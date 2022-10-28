Read full article on original website
Judge won’t dismiss election workers’ suit against Giuliani
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has declined to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani by two women who served as election workers in Georgia in November 2020. In the lawsuit filed last December, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss accused Giuliani of defaming them by falsely stating that the pair engaged in election fraud while counting ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Giuliani argued to dismiss the lawsuit in a motion filed in June, saying the claims against him were inadequately pleaded and barred by First Amendment protections for free speech. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell in Washington on Monday rejected those arguments, allowing the lawsuit to move forward.
Takeaways from SCOTUS affirmative action cases: Conservatives may overturn precedent allowing race as a factor in admissions
The Supreme Court is poised to say that colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration in admissions programs, a decision that will likely overturn decades-old precedent and could diminish the number of African American and Hispanic students in higher education. During a marathon session lasting almost five...
Trump asks Supreme Court to stop IRS from turning over his tax returns to the House
Former President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to put on hold the release of his tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service to a Democratic-led House committee. Trump filed the emergency request on Monday with the high court after a federal appeals court cleared the way last week for the returns to be disclosed to the House Ways and Means Committee in the coming days.
Trump news – live: Trump takes tax return case to Supreme Court as Jan 6 officer appears at Oath Keepers trial
Former president Donald Trump has launched a last-ditch appeal to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns by filing an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court claiming it will undermine the separation of powers.Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s legal troubles in New York are coming to a head, with three cases involving him and his affairs currently being heard in court.While his former adviser Tom Barrack faces an ongoing criminal trial in Brooklyn, Mr Trump himself is the target of a civil lawsuit claiming that he and his business systematically over- and under-valued real estate...
Judge dismisses Mark Meadows’ challenge to House January 6 committee subpoena
A federal judge on Monday night dismissed the challenge former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows brought to a House January 6 select committee subpoena. US District Judge Carl Nichols wrote that the Constitution’s Speech or Debate clause, which shields legislators from being targeted by certain legal actions in circumstances tied to their legislative duties, shielded the select committee from Meadows’ lawsuit.
Justices’ past affirmative action views, in their own words
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Supreme Court that is the most diverse in history will hear two cases Monday challenging the use of affirmative action in higher education. It’s a topic a number of the justices have already said a lot about. The cases say that Harvard University and the University of North Carolina improperly use race as a factor in admissions, giving preference to Black, Hispanic and Native American students. And the conservative-dominated court is widely expected to rule against the universities. Three of the court’s six conservatives are on record opposing affirmative action policies while one of the court’s liberals has been a passionate defender.
January 6 committee obtains eight emails showing possible planning of post-election crime
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has obtained eight emails from late 2020 that a judge determined show Donald Trump and his lawyers planning to defraud courts and obstruct the congressional vote on the presidency. A new court filing from Trump’s then-attorney...
Justice Department says ‘vigilante ballot security efforts’ in Arizona are likely illegal
The Justice Department on Monday waded into a closely watched election lawsuit in Arizona where several civic groups have accused right-wing activists of intimidating voters at ballot drop boxes. The allegations “raise serious concerns of voter intimidation,” the Justice Department wrote, adding that “vigilante ballot security efforts” and “private campaigns...
Zinke’s Trump Cabinet days shape Montana race for US House
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Donald Trump’s former interior secretary, Ryan Zinke, is facing challenges on three fronts in his bid for a Montana U.S. House seat — from a Democrat, a Libertarian and Zinke’s own mixed reputation among voters. Once viewed as a moderate, Zinke’s shift to the right under Trump and revelations that he lied in two federal ethics cases have left him exposed to sharp attacks from Democrat Monica Tranel. Tranel and Libertarian candidate John Lamb differ sharply on the issues but unite in painting Zinke as lacking integrity. Zinke barely survived June’s primary against a hard-right conservative.
Judge keeps North Dakota abortion ban from taking effect
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge says he’ll keep the state’s ban on abortion from taking effect because there’s a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed in court. Judge Bruce Romanick’s Monday ruling means abortion is still legal in North Dakota. However, Romanick said the question of whether abortion is a constitutional right in the state has not been decided. The state’s only clinic — the Red River Women’s Clinic of Fargo — closed as it challenged the ban and has moved across the the border to neighboring Minnesota.
Paul Pelosi suspect charged with attempting to kidnap House speaker and attempted murder
Paul Pelosi “is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Monday, following the announcement of state and federal charges against the man accused of attacking him. “Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have...
More than 20 million pre-election ballots cast in voting ahead of the 2022 midterms
More than 20.7 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 46 states as of Sunday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Three states have now crossed the 2 million ballot threshold. More than 2.8 million ballots have been cast in Texas, while more than 2.6 million have been cast in Florida and more than 2.1 million in California. Florida counties were required to start early in-person voting by Saturday.
Grocer Giant settles US claim of discrimination in hiring
The U.S. Department of Justice says it has reached a settlement with grocer Giant Co. over claims that the company discriminated against non-U.S. citizens in hiring. The Justice Department began investigating late last year after a non-citizen reported that Giant refused to accept documents that gave her permission to work in the U.S. The government found that Giant was routinely requiring non-citizens to show their permanent resident cards __ also known as green cards __ even when they presented other valid documents, such as driver’s licenses and unrestricted Social Security cards. Giant agreed to pay an $11,000 fine as well as $18,000 in back pay to the employee.
Oath Keepers member: Capitol riot was historic, spontaneous
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man who stormed the U.S. Capitol with other members of the far-right Oath Keepers has testified that he believed they were participating in a historic event reminiscent of the French Revolution. Graydon Young was a witness for the government Monday at the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates. Young said he saw parallels between the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and the French people who stormed the Bastille more than two centuries ago. Young was the first Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge related to the Capitol attack.
Wife of former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander dies at age 77
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says his wife of 53 years has died at age 77. Known as “Honey,” Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander died surrounded by her family on Saturday at her home outside of the Tennessee city of Maryville. Lamar Alexander is a Republican who served as Tennessee’s governor from 1979 to 1987. He served as Education Secretary under President George H.W. Bush, ran for president and spent three terms in the U.S. Senate before retiring in 2020. Honey Alexander campaigned for her husband throughout his political career, and she supported several groups that focused on family and children’s health.
Top US cyber official says there’s no ‘specific’ threat to elections, but is concerned about harassment and intimidation
There are no “specific or credible” threats to disrupt election infrastructure in this year’s midterm contests, one of the nation’s top cybersecurity officials said Sunday, even as the federal government remains concerned about attempts — both online and in-person — to interfere in the vote.
Sedition trial begins for closed Hong Kong news site editors
HONG KONG (AP) — A sedition trial has opened in Hong Kong for two former top editors of a shuttered online media outlet who have been detained without bail for 10 months. Stand News editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen and acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam were arrested in December 2021 during a crackdown on dissent following widespread protests in 2019. The two were charged with conspiracy to publish seditious materials under a law that dates from the British colonial era. Stand News was one of the city’s last news media that openly criticized the government after the closure of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper.
GOP Rep. Brad Wenstrup’s niece killed in Seoul crowd surge
Rep. Brad Wenstrup’s niece, Anne Marie Gieske, died in the Halloween crowd surge in Seoul over the weekend, the Ohio Republican said in a statement Monday. “Monica and I, and our entire family, are grieving the loss of our niece Anne Marie Gieske. She was a gift from God to our family. We loved her so much,” Wenstrup said in the statement.
What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping, the US attorney’s office announced on Monday. The federal charges against David DePape, 42, include one count of “attempted kidnapping of a US official,”...
