ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Nurses ‘working one day a week for free’ after 10 years of pay cuts

By Rebecca Thomas
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNoqa_0ipRwpZI00

Tens of thousands of nurses could leave the NHS if a new pay deal is not struck, according to a report which shows they are working one day a week for free.

Researchers from the London School of Economics , commissioned by the Royal College of Nursing , have found nurses’ pay has fallen by 20 per cent over the last decade.

Based on a five-day week, an experienced nurse is being paid the same amount in 2022-23 as they would have been paid for four days of work in 2010-11.

The report found giving nurses a 5 per cent above inflation pay rise would save the NHS money as it would lead to retaining staff and less reliance on agency and international recruits.

The researchers also said around 32,000 nurses are quitting the NHS per year at least, in part because of the erosion of living standards.

The RCN is currently balloting on strike action, with around 300,000 members being asked if they are prepared to walk out.

The union is arguing for higher pay and immediate action to tackle hundreds of thousands of nursing vacancies across the country.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen has said the government’s offer of a 3 per cent wage rise "makes a difference to a nurse’s wage of 72p an hour".

She Cullen added: “This exploitation of nursing staff cannot be tolerated any longer.

“In the pandemic, the politicians urged the public to clap for carers, but now they are wilfully ignoring nursing’s astonishing efforts and expertise.

“Ministers have stubbornly resisted the requirement to address the workforce crisis, including paying nurses fairly, instead rejecting any opportunity to act. They have taken advantage of nursing’s goodwill and steadfast determination to act in the interests of their patients.

“Patients deserve better from their politicians. Despite nursing staff working increasingly long hours and doing all they can, safe and effective care is being undermined by the failure of governments to act.”

Dr Gavan Conlon, who oversaw the research, said bringing in staff from overseas costs approximately £16,900 more annually than retaining a nurse while using agency workers is around £21,300 more per year.

NHS waiting lists have, in turn, been one of the main factors driving economic inactivity, with 700,000 individuals leaving the workforce since the beginning of the pandemic.

"The high costs of staff turnover suggest that staff retention is a cost-effective policy for the NHS," Dr Conlon said.

He said the research suggested "the economy is on its knees and will never get off its knees until we pay nurses more".

Dr Conlon and his colleagues warned there was a gap between changes to nurses’ pay in the private sector and those working in the NHS. Private sector nurses saw a decline in salaries of 1.6 per cent up to 2019 compared to 7 per cent for NHS nurses.

The report said: “While real wage growth throughout the whole of the UK economy has been relatively stagnant throughout the entirety of the last decade, our analysis reveals that a decade of below-inflation pay settlements have led to nurses’ wage growth consistently lagging behind other employees in the United Kingdom since 2011 – particularly compared to those in the private sector”

The London Economics research looked at the pay of workers under the Agenda for Change contract.

The report warned a substantial pay rise would be needed in the coming years if nurses are going to be able to maintain their living standards.

On the basis of 11.8 per cent inflation in April 2023 and 3.6 per cent in April 2024 the researchers said to restore real terms salaries nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland would need a pay rise of 21 per cent each year. Scottish nurses would need a pay increase of 18 per cent per year.

Earlier this year, health secretary Therese Coffey said she was confident nurses would not get a pay rise, despite the threat of strike action.

Health workers in other trade unions are also being balloted for industrial action over pay.

Unison is asking 350,000 NHS staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, including porters, nurses, paramedics and cleaners, to vote in favour of walking out.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Badenoch calls for green investment to ‘future-proof’ UK economy

The UK must “future-proof” its economy by investing in cutting-edge green technologies, International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch has said.In a speech to the green trade and investment expo in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, on Tuesday, Ms Badenoch will say new technologies to combat climate change are creating high-paying skilled jobs while providing a route to future energy security.Her call comes amid warnings that the UK battery start-up, Britishvolt, which had been developing a £3.8 billion gigafactory in Blyth, Northumberland, is facing potential administration, putting almost 300 jobs at risk.Now is the time to future-proof our economy by investing in cutting-edge...
The Independent

Sailor diagnosed with aggressive blood cancer at 19 reveals the two symptoms he dismissed

A sailor who hiked and kayaked through his cancer treatment celebrated getting the all-clear by taking his final chemo tablet on top of Ben Nevis.Ciaran Daniel, 23, from Hull, was just 19 when he was told he had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, an aggressive form of cancer that affects white blood cells.Working for the Royal Navy in the Persian Gulf, Ciaran was flown by private jet back to the UK where he underwent three years of treatment.And since receiving the all-clear in May this year, Ciaran celebrated by taking his last chemo tablet on top of Ben Nevis.He said: “Even...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak warned against return to austerity with public spending cuts at next mini-Budget

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have “fiscal space” to avoid cuts to public spending in the next mini-Budget, an economic think tank has said.The prime minister and chancellor also have the chance to provide help with the cost of living crisis without busting the government’s tax-and-spend rules, the Institute for Public Policy Research says. In a report released today, the IPPR said that cuts to spending are not inevitable, but would represent a “political choice” to return to the austerity pursued by Conservative governments in the “lost decade” of the 2010s, risking lasting harm to livelihoods and growth.The think...
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt plots tax rises to fill £50 billion black hole in public finances

People across the country could face tax rises for years to come as Rishi Sunak looks to address a black hole of up to £50 billion in the public finances, it is reported.The Prime Minister and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Monday agreed to freeze the thresholds at which people start to pay the different rates of income tax and national insurance, according to The Daily Telegraph.Mr Hunt is looking to fill the shortfall through a combination of 50% tax rises and 50% public spending cuts in his Autumn Statement of November 17, the paper said.It quoted a Treasury source as...
The Independent

Suella Braverman says she will fix UK’s ‘broken’ asylum system

Under-pressure Home Secretary Suella Braverman has vowed to fix the UK’s “broken” asylum system as she rejected calls to resign over her response to the migrant crisis.In a combative Commons performance on Monday, Ms Braverman denied ignoring legal advice to procure more accommodation amid warnings a temporary holding centre at Manston in Kent was dangerously overcrowded.With the Government spending £6.8 million a day putting up migrants in hotels – at an average cost of £150 per person per night – she insisted she was right to order a review of the way the system was working.But she faced criticism from...
The Independent

Home Secretary describes migrant ‘invasion’ during stormy Commons appearance

Suella Braverman claimed there is an “invasion” of England by migrants crossing the Channel, as she faced calls to quit during a stormy Commons appearance.The Home Secretary said around 40,000 people have arrived on the south coast of England in 2022, more than double the number of arrivals via the English Channel in 2021.After questions about overcrowding, she said “several four-star hotels” are being used to house migrants and suggested the accommodation is “quite nice”.Ms Braverman later agreed with suggestions from Conservative MP Lee Anderson (Ashfield) that some migrants can “get on a dinghy and go straight back to France”...
The Independent

Home Office told to ‘get a grip’ on issues at migrant centre

A watchdog has called on the Home Office to “get a grip” on the problems at the Manston migrant processing centre.Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor said the government department and its contractors must speed up the processing of migrants and make “suitable provisions” so people can be moved off the site near Ramsgate in Kent “as quickly as possible”.His comments came as he published the findings of an inspection, carried out at the facility in July, which warned serious challenges remain for migrants crossing the Channel and arriving in Kent.Mr Taylor told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The Home...
The Independent

Suella Braverman accused of putting lives at risk with migrant ‘invasion’ rhetoric after firebomb attack - OLD

Suella Braverman has been accused of putting lives at risk after she claimed the UK was facing an “invasion” on the south coast less than a day after a firebomb attack on an immigration centre in Dover. Refugee charities described the embattled home secretary’s comments as “heinous” and “dehumanising”, while Labour accused her of “highly irresponsible” language that did not take public safety seriously. The row erupted as the prime minister Rishi Sunak came under growing pressure over his decision to reappoint Ms Braverman to the role last week, just days after she resigned for breaking the ministerial code.Hours...
The Independent

‘You must help them’: Lone asylum-seeking children reveal trauma of Manston centre

Unaccompanied asylum-seeking children have told how they were held at the government’s Manston processing centre for 19 days, forced to sleep sitting up due to lack of space, and developed scabies at the overrun site.Asylum seekers should only be held at the site for 24 hours but the short-term facility has turned into a “humanitarian crisis on British soil” because the Home Office has failed to book appropriate hotel accommodation.One 16-year-old from Sudan told how he would use leftover food boxes as a sleeping mat and said that he wasn’t given a change of clothes for the first 18...
The Independent

Almost half of £400 energy bill help payments left unclaimed

People who pay their energy bills on prepayment meters are being urged to claim their cost of living help vouchers after figures revealed there has been been a low uptake so far.The Post Office said that only 60 per cent of eligible customers had claimed their first payment for October.Those who have not yet redeemed their voucher for October can still do so when collecting November’s payment, although the vouchers are only valid for 90 days.Ministers announced the Energy Bills Support Scheme earlier this year to help people cover the cost of sky-high gas and electricity bills, fuelled in...
The Independent

UK’s largest jellyfish to go on display at Sea Life London Aquarium

Visitors to the Sea Life London Aquarium can view a special display in time for World Jellyfish Day.In a UK first, experts at the aquarium have raised Barrel jellyfish, having bred the species from their juvenile stage as polyps in its specialist breeding laboratory.The mushroom-shaped creatures are the UK’s largest jellyfish, growing up to one metre wide in the wild.Their bulky, frilly appearance comes from their having eight thick “arms”, each featuring tiny tentacles.It is the first time the species – which are harmless and usually only seen as adults in UK waters in the spring and summer – will...
The Independent

The Independent

902K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy