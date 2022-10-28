SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tropical system in the Caribbean Sea is on the cusp on becoming the 15th tropical cyclone of this year. The next name in line is Lisa. The storm already has tropical force sustained winds of 40mph, and has a developed center. With these conditions in mind, the convective situation is not strong enough to label it a tropical storm. However it is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Lisa at some point Monday. Forecast models are in agreement that this system should continue moving westerly toward Central America. The storm will likely develop into a Category One Hurricane in three to four days and make landfall in Belize or the southern Yucatan Peninsula. Currently Jamaica and the Cayman Islands are under a Tropical Storm watch until Monday evening. This storm will stay well south of Florida and is not expected to threaten the United States.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO