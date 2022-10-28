ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk news - live: Twitter is ‘freed’ after takeover, billionaire claims

By Adam Smith and Graeme Massie
 3 days ago

The Elon Musk era at Twitter seems to have officially begun.

Top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde have all reportedly been fired.

Mr Musk tweeted that “the bird is freed”.

This after the billionaire bizarrely arrived on Wednesday at Twitter 's San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink ahead of closing his $44bn deal to purchase the micro-blogging site.

“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” the Tesla CEO tweeted.

Mr Musk changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as “Chief Twit” and his location as Twitter headquarters.

A court had given him until Friday to close his April agreement to acquire the company after he earlier tried to back out of the deal.

Mr Musk, the world's richest person, agreed to buy the company for $54.20 a share in April, but by July had indicated that he had changed his mind, citing bot and spam issues.

He renewed his attempt to acquire the company earlier this month.

Mr Musk reportedly told Twitter employees during his visit that he does not plan to cut 75 per cent of the staff after acquiring the company.

