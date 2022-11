LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George hit a go-ahead jumper with six seconds remaining, finishing with 35 points as the Los Angeles Clippers edged past the Houston Rockets 95-93 on Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ivica Zubac added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers, who played without Kawhi Leonard and John Wall. Leonard missed his fifth game and Wall sat out his second, both because of knee injury management. K.J. Martin scored 23 points off the bench to lead the Rockets (1-8), who dropped their fourth in a row. George’s 3-pointer tied the game 93-all with 39 seconds remaining. That got fans on their feet for the final seconds.

