BILLINGS — Angel Sanchez knew all well of what he probably should’ve done, but instincts just simply took over. The Montana Tech sophomore defensive back was playing deep in coverage during the latter stages of the Orediggers’ critical clash against fellow Frontier Conference contender Rocky Mountain College on Saturday. He correctly expected what was coming on a Battlin’ Bears fourth down with just over two minutes to play and Rocky in dire need of a score — a long bomb.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO