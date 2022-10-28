ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymoinfo.com

Four Jefferson County Men Indicted By Feds

(St. Louis) Four men from Jefferson County have been indicted on federal charges accusing them of selling guns and drugs in Fenton and St. Louis this year. All four were indicted October 19th in U.S. District Court in St. Louis and the final two defendants appeared in court last week.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Person injured in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in north St. Louis City left at least one person injured Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a Black male was shot in the 9000 block of West Florissant Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

2 teenage boys shot Sunday in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers are in the hospital following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding the shooting just after midnight Sunday in the 8900 block of Riverview Boulevard. At the scene, police found a 17-year-old...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Funeral for teacher killed in CVPA shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Family and friends are remembering the life of Jean Kuczka today.  There was a public visitation for the 61-year-old teacher who was killed in last Monday’s school shooting. The funeral service is being held at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End. Alexandria Bell, 15, was also killed in Monday’s […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot inside BP gas station in St. Louis County Monday morning

ST. LOUIS — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting inside a north St. Louis County gas station, according to Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson. Jackson told 5 On Your Side the shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday as a result of an altercation between three men and a woman which began outside the BP gas station located at 4403 N. Hanley Road.
BERKELEY, MO
KMOV

Man pleads guilty to 2020 Venice murder

MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 25-year-old Madison man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man in 2020 in Venice, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said. Kenneth Stanley Jr. was fatally shot in a car on Market Street on May 12, 2020. Fifteen shots were fired into the back of the car, but only one hit Stanley, killing him. Gerrin L. Massie pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Stanley’s death.
VENICE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy