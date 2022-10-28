Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Rocky men begin season 3-0; Battlin' Bears women post victory
BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College men's and women's basketball teams swept The King's University (Alberta) on Sunday at the Fortin Center. With their 120-84 victory, Rocky's men begin the season 3-0. Rocky defeated Portland Bible College 108-36 on Thursday and Southern Alberta Institute of Technology 107-67 Friday in a pair of games in Great Falls.
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings men, women post soccer victories
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings scored four second-half goals Saturday in overwhelming visiting Western Oregon 5-1 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer at Yellowjacket Field. MSUB received goals from Jeremie Briquet, Trey Draayer, Kanden Beck, Callum Bryan and Pascal Pisarek in improving to 5-8-2 overall and 3-5-2 in...
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech football uses second-half surge in comeback win over Rocky
BILLINGS — Angel Sanchez knew all well of what he probably should’ve done, but instincts just simply took over. The Montana Tech sophomore defensive back was playing deep in coverage during the latter stages of the Orediggers’ critical clash against fellow Frontier Conference contender Rocky Mountain College on Saturday. He correctly expected what was coming on a Battlin’ Bears fourth down with just over two minutes to play and Rocky in dire need of a score — a long bomb.
406mtsports.com
Laurel football rolls to opening-round win over Libby
LAUREL — Laurel rolled to 348 offensive yards in defeating Libby 45-6 in the first round of the Class A football playoffs Saturday at the Laurel Sports Complex. Laurel (8-2), which led 14-0 after one quarter, will advance to play at Polson (8-0) next Saturday at 1 p.m. The...
406mtsports.com
Long time coming: Shepherd Mustangs end playoff drought with win over Fairfield Eagles
SHEPHERD — Even more than the numbers on the Shepherd High School football field scoreboard which showed the home-standing Mustangs on the right side of a winning score, a different number was more frequently talked about following Saturday’s first-round Class B football game. 1995. That’s the last time...
Comments / 0