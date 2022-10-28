Read full article on original website
WLUC
Chocolay Lions Club hosts Halloween party
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Trick-or-treating and Halloween gatherings were on full display across Marquette County on Monday. At Cherry Creek Elementary School in Chocolay Township, the Chocolay Lions Club held a party. It was the club’s 37th annual Halloween party and the first in-person since 2019. Kids and...
WLUC
Lakeview Elementary hosts Halloween parade
CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee elementary schoolers showed off their costumes in a parade this Halloween. Lakeview Elementary students showed up to school in their costumes Monday. Parents and spectators watched as kids paraded dressed as superheroes, police officers, animals, and TV characters. Lakeview’s principal, Heather Holman, says...
WLUC
Teal Lake Senior Living holds community trick-or-treat event
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A senior living community in Negaunee opened its doors Monday to trick-or-treaters. Teal Lake Senior Living in Negaunee held its fourth trick-or-treating event. It was the first year since the coronavirus pandemic began that it was held indoors. Elders passed out candy and dressed in costumes...
WLUC
Tacomo Dog Training holds puppy trick-or-treat event
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Dogs in Marquette Township sported their Halloween costumes a day early for a puppy trick-or-treating event. Tacomo Dog Training in Marquette held its first-ever doggy trick-or-treat. Dogs were able to come in with a costume and even take a picture at a Harry Potter-themed photobooth.
WLUC
Gwinn club commemorates snowmobiles on unique day
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was “Snowmobile Day” and a Marquette County club is celebrating the day with various activities. This the first time the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club are participating for the special day. Vintage snowmobiles and a large groomer from the Michigan DNR were on display.
WLUC
Constellation Farmstead hosts disc golf contest
PELKIE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, the Constellation Farmstead held a disk throwing contest. Disc golf is becoming a popular sport in the U.P. The sport similar to the rules in golf in that the goal is to have the lowest score. But instead of a ball and a club, a disc is used. During the contest Saturday there were two rounds - a morning and an afternoon tee time.
WLUC
Marquette brewery celebrates fall season with family fun
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families gathered at a Marquette brewery to celebrate the fall season on Sunday. Drifa Brewing Company hosted a fall fun event. Tickets were available ahead of time or at the door on a first come, first serve basis. Participants carved pumpkins and decorated cookies. The general...
WLUC
Marquette parking ban to take effect
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Parking is about to look a little different in the City of Marquette. A winter parking ban will go into effect on Nov. 1. Cars will not be allowed to park on any city streets between 1 and 6 p.m. This allows the Department of Public Works to clear the roads when it snows.
WLUC
MDOT construction of Houghton’s College Ave. extended to 2023
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The construction of College Ave. in Houghton has been extended to 2023. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the prolongment stems from unexpected complications in August. This included the removal of large rocks and the capping of a mine shaft, as well as delays of...
WLUC
DAHA Iron Kings play Iron River Ice Hawks in fundraiser hockey game
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. bantam hockey teams played a cancer fundraiser game this weekend. The Dickinson Amateur Hockey Association Iron Kings faced off against the Iron River Ice Hawks Saturday. The event was the brainchild of Seth Greenleaf, an Iron Kings player. He came up with the idea less than two months ago, but community members stepped in to make sure the game happened this weekend.
WLUC
Fresh Coast Beauty shows you how to create cuts, scars, gashes with special effects makeup
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Happy Halloween!. If you don’t know your municipality’s trick-or-treat hours, take a look here. Upper Michigan Today’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon are fully made up and in costume, thanks to the work of Fresh Coast Beauty during the TV6 Morning News. Jessica...
WLUC
3 dead, 3 injured in Dickinson County crash
WAUCEDAH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Three people are dead and three are injured following a crash in Dickinson County Sunday. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car crash at 3:07 p.m. on Foster City Road near Burgeois Farm Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2013 Ford...
WLUC
NMU hockey gets win over UAF
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey team claimed victory over Alaska Fairbanks by a 3-2 score on Saturday. The win marked the 100th for Coach Grant Potulny leading the Green and Gold. Artem Shlaine redirected a shot for the game’s first goal in the first period, but UAF was able to tally their own the even it 1-1 after the 1st period. NMU controlled the 2nd, scoring twice and leading in shots 10-7. David Keefer and Josh Zinger lit the lamp in the period. Despite a late third period goal from UAF with the net empty, Northern held on for the 3-2 win and series split.
WLUC
NMU Men’s Soccer sees season end in GLIAC Quarterfinals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team saw their season come to a close on Sunday in the GLIAC Quarterfinals as the Purdue Northwest scored twice in the second half for a 2-0 win. After a scoreless first half without many chances, the Pride broke through in the 60th minute and added to that lead nine minutes later as they held on for a 2-0 win and will advance in the GLIAC Tournament.
WLUC
Lakers handle the Huskies on the road
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Accurate passing and strong defense propelled No. 1 ranked Grand Valley State to a 42-7 win over Michigan Tech in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference football Saturday afternoon at Kearly Stadium. The Huskies dropped to 3-6 overall and 2-3 in conference matchups this season while the Lakers stayed undefeated at 9-0, 4-0. “Grand Valley State is a very good football team,” said head coach Steve Olson. “We knew going in it would be a challenge. They gave us some formations we had not seen and it was hard to match up and get the fits we needed in the run game. I tip my hat to their receivers. I felt we had good coverage for the most part but they went up and made some plays and we didn’t.”
WLUC
Week 2 of Jason Sadowski’s murder trial begins with police chief testimony
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday began week two of Jason Sadowski’s murder trial in Munising. He was charged with killing his roommate three years ago. Munising Police Chief John Nelson took the stand to start the trial. Nelson testified about the police body cam video the court reviewed on Friday.
