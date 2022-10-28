ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Montanans place at National High School Recruiting Showcase wrestling tourney

DES MOINES, Iowa — Several Montana wrestlers placed at the USAW National High School Recruiting Showcase here over the weekend. The Montana placers included: Carter Schmidt, Belgrade, 132 pounds, 2nd; Israel Moreno, Missoula Big Sky, 152, 2nd; Mason Christian, Butte, 195, 2nd; Teegan Vasquez, Kalispell Glacier, 132, 3rd; Logan Cole, Billings Senior, 160, 3rd; Forest Howell, Flathead, 285, 3rd; Keyan Hernandez, Billings West, 120, 5th; and Anders Thompson, Kalispell Flathead, 170, 7th.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Western holds MSU-Northern to 62 yards in big win

DILLON – The Montana Western Bulldogs continued Frontier Conference at Vigilante Field on Saturday afternoon as they hosted the MSU-Northern Lights. The Bulldogs ran for 343 yards and six touchdowns, Jon Jund threw for two scores, and the Western defense held the Lights to 62 yards of total offense in a 66-0 win over Northern.
DILLON, MT
Dillon survives Frenchtown comeback to advance to quarterfinals

DILLON – The Class A playoffs got underway on Friday night as the Dillon Beavers hosted the Frenchtown Broncs. Earlier in the season, Dillon defeated Frenchtown in a low-scoring game, 21-10. The rematch featured plenty more scoring, as the Beavers advanced to the quarterfinals with a 42-34 victory despite...
DILLON, MT
Missoula Sentinel uses big 2nd half to beat Great Falls CMR, advance to quarterfinals

MISSOULA — Kellen Curtiss scored two offensive touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense in the span of 99 seconds of game action Friday at Missoula County Stadium. Those clutch plays by the Missoula Sentinel senior helped the two-time defending state champions turn their 30-24 lead into a 43-24 advantage over Great Falls CMR. It was a far cry from the first half, when the third-seeded Spartans trailed 17-15 and were in danger of being upset in the opening round of the State AA playoffs by a No. 6 seed that lost five straight games.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Montana state senator reveals specifics of College GameDay bill

MISSOULA — Last week, state senator Ellie Boldman, based out of Missoula, requested a bill be drafted with the intent of bringing ESPN’s College GameDay to the city. The bill, currently in the drafting process, would go to legislature in January during their bi-annual meeting. At the time...
MONTANA STATE

