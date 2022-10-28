ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Police Academy Recruit Class #62-22 Completes Traditional Final Class Run Before Graduation

Today, Monday, October 31, 2022, members of Boston Police Academy Recruit Class #62-22 completed the traditional class run which stretches from the Boston Police Academy in Hyde Park to Boston Police Headquarters at One Schroeder Plaza in Roxbury. Per tradition, the run, which is approximately 8-miles, is completed a few days prior to the class finishing its training and graduating from the Boston Police Academy. The run, which winds through several of Boston’s neighborhoods, is symbolic of the distance the recruits have traveled during the six-month training curriculum and the transformations made from civilian to police officer. The Department would like to Congratulate Class # 62-22 on a job well done!
Boston Police Arrest Officer for Domestic Violence Incident

At about 2:41 AM on Sunday, October 30, 2022, Roselyn LaCroix, a Boston Police Officer since 2006, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Destruction of Personal Property and Threats (209A) after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member. LaCroix has been placed on Administrative Leave and...
MASSACHUSETTS LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMORIAL 33rd ANNUAL CEREMONY

The Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial honors law enforcement officers who have lost their lives while protecting the citizens of the Commonwealth. This encompasses state and local police, federal, sheriff and corrections officers. The memorial serves as a permanent reminder of their dedication and ultimate sacrifice. It is a place where surviving family members, fellow officers and the general public can go to reflect and remember that our way of life has been protected and enhanced by them. It ensures that future generations and visitors to our state remember their sacrifices.
CANCEL: BPD Missing with Complications Alert: 11-Year-Old Dioni Acosta of Dorchester

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 11-year-old Dioni Acosta was last seen at about 7:40 PM on Saturday October 29, 2022, in the area of 53 Mora Street in Dorchester. He is believed to be wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and a green backpack. Dioni is diagnosed with autism and has been known to frequent the Ashmont MBTA Station.
BPD Missing with Complications Alert: 14-Year-Old Joseph Ernstoff of South Boston

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Joseph Ernstoff, who was last seen on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at about 10:11 AM in the area of 3 Fredricks Street in South Boston. Joseph is a 14-year-old Hispanic male who is Autistic and is wearing a White sweater, Black pants, Black shoes and Black framed glasses. He is 5’6” and approximately 140 lbs.
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman Albert R. Peterson on this Day 110 Years Ago

BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Patrolman Albert R. Peterson who was killed in the line of duty on this day 110 years ago. On Tuesday, October 29, 1912, Patrolman Peterson was shot and killed by an armed suspect he was questioning in relation to an incident in which one of the males had insulted a female passing by. Both of the males fled the scene and were never apprehended.
