BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Connection to Ongoing Investigation in Dorchester

bpdnews.com
Boston Police Arrest Officer for Domestic Violence Incident
At about 2:41 AM on Sunday, October 30, 2022, Roselyn LaCroix, a Boston Police Officer since 2006, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Destruction of Personal Property and Threats (209A) after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member. LaCroix has been placed on Administrative Leave and...
Boston police officer Roselyn LaCroix accused in domestic violence incident
A Boston police officer was arrested after being involved in an alleged domestic incident over the weekend. Around 2:41 a.m. on Oct. 30, Boston police officers said they arrested officer Roselyn LaCroix and charged the officer with the destruction of personal property and threats after being involved in a domestic incident with a family member. LaCroix has been a member of the Boston police department since 2006.
whdh.com
BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
WCVB
Boston Police Department recruits complete traditional run to headquarters
BOSTON — Members of the Boston Police Department's newest recruit class completed a traditional run through the city on Monday. As the 103-member class arrived at police headquarters, they were greeted by Commissioner Michael Cox and each placed their hand on the badge of the fallen officer's memorial. "It's...
Boston police announce arrest in connection with ‘Peeping Tom’ investigation
BOSTON — Police in Boston have made an arrest in connection with an investigation into reports of a masked man who was seen peering into apartment windows in the area of Boston College. Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez, 33, of Brighton, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Brighton District Court on...
whdh.com
Boston Police: 3 people shot on Hancock Street, hours after shooting a mile away leaves victim in critical condition
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police now say three people were left with non-life threatening injuries after an early morning shooting in Dorchester, reported eight hours after a separate shooting two streets away. In an update, the police department said two men and a woman were wounded near 274 Hancock...
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Murder Investigation in the Area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester
At about 12:40 AM, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester), responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located Christian Berryman, 19, of Dorchester, suffering from a gunshot wound. Boston EMS transported the...
nbcboston.com
FBI Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes,' Oldest Mass. Unidentified Murder Victim
Authorities have identified the oldest, unidentified murder victim in Massachusetts, known as the “Lady of the Dunes," Boston Division of the FBI announced Monday. Ruth Marie Terry was found dead about a mile east of Race Point Ranger Station on July 26, 1974, in Provincetown, the FBI announced, in the cold case's biggest update in 48 years. The Tennessee native, a mother and sister, was 37 years old when she was killed.
DA: Boston woman held on $5,000 bail after attempting to set people on fire at Downtown Crossing
A Boston woman was arraigned on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and was held on $5000 bail Friday after allegedly attempting to light people on fire outside a Downtown Crossing grocery store last week. Syretta Copeland, 42, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon,...
bpdnews.com
One Suspect Arrested and a Loaded Firearm Recovered After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 2:34 AM, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), made an onsite arrest of Jamaal Marcelle, 31, of Dorchester on firearm charges after a traffic stop in the area of 63 Washington Street in Dorchester. Officers observed a motor vehicle fail to stop for...
Customers treated on scene after pepper spray incident, robbery at TJ Maxx in Brookline
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Two people were sent to the hospital and several customers and employees of a TJ Maxx in Brookline were treated for respiratory complaints after a robbery suspect sprayed pepper spray in the store, police said. Several police officers responded to the TJ Maxx at 525 Harvard...
Wbaltv.com
'I was caught off guard': Woman says she was robbed in Target parking lot through scam
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says two men scammed her in a Target parking lot in order to steal her wallet. Eileen Savoia said she was approached by two men while she was trying to drive away from the Framingham location on Thursday. "As I go to turn,...
whdh.com
Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
WBUR
After an officer allegedly assaulted a dispatcher, Natick kept it secret
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A Natick police officer was accused of sexual assault and, initially, the police department shrugged off the allegations. For two years, the town has fought to keep records about how it responded secret. WBUR's Ally Jarmanning joins us "From the Newsroom" to tell us what her and Todd Wallack's reporting has uncovered.
liveboston617.org
Man Clinging to Life After After Failed Carjacking On Erie St. Leaves Him Critically Shot
At approximately 22:25 hours on October 29, 2022, Boston EMTs, Boston Police officers assigned to District B-3, the Gang Unit, and the K-9 Unit all responded to a 911 call reporting that a person was shot on Erie St.. The caller reported being shot in the ear. Upon first responders’...
Police investigate stabbing outside Providence City Hall
PROVIDENCE, R.I., (WPRI) — Police say they are investigating a stabbing that happened late Saturday night outside Providence City Hall. 12 News was on scene and saw several police officers and detectives putting up crime scene tape. No other details have been released at this time. This is a breaking news story, and we will continue to update […]
bpdnews.com
Suspect Arrested in Brighton for Felony Warrant for Breaking and Entering Also Faces Criminal Harassment and Peeping Tom Charges
At about 10:20 PM on Saturday October, 29, 2022, officers assigned to District D-14 (Brighton) responded to a radio call for a suspicious person in the area of Strathmore Road and Lothian Road. On arrival, responding officers located an individual matching the given description who was later identified as Oqueli...
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Assigned to District A-1 Respond to Disturbance in Downtown Crossing
At about 4:41 PM on Thursday, October 27, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to a call for a disturbance in the area of 8 Summer Street (Roche Brothers). On arrival, officers were informed that the suspect, later identified as Syretta Copeland, 42, of Boston, was observed inside...
Turnto10.com
Officer assaulted during early morning disturbance in Providence
Three people were arrested in an early morning altercation with an officer in Providence. Police were called to Pembroke Avenue at about 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they saw a group of people in Halloween costumes fighting. An officer was assaulted during the fight, but police said he would...
capecod.com
Wareham Police seek person of interest in breaking and entering case
WAREHAM – Wareham Police is requesting the publics assistance identifying this male. This male is a person of interest in an active breaking and entering incident. If you know this male , have seen someone similar to this male , a male with matching clothing or can provide information leading to his identification. Please call WPD @ 508-295-1212 or Detective Kelsch @ 508-295-1204.
