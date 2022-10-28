ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Rocky men begin season 3-0; Battlin' Bears women post victory

BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College men's and women's basketball teams swept The King's University (Alberta) on Sunday at the Fortin Center. With their 120-84 victory, Rocky's men begin the season 3-0. Rocky defeated Portland Bible College 108-36 on Thursday and Southern Alberta Institute of Technology 107-67 Friday in a pair of games in Great Falls.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings men, women post soccer victories

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings scored four second-half goals Saturday in overwhelming visiting Western Oregon 5-1 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer at Yellowjacket Field. MSUB received goals from Jeremie Briquet, Trey Draayer, Kanden Beck, Callum Bryan and Pascal Pisarek in improving to 5-8-2 overall and 3-5-2 in...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Tech football uses second-half surge in comeback win over Rocky

BILLINGS — Angel Sanchez knew all well of what he probably should’ve done, but instincts just simply took over. The Montana Tech sophomore defensive back was playing deep in coverage during the latter stages of the Orediggers’ critical clash against fellow Frontier Conference contender Rocky Mountain College on Saturday. He correctly expected what was coming on a Battlin’ Bears fourth down with just over two minutes to play and Rocky in dire need of a score — a long bomb.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Laurel football rolls to opening-round win over Libby

LAUREL — Laurel rolled to 348 offensive yards in defeating Libby 45-6 in the first round of the Class A football playoffs Saturday at the Laurel Sports Complex. Laurel (8-2), which led 14-0 after one quarter, will advance to play at Polson (8-0) next Saturday at 1 p.m. The...
LAUREL, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy