FNSB Central Recycling Facility to reopen November 1

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Central Recycling Facility is opening back up to the public at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, after four months of closure. The facility was initially closed on July 1 when the contract with its operator ended, and the closure...
15 Best Things to Do in North Pole, AK

North Pole is a city in Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska. It is 386 miles north of Anchorage and 2,347 miles northwest of Seattle, Washington. As of the Alaska Department of Labor’s 2021 estimate, the population in this small city is 2,103. Northpole comprises 4.2 square miles of land...
Lantz Dahlke joins the MMIP Investigative team in Fairbanks

Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - Retired Alaska State Trooper Lieutenant Lantz Dahlke joined the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons investigative team at the Department of Public Safety on Monday. Investigator Lantz Dahlke began this position with the Alaska Department of Public Safety on October 24th, 2022. He joined Investigator Lonny Piscoya,...
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Why “means testing” the PFD doesn’t solve the problem

We understand that earlier this week as part of a debate hosted by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Representative Grier Hopkins (D – Fairbanks) argued that the way to address the inequity created by using cuts in the Permanent Fund dividend (PFD) to fund government is to “means test” the PFD, presumably paying the full amount to middle and lower income Alaska families but eliminating it for those in higher income brackets.
Floyd pilots #9 UAA past UAF for 23rd victory

ANCHORAGE – Senior setter Ellen Floyd delivered 35 assists and a career-high nine kills Saturday to help the 9th-ranked Alaska Anchorage volleyball team overcome a slow start for an 18-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 victory over Alaska Fairbanks at the Alaska Airlines Center. The Seawolves (23-2, 13-1 Great Northwest Athletic...
Line upgrades could help get renewable energy to the grid, state says

The Alaska Energy Authority got the go-ahead this week to upgrade aging electrical transmission lines from Bradley Lake to Quartz Creek. That’s after the board of the public corporation greenlit $175 million in bond financing to fund what AEA Director Curtis Thayer said are much-needed improvements. “Currently, the transmission...
Fairbanks City Council welcomes new mayor, two new members

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two seats on the Fairbanks City Council changed hands at the Monday, October 24 meeting. Citizens from Fairbanks offered testimony thanking the outgoing members Aaron Gibson and Valerie Therrien for their service to the community. Therrien and Gibson then thanked their colleagues and city staff before...
FNSB Assembly welcomes two new members after local elections

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two new members were sworn into the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly at Thursday, October 27′s meeting, following the municipal elections on October 4. Barbara Haney and Brett Rotermund took their oath of office, along with returning member Mindy O’Neall. The swearing-in, performed by...
