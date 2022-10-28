ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City, CA

Pair accused of killing Cathedral City store owner during robbery re-enter not guilty pleas

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBYMx_0ipRx2NZ00

Two 20-year-old men accused of gunning down the owner of a Cathedral City convenience store during a robbery re-entered not guilty pleas to felony charges today.

Charles Lamar Campbell of Beaumont and Joel Ortiz Hidalgo of Desert Hot Springs were charged with two felony counts, one each of murder and attempted robbery, according to court records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37HYNE_0ipRx2NZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xmnH_0ipRx2NZ00

They both re-entered not guilty pleas to the two charges during a post-preliminary hearing on Thursday at the Larson Justice Center. A trial-readiness conference was scheduled for Nov. 30.

Following a preliminary hearing on March 18 at the Riverside Hall of Justice, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Mac Fisher found there was sufficient evidence to warrant a trial for both men on both charges.

Cathedral City police were sent to the Outpost Market at 68171 Ramon Road about 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2021, to investigate reports of a holdup and discovered the convenience store owner mortally wounded.

Despite first responders' efforts to save him, Sgouromitis was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MrmAw_0ipRx2NZ00
Chris Sgouromitis

The victim was a beloved member of the community , and investigators said that help from residents was critical in tracking down the alleged attackers.

According to police, Sgouromitis was a "father of four with strong local community ties, who was not involved in criminal activity and died in his longtime place of business."

Detectives relied on evidence gathered at the scene, including security video surveillance tape, as well as other leads, to track down the defendants, who were both arrested without incident within a week of the deadly shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10dysO_0ipRx2NZ00

Campbell and Hidalgo are both being held without bail at the Southwest Detention Center in Riverside.

Neither man has documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Pair accused of killing Cathedral City store owner during robbery re-enter not guilty pleas appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Man accused of killing a man and a woman in Coachella pleads not guilty

A 22-year-old man suspected in the murder of a man and woman in Coachella pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday morning. Daniel Torres Cerda of Coachella, who was arrested in Redwood City, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including four felony counts, two of murder and one each of possession of an The post Man accused of killing a man and a woman in Coachella pleads not guilty appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Two arrests made in early Sunday incident that reportedly led to death of man at shopping center

Two men are behind bars today for allegedly shooting three men, one fatally, in Palm Springs early Sunday morning. Police said Monday that both men were arrested Sunday evening. One of them, who is 20, was booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. The other, who is 21, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. Both suspects are being held without bail in the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: undercover agent testifies

An undercover agent gave testimony Monday about what an accused quadruple murderer told him while he was posing as an inmate in jail. Jose Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. While being recorded and observed by undercover agents in his jail The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: undercover agent testifies appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Rialto man arrested for allegedly shooting roommate during argument

A Rialto man was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies early Sunday morning after he allegedly shot his roommate during a dispute. It happened around 2:10 a.m. at a home on the 6000 block of North Riverside Avenue in unincorporated San Bernardino County near Rialto. Dispatchers received a call from a 29-year-old man […]
RIALTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs

UPDATE October 31st : Palm Springs police have arrested two suspects for a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in Palm Springs, near a shopping center on the 5600 block of East Ramon Road. According to Palm Springs Police, after following up on leads, they determined that the 3 victims verbally argued The post Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man accused of striking Indio police vehicles during pursuit pleads not guilty

A 34-year-old man suspected of striking multiple vehicles while leading officers on a vehicle pursuit from Indio to Thermal pleaded not guilty today to felony charges. John Anthony Aispuro Jr. of Indio was charged with single counts each of evading arrest, eluding a pursuing peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer The post Man accused of striking Indio police vehicles during pursuit pleads not guilty appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation

UPDATE: Monday, October 31 Authorities tell News Channel 3 that after an investigation, "it was determined a kidnapping did not occur" and the two suspects who had been detained were released. An adult male subject was reported to have been arrested for child endangerment and resisting an executive officer "due to his failure to cooperate The post Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man accused in deadly Cathedral City shooting in re-enters not guilty plea

A 30-year-old man accused in a fatal shooting in Cathedral City re-entered a not guilty plea to a murder charge today.    Along with a murder charge, Jose Ernesto Martinez of Desert Hot Springs faces a sentence-enhancing allegation of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury. He re-entered a not guilty plea to the charge The post Man accused in deadly Cathedral City shooting in re-enters not guilty plea appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
foxla.com

22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Rialto man found shot to death in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was found dead by police Sunday after being shot. Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
PASADENA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Nine arrested following a parole check

Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Investigators: Coachella double homicide suspect admitted to shootings, fled in victim’s car

Court filings obtained by News Channel 3 reveal new information on what investigators say happened before and after two people were found dead in Coachella on Sunday. David Torres-Cerda, 22, is due in an Indio courtroom on Friday afternoon. He was apprehended in Colma, in the San Francisco Bay area Monday. News Channel 3 has The post Investigators: Coachella double homicide suspect admitted to shootings, fled in victim’s car appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcycle Passenger Dies In Jurupa Crash

A motorcycle passenger was killed and the driver injured in a collision with a car on the east end of Jurupa Valley, authorities said Monday. The deadly crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Limonite Avenue, near Riverview Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Masked men rob Halloween pop-up shop in Riverside County

It was more trick than treat when employees of a Spirit Halloween pop-up store in Jurupa Valley were robbed at gunpoint late Friday night. Two masked men wearing dark-colored hoodies and carrying handguns walked into the store on the 6300 block of Pats Ranch Road around 11:00 p.m. and demanded money, according to the Riverside […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Apple Valley father, woman arrested in homicide investigation of 4-year-old girl

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. - An Apple Valley man and woman have been arrested in the homicide investigation of a 4-year-old girl, officials said. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home on Oct. 25 after 9:30 p.m. regarding a child who was not breathing. The little girl was taken to a local hospital where she died.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

DA begins process of appealing mass case dismissals

The first appellate action to challenge a wave of dismissals by Riverside County Superior Court judges trying to slice through a backlog that accumulated during the COVID lockdowns is underway, the county's top prosecutor announced today.   District Attorney Mike Hestrin said the agency wants the case of People v. Jose Luis Tapia returned to the The post DA begins process of appealing mass case dismissals appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy