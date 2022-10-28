Read full article on original website
Bay Net
MISSING: Mathew Spencer Johnson, 34-Year-Old, Last Seen In St. Mary’s
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a missing individual. At approximately 4 p.m. on October 30, SMCSO put out an alert for a missing man. The missing person has been identified as Mathew Spencer Johnson. Johnson is a...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County police cruiser crashes underneath suspect vehicle in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A major crash has closed roads in Silver Spring after a police pursuit of an armed robbery suspect vehicle ended with a crash involving a police cruiser and a Metrobus. Montgomery County Police responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road for...
howardcountymd.gov
Police investigating fatal collision in Elkridge
Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Elkridge late on Oct. 30 in which one person was killed. At approximately 9:50 p.m., a 2004 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle was traveling south on Route 1 at Port Capital Drive when it collided with a 2013 Honda Accord making a left turn. The operator of the motorcycle, 20-year-old Marval Iran Polk Jr. of Baltimore, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda was transported to Howard County General Hospital with minor injuries.
Police: 19-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Sunday
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 19-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday. DiMya Budd was last seen at approximately 4:00 a.m. Sunday leaving her residence in the 800 block of Maplewood Ave. in Takoma Park, MCPD said in a news release. Budd is 5 feet, 2-inches tall, and weighs approximately 125 lbs. She has brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black North Face coat, light gray sweatpants, and black Nike slides.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Rosedale woman
——— ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale woman. Joann Chavious, 41, was last seen in the Rosedale area at around 3 p.m. on Sunday wearing a gray Under Armour jacket and jeans. Chavious may be driving a white Nissan Altima with Maryland...
rockvillenights.com
Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released
Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – One woman was killed and two others seriously injured in a late-night crash in Ellicott City Saturday night. According to police, at approximately 11:44 p.m., a 2020 Toyota RAV4 was traveling west on Rogers Avenue approaching Route 29 when it was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east in the westbound lane. The adult female passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene by medical first responders. An adult male and a female were both rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. The driver and sole The post Woman killed, two serious in weekend crash in Ellicott City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Stabbing In Waldorf; Victim Flown Out
WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a stabbing that reportedly took place Saturday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 12:19 p.m. on October 29, first responders were called to the 2500 block of Regal Place for reports that someone was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Drug Arrest- On October 12, 2022, Cpl. Holdsworth arrested James Perry Bond, age 31 of no fixed address, in the 45000 block of Krystal Lane in Great Mills, for an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended. Located on Bond was a suspected CDS smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue. Bond was served the outstanding warrant and charged with CDS: Paraphernalia and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.
mocoshow.com
Sunday Night Collision Injures Three in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision late Sunday night in front of Fire Station 708 in Gaithersburg on Montgomery Village Ave and Russell Ave, according to Battalion Fire Chief James Carpenter. The collision occurred at approximately 10:15pm and led to three patients being evaluated with...
fox5dc.com
Man found shot to death in Fairfax County apartment; police release images of persons of interest
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man was found shot inside an apartment in Fairfax County on Sunday, according to police. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 4:55 p.m. that officers were on the scene of a shooting in the 5500 blk of Seminary Road in Alexandria. According to police, officers at the...
WJLA
howardcountymd.gov
Police: Car crash in Baltimore County could be linked to a shooting
Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Holgate Drive, and a vehicle crash in the area of Sugarwood Circle and Hartland Road.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At CVS In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 6:33 pm, the two pictured suspects entered the CVS pharmacy on Three Notch Road in California. While in the store,...
