriously injured after flipping their vehicle on the interstate overnight. The rollover was reported at the Bijou Street exit (142) just after 4:20 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters had to free the occupants from the car. The southbound off-ramp from I-25 to Bijou was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy