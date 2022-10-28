Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
kttn.com
Four Missouri men indicted on federal drug and gun charges face 25 years in prison
Four men from Jefferson County have been indicted on federal charges accusing them of selling guns and drugs in St. Louis, Missouri and Jefferson County this year. All four were indicted on October 19 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis and the final two defendants appeared in court Friday.
mymoinfo.com
Four Jefferson County Men Indicted By Feds
(St. Louis) Four men from Jefferson County have been indicted on federal charges accusing them of selling guns and drugs in Fenton and St. Louis this year. All four were indicted October 19th in U.S. District Court in St. Louis and the final two defendants appeared in court last week.
KMOV
Person injured in north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in north St. Louis City left at least one person injured Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a Black male was shot in the 9000 block of West Florissant Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Man shot multiple times, killed late Sunday on Pennsylvania Avenue
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis saw its 164th homicide of 2022 on Sunday night. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the deadly shooting occurred at about 10:10 p.m. Sunday on Pennsylvania Avenue, just a few blocks from Gravois Park. Police said a man was...
Early Monday shooting in downtown St. Louis leaves 2 men injured
ST. LOUIS — Two men were hospitalized with injuries following a double shooting early Monday morning in downtown St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 1:45 a.m. near Washington Avenue and North 14th Street. A 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old man...
KMOV
Car thief shot by son of woman he stole from, Richmond Heights police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in Richmond Heights are investigating after a woman’s car was stolen and her son shot at the suspects. According to the Richmond Heights Police Department, the incident took place Monday morning in the area of I-64 and Big Bend Boulevard. A woman’s BMW was stolen in Sunset Hills.
2 teenage boys shot Sunday in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers are in the hospital following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding the shooting just after midnight Sunday in the 8900 block of Riverview Boulevard. At the scene, police found a 17-year-old...
Funeral for teacher killed in CVPA shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Family and friends are remembering the life of Jean Kuczka today. There was a public visitation for the 61-year-old teacher who was killed in last Monday’s school shooting. The funeral service is being held at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End. Alexandria Bell, 15, was also killed in Monday’s […]
police1.com
St. Louis school shooter had kill list, aimed to become ‘deadliest shooter in history’
ST. LOUIS — The teen who carried out the fatal shootings Monday at a St. Louis high school had a list of names of people he planned to target, wanted to be the deadliest school shooter in U.S. history and had planned his assault for weeks, he wrote in a notebook that police found in his car after the attack.
Shots fired after GPS used to track St. Louis County car thieves
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Several schools were locked down as police searched for car thieves this morning. The stolen vehicle’s owner was able to get a relative to track the vehicle using GPS. One of the suspects was shot after a relative confronted them in the stolen vehicle.
Man shot inside BP gas station in St. Louis County Monday morning
ST. LOUIS — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting inside a north St. Louis County gas station, according to Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson. Jackson told 5 On Your Side the shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday as a result of an altercation between three men and a woman which began outside the BP gas station located at 4403 N. Hanley Road.
Police identify 17-year-old killed in Sappington crash
St. Louis County investigators have identified a 17-year-old who died early Saturday morning in a crash in Sappington.
University City man acquitted of murder, convicted of gun charge
A jury acquitted a University City man of a murder charge, but convicted him of a gun charge tied to a man's death in 2018.
northwestmoinfo.com
Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot a School Bus in Southeast Missouri, One Week After School Shooting in St Louis
(MISSOURINET) – A man is accused of threatening to shoot a Missouri school bus Friday afternoon. Alisa Nelson reports.
KSDK
One suspect at large after shooting in Richmond Heights
One suspect is still on the loose after a shooting in Richmond Heights this morning. Officials said one person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
St. Louis man arrested Sunday for burglarizing businesses on Watson Road
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was arrested early Sunday morning for burglarizing two businesses on Watson Road. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 7200 block of Watson Road from a man who said he had a severe cut on his leg.
Attempted carjacking likely leads to shooting death in Ferguson
Police are investigating a shooting death Thursday in Ferguson, one possibly linked to an attempted carjacking during overnight hours.
Man is shot in hand Saturday in Dutchtown neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — At about 7:33 a.m. Saturday, a teen was shot in the hand in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of Virginia Avenue. Police found the 19-year-old was conscious and breathing. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. As of...
KMOV
Man pleads guilty to 2020 Venice murder
MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 25-year-old Madison man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man in 2020 in Venice, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said. Kenneth Stanley Jr. was fatally shot in a car on Market Street on May 12, 2020. Fifteen shots were fired into the back of the car, but only one hit Stanley, killing him. Gerrin L. Massie pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Stanley’s death.
Two downtown break-ins early Monday morning
Shortly before 4:00 a.m., two downtown businesses next door to one another were targeted by burglars.
Comments / 0