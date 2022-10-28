Today, Monday, October 31, 2022, members of Boston Police Academy Recruit Class #62-22 completed the traditional class run which stretches from the Boston Police Academy in Hyde Park to Boston Police Headquarters at One Schroeder Plaza in Roxbury. Per tradition, the run, which is approximately 8-miles, is completed a few days prior to the class finishing its training and graduating from the Boston Police Academy. The run, which winds through several of Boston’s neighborhoods, is symbolic of the distance the recruits have traveled during the six-month training curriculum and the transformations made from civilian to police officer. The Department would like to Congratulate Class # 62-22 on a job well done!

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO