4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Mysuncoast.com
St. Armands Circle hosts 14th annual Fright Night
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The St. Armands Circle Association estimated over 1,000 people would be around for Fright Night from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The event gave kids the opportunity to trick or treat around the circle, picking up candy from businesses. The association’s executive director, Rachel Burns, said many of the restaurants and businesses held their own Halloween costume competitions inside.
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast Halloween Costumes Old and New
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Share your old and new Halloween costumes with us. You can upload them via our Share It! tab. Or you can share them by clicking the gallery below.
Mysuncoast.com
Senior Friendship Centers to host food drive for senior Ian victims Friday
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - This Friday, Nov. 4, Senior Friendship Centers will be donating to victims of Hurricane Ian. The group will distribute a case of water, a $10 Publix gift card, and six shelf-stable meals to each senior affected by Hurricane Ian when they attend this drive-through distribution in Venice on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 8 to 11 a.m. while supplies last.
fox13news.com
Entry is free for Clearwater Greek Fest 2022
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Greek Fest is one of Pinellas County’s longest-running cultural celebrations. This weekend, the food and festivities are back and better than ever – and entry is free for the whole family. Organizers say make sure to arrive hungry. The Clearwater Greek Fest is...
fox13news.com
Habitat ReStore helps Venice residents after Ian
Flooding during Hurricane Ian took everything from some residents of Venice and North Port. Habitat for Humanity's ReStore is helping families get back what they lost.
sarasotamagazine.com
This Year's Chalk Festival Returns to Historic Burns Square
Sometimes the best way to make sense of current events is to leave everything behind and look down—if only for a little while. This weekend, from Oct. 28-31, you can do just that. Step out of the real world and into the 15th annual Chalk Festival, themed "A Spirited Museum in Motion."
happeningsmagazine.net
Exhibits extended, event updates in Punta Gorda
The Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda has updated its programming schedule following Hurricane Ian. Join the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce & The Port Charlotte Chamber of Commerce as they “Cut the Ribbon” which will open the Visual Arts Center “Season of Art” on Nov. 1.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port works to make streets safe for trick-or-treaters post Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Halloween is looking a bit different this year in North Port. Since Hurricane Ian left many neighborhoods filled with debris, some trick-or-treaters will be having to dodge those piles in order to get from house to house. According to the North Port Police Department, they’ll...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton YMCA hosts first ‘Trunk or Treat’
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton YMCA hosted its first-ever Trunk or Treat event on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. The event was free to the public and the YMCA was using the opportunity to show prospective members around the facility. The YMCA asked community members to register to decorate their cars and staff members also participated. A dozen cars were handing out candy to kids dressed up in their Halloween costumes. The event also allowed kids the opportunity to play games to win candy like scooter races.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice Theatre announces campaign to repair theatre after Ian damage
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Theatre has announced that its board will match all gifts to the theatre to repair damage sustained during Hurricane Ian. The board will match all gifts up to $500,000 through Dec. 31, 2022 in an effort to jumpstart the campaign to rebuild. The theatre’s main building’s roof was torn off in the storm and there was damage to the walls. The theatre is continuing on with its productions as it works to rebuild.
Mysuncoast.com
Veterans Day parade to close streets in downtown Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Nov. 11 Veterans Day parade will prompt the closing of several streets in downtown Sarasota that day, the city says. The City of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, will co-host the annual parade, beginning at 10 a.m. Sarasota police say these...
Cortez Bait & Seafood – Get Fresh Stone Crabs and Seafood Straight from the Suncoast Waters
In the Sarasota and Bradenton area, we are fortunate to have access via a short trip to Cortez Bait & Seafood for the freshest seafood. Additionally, during this time of the year, it is the go-to place for stone crabs fresh from the waters off the Suncoast. Run by James ‘Wyre’ Lee, the initial wood shack that started this traditional fish market has continued to grow in the last few years to the expanded endeavor it is today. The business was started by an avid commercial fisherman who had spent a lifetime on the water, and that passion is seen in the offerings brought to customers daily. Only the highest quality fish, stone crab, and other options are available at Cortez Bait & Seafood.
Busch Gardens Tampa's Christmas returns with new fireworks show, food and more
New this year is the "Holiday in the Sky" firework show, featuring a dancing water fountain.
Mysuncoast.com
Tropical Disturbance on the Cusp of Becoming Lisa in the Caribbean
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tropical system in the Caribbean Sea is on the cusp on becoming the 15th tropical cyclone of this year. The next name in line is Lisa. The storm already has tropical force sustained winds of 40mph, and has a developed center. With these conditions in mind, the convective situation is not strong enough to label it a tropical storm. However it is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Lisa at some point Monday. Forecast models are in agreement that this system should continue moving westerly toward Central America. The storm will likely develop into a Category One Hurricane in three to four days and make landfall in Belize or the southern Yucatan Peninsula. Currently Jamaica and the Cayman Islands are under a Tropical Storm watch until Monday evening. This storm will stay well south of Florida and is not expected to threaten the United States.
Mysuncoast.com
Lisa to strengthen to a hurricane prior to landfall
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical storm Lisa the 12th named storm of the season has formed in the central Caribbean and is expected to become the 6th hurricane of the season. Lisa is expected to stay well to our south as it heads toward Belize. It is expected to move toward Central America and make landfall Wednesday afternoon with winds up to 75 mph and gusts up to 90 mph. It will bring life threatening flash flooding and dangerous mudslides into Central America by midweek.
Frosty Oasis Will Bring ‘Classic Ice Cream Parlor’ Vibes to Anna Maria Island
The concept is a passion project inspired by owner Joe Lalonde’s father’s Michigan-based ice cream shop of the same name.
wild941.com
Mom Dressed Her Daughter As A BBL Patient For Halloween
Oh my god, this is outrageous! Well, maybe not. People are upset over this mom dressing her daughter as a bbl patient. There is not much information on this family and where they were going, but this has the internet in shambles. Do you find this funny or offensive? Other people were upset with parents dressing their kids as Jeffery Dahmer! I can totally understand why people were upset over that, because it was a real situation. Are you a person who gets upset over Halloween costumes? Drop ya comments on Facebook.
Trick-or-Treat events in Southwest Florida
List of family friendly Halloween Trick-or-Treat events happening in Southwest Florida this weekend.
fox13news.com
Mote Marine's shark tank diver had love for aquariums while growing up: 'I’ve always been amazed by sharks'
SARASOTA, Fla. - Divers have admiration from every child visiting an aquarium, and most of the big kids too. They're just as cool as the fish they're surrounded by. "I don’t think 12-year-old me would be surprised I’m working at Mote because that was the plan all along," said Rachel Ayala, senior aquarium biologist at Mote Marine Aquarium in Sarasota.
fox4now.com
After Ian: Updates for Sunday, Oct. 30
Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here. Scripps Howard Fund Hurricane Ian relief drive: Text STORM to 50155 or click here to make a contribution. FDEM Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. Operation Blue Roof: Call 888-766-3258 or visit Blueroof.us. FEMA Assistance Hotline: 1-800-621-3362...
