bpdnews.com
Boston Police Academy Recruit Class #62-22 Completes Traditional Final Class Run Before Graduation
Today, Monday, October 31, 2022, members of Boston Police Academy Recruit Class #62-22 completed the traditional class run which stretches from the Boston Police Academy in Hyde Park to Boston Police Headquarters at One Schroeder Plaza in Roxbury. Per tradition, the run, which is approximately 8-miles, is completed a few days prior to the class finishing its training and graduating from the Boston Police Academy. The run, which winds through several of Boston’s neighborhoods, is symbolic of the distance the recruits have traveled during the six-month training curriculum and the transformations made from civilian to police officer. The Department would like to Congratulate Class # 62-22 on a job well done!
bpdnews.com
Boston Police Arrest Officer for Domestic Violence Incident
At about 2:41 AM on Sunday, October 30, 2022, Roselyn LaCroix, a Boston Police Officer since 2006, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Destruction of Personal Property and Threats (209A) after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member. LaCroix has been placed on Administrative Leave and...
bpdnews.com
MASSACHUSETTS LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMORIAL 33rd ANNUAL CEREMONY
The Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial honors law enforcement officers who have lost their lives while protecting the citizens of the Commonwealth. This encompasses state and local police, federal, sheriff and corrections officers. The memorial serves as a permanent reminder of their dedication and ultimate sacrifice. It is a place where surviving family members, fellow officers and the general public can go to reflect and remember that our way of life has been protected and enhanced by them. It ensures that future generations and visitors to our state remember their sacrifices.
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Murder Investigation in the Area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester
At about 12:40 AM, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester), responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located Christian Berryman, 19, of Dorchester, suffering from a gunshot wound. Boston EMS transported the...
bpdnews.com
CANCEL: BPD Missing with Complications Alert: 11-Year-Old Dioni Acosta of Dorchester
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 11-year-old Dioni Acosta was last seen at about 7:40 PM on Saturday October 29, 2022, in the area of 53 Mora Street in Dorchester. He is believed to be wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and a green backpack. Dioni is diagnosed with autism and has been known to frequent the Ashmont MBTA Station.
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing with Complications Alert: 14-Year-Old Joseph Ernstoff of South Boston
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Joseph Ernstoff, who was last seen on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at about 10:11 AM in the area of 3 Fredricks Street in South Boston. Joseph is a 14-year-old Hispanic male who is Autistic and is wearing a White sweater, Black pants, Black shoes and Black framed glasses. He is 5’6” and approximately 140 lbs.
bpdnews.com
One Suspect Arrested and a Loaded Firearm Recovered After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 2:34 AM, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), made an onsite arrest of Jamaal Marcelle, 31, of Dorchester on firearm charges after a traffic stop in the area of 63 Washington Street in Dorchester. Officers observed a motor vehicle fail to stop for...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman Albert R. Peterson on this Day 110 Years Ago
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Patrolman Albert R. Peterson who was killed in the line of duty on this day 110 years ago. On Tuesday, October 29, 1912, Patrolman Peterson was shot and killed by an armed suspect he was questioning in relation to an incident in which one of the males had insulted a female passing by. Both of the males fled the scene and were never apprehended.
bpdnews.com
Suspect Arrested in Brighton for Felony Warrant for Breaking and Entering Also Faces Criminal Harassment and Peeping Tom Charges
At about 10:20 PM on Saturday October, 29, 2022, officers assigned to District D-14 (Brighton) responded to a radio call for a suspicious person in the area of Strathmore Road and Lothian Road. On arrival, responding officers located an individual matching the given description who was later identified as Oqueli...
