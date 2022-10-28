Read full article on original website
webcenterfairbanks.com
FNSB Central Recycling Facility to reopen November 1
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Central Recycling Facility is opening back up to the public at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, after four months of closure. The facility was initially closed on July 1 when the contract with its operator ended, and the closure...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in North Pole, AK
North Pole is a city in Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska. It is 386 miles north of Anchorage and 2,347 miles northwest of Seattle, Washington. As of the Alaska Department of Labor’s 2021 estimate, the population in this small city is 2,103. Northpole comprises 4.2 square miles of land...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Retired Alaska State Trooper Lantz Dahlke named as Fairbanks MMIP investigator
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As the states puts more emphasis on investigating murdered and missing indigenous person (MMIP) cases, a new addition to the unit has been made. On Oct. 24, retired State Trooper, Lt. Lantz Dahlke became the latest addition to the MMIP investigation unit. Dahlke began his career...
kinyradio.com
Lantz Dahlke joins the MMIP Investigative team in Fairbanks
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - Retired Alaska State Trooper Lieutenant Lantz Dahlke joined the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons investigative team at the Department of Public Safety on Monday. Investigator Lantz Dahlke began this position with the Alaska Department of Public Safety on October 24th, 2022. He joined Investigator Lonny Piscoya,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons investigative team adds Fairbanks-based investigator
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A retired Alaska State Trooper is returning to the Department of Public Safety, this time joining the efforts to solve cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous people. The department announced in a press release that former Alaska State Trooper Lieutenant Lantz Dahlke has joined the Missing...
alaskalandmine.com
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Why “means testing” the PFD doesn’t solve the problem
We understand that earlier this week as part of a debate hosted by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Representative Grier Hopkins (D – Fairbanks) argued that the way to address the inequity created by using cuts in the Permanent Fund dividend (PFD) to fund government is to “means test” the PFD, presumably paying the full amount to middle and lower income Alaska families but eliminating it for those in higher income brackets.
goseawolves.com
Floyd pilots #9 UAA past UAF for 23rd victory
ANCHORAGE – Senior setter Ellen Floyd delivered 35 assists and a career-high nine kills Saturday to help the 9th-ranked Alaska Anchorage volleyball team overcome a slow start for an 18-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 victory over Alaska Fairbanks at the Alaska Airlines Center. The Seawolves (23-2, 13-1 Great Northwest Athletic...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks medical professionals offer free visual, dental health screening for children
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough is working with the Fairbanks Families Partnership to put on free health screenings for community children. The events, which are happening on Saturday, October 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. include vision and dental screenings, which will take place at different locations.
alaskapublic.org
‘Programmed to eat’: Northern pike mauls husky at North Pole gravel pit
A North Pole woman is keeping her dogs away from a neighborhood gravel pit after a northern pike attacked and injured one of them last month. Longtime North Pole resident Shannon Dhondt said it was a warm September day when she stopped to let her two dogs cool off at the neighborhood gravel pit.
kdll.org
Line upgrades could help get renewable energy to the grid, state says
The Alaska Energy Authority got the go-ahead this week to upgrade aging electrical transmission lines from Bradley Lake to Quartz Creek. That’s after the board of the public corporation greenlit $175 million in bond financing to fund what AEA Director Curtis Thayer said are much-needed improvements. “Currently, the transmission...
alaskabeacon.com
Former ‘Into the Wild’ bus now considered an ‘American treasure’
The National Park Service and the Institute of Museum and Library Services has donated $500,000 to the University of Alaska Museum of the North to help preserve the former Fairbanks transit bus that served as the setting for the book and film “Into the Wild.”. The grant was announced...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks City Council welcomes new mayor, two new members
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two seats on the Fairbanks City Council changed hands at the Monday, October 24 meeting. Citizens from Fairbanks offered testimony thanking the outgoing members Aaron Gibson and Valerie Therrien for their service to the community. Therrien and Gibson then thanked their colleagues and city staff before...
webcenterfairbanks.com
FNSB Assembly welcomes two new members after local elections
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two new members were sworn into the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly at Thursday, October 27′s meeting, following the municipal elections on October 4. Barbara Haney and Brett Rotermund took their oath of office, along with returning member Mindy O’Neall. The swearing-in, performed by...
peakofohio.com
Raiders, Falcons fall in district final; Fairbanks wins district title – Tournament Volleyball results
Area volleyball teams competed for a district championship Saturday. The Benjamin Logan varsity team lost to Badin in straight sets: 10-25, 14-25, and 11-25. Makayla Williamson tallied 10 kills and Macy Matthews recorded 7 kills. The Raiders finish the season 24-3. The Graham varsity team lost to Mercy McAuley in...
