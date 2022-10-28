Two 20-year-old men accused of gunning down the owner of a Cathedral City convenience store during a robbery re-entered not guilty pleas to felony charges today.

Charles Lamar Campbell of Beaumont and Joel Ortiz Hidalgo of Desert Hot Springs were charged with two felony counts, one each of murder and attempted robbery, according to court records.

They both re-entered not guilty pleas to the two charges during a post-preliminary hearing on Thursday at the Larson Justice Center. A trial-readiness conference was scheduled for Nov. 30.

Following a preliminary hearing on March 18 at the Riverside Hall of Justice, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Mac Fisher found there was sufficient evidence to warrant a trial for both men on both charges.

Cathedral City police were sent to the Outpost Market at 68171 Ramon Road about 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2021, to investigate reports of a holdup and discovered the convenience store owner mortally wounded.

Despite first responders' efforts to save him, Sgouromitis was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, according to police.

Chris Sgouromitis

The victim was a beloved member of the community , and investigators said that help from residents was critical in tracking down the alleged attackers.

According to police, Sgouromitis was a "father of four with strong local community ties, who was not involved in criminal activity and died in his longtime place of business."

Detectives relied on evidence gathered at the scene, including security video surveillance tape, as well as other leads, to track down the defendants, who were both arrested without incident within a week of the deadly shooting.

Campbell and Hidalgo are both being held without bail at the Southwest Detention Center in Riverside.

Neither man has documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

The post Pair accused of killing Cathedral City store owner during robbery re-enter not guilty pleas appeared first on KESQ .