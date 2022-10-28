ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

howardcountymd.gov

Police investigating fatal collision in Elkridge

Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Elkridge late on Oct. 30 in which one person was killed. At approximately 9:50 p.m., a 2004 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle was traveling south on Route 1 at Port Capital Drive when it collided with a 2013 Honda Accord making a left turn. The operator of the motorcycle, 20-year-old Marval Iran Polk Jr. of Baltimore, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda was transported to Howard County General Hospital with minor injuries.
ELKRIDGE, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: 19-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Sunday

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 19-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday. DiMya Budd was last seen at approximately 4:00 a.m. Sunday leaving her residence in the 800 block of Maplewood Ave. in Takoma Park, MCPD said in a news release. Budd is 5 feet, 2-inches tall, and weighs approximately 125 lbs. She has brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black North Face coat, light gray sweatpants, and black Nike slides.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Rosedale woman

——— ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale woman. Joann Chavious, 41, was last seen in the Rosedale area at around 3 p.m. on Sunday wearing a gray Under Armour jacket and jeans. Chavious may be driving a white Nissan Altima with Maryland...
ROSEDALE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released

Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Police name fentanyl as cause of death for 3 Hyattsville men

Two months after three men were found unconscious outside a Hyattsville apartment complex and later died, police announced what they believe is responsible for their deaths. The City of Hyattsville Police Department announced over the weekend that the cause of death for three men who residents found unconscious outside of an apartment building on the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road on Aug. 24, was fentanyl overdose.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Woman killed, two serious in weekend crash in Ellicott City

Bay Net

Police Investigating Stabbing In Waldorf; Victim Flown Out

WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a stabbing that reportedly took place Saturday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 12:19 p.m. on October 29, first responders were called to the 2500 block of Regal Place for reports that someone was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

Drug Arrest- On October 12, 2022, Cpl. Holdsworth arrested James Perry Bond, age 31 of no fixed address, in the 45000 block of Krystal Lane in Great Mills, for an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended. Located on Bond was a suspected CDS smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue. Bond was served the outstanding warrant and charged with CDS: Paraphernalia and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Sunday Night Collision Injures Three in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision late Sunday night in front of Fire Station 708 in Gaithersburg on Montgomery Village Ave and Russell Ave, according to Battalion Fire Chief James Carpenter. The collision occurred at approximately 10:15pm and led to three patients being evaluated with...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
howardcountymd.gov

Police investigating fatal collision in Ellicott City

Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Ellicott City late on Oct. 29 in which one person was killed and others were seriously injured. At approximately 11:44 p.m., a 2020 Toyota RAV4 was traveling west on Rogers Avenue approaching Route 29 when it was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east in the westbound lane. An adult female passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver and another passenger of the Toyota, an adult male and adult female, were transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet, an adult male, was transported to Howard County General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At CVS In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 6:33 pm, the two pictured suspects entered the CVS pharmacy on Three Notch Road in California. While in the store,...
CALIFORNIA, MD

