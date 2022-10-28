Read full article on original website
Doug Emhoff on being the second gentleman: 'I want to be in a world where this is not unique'
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff wants to change what it means to be the "Second Spouse" -- or, for that matter, the supportive partner of any woman in America. "I want to be in a world where this is not unique," said Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris. "It should...
CNN Exclusive: Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had bag with zip ties, source says
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home had with him a bag that contained multiple zip ties, among other things, according to two sources who have been briefed on the incident.
A White House speechwriter on writing for Obama, Biden as Kool-Aid man and being a 'full Swiftie'
The idea for Cody Keenan's New York Times best-selling first book came from a viral tweet storm. It's a genesis rich with irony for a man who rose to prominence as President Barack Obama's chief speechwriter, toiling in a windowless West Wing office (the "speech cave," as Obama's wordsmiths called it) as he drafted tens of thousands of words for the 44th President.
Women powered a blue wave in 2018. Now the tables appear to have turned
Republicans are bullish that this could the year of the "security mom" -- the moment when women who abandoned the GOP during Donald Trump's presidency gravitate back toward Republican nominees who are speaking to their worries about the economic and physical security of their families. But Democrats hope the tide...
GOP New Hampshire Senate nominee repeats hoax that kids are using litter boxes in schools
The Republican Senate nominee in New Hampshire shared at a Thursday event the hoax claim that children are being told they can identify as anthropomorphic cats and use litter boxes in schools. Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who is challenging Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, made the comments while...
What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping, the US attorney's office announced on Monday. The federal charges against David DePape, 42, include one count of "attempted kidnapping of a US official," according...
'We can walk and chew gum at the same time': Cheri Beasley vows to fight inflation and for abortion rights
Cheri Beasley, the Democratic nominee for US Senate in North Carolina, said Sunday her state needed a senator "who's going to fight hard to lower costs" but avoided a question over whether she was satisfied with how President Joe Biden and national Democrats have handled inflation. "Folks want to know...
??How elections work
Whether you're the most hardened of political junkies or you only tune in every other November to vote, it's always a good idea to brush up on some of the terms you hear thrown around during election season and remind yourself who is up for election and how CNN assesses these races. Here are the answers to some basic questions a lot of people might be asking.
As Election Day approaches, Trump-DeSantis 2024 rivalry seeps into the public
When Election Day arrives in Florida, Donald Trump will vote for a Republican whose political demise he may soon find himself plotting. Months after Trump told The Wall Street Journal he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for reelection, the former President and his home-state governor appear increasingly likely to collide in a heated 2024 presidential primary. While neither has formally announced a presidential campaign, both have taken steps in the closing days of the 2022 cycle to cement themselves as team players and kingmakers --?locking horns in those pursuits.
'I was acting like a traitor'; second cooperating Oath Keeper testifies in sedition trial
Graydon Young, the first Oath Keeper to plead guilty to conspiracy in connection to January 6, 2021, told a jury Monday in the trial of five alleged leaders of the far-right group that after the 2020 election, he and other members believed the US government was covering up election fraud and the militia needed to act.
Obama tells Midwestern voters worried about inflation that GOP is 'not interested in solving problems'
Former President Barack Obama on Saturday sought to sway voters who are worried about inflation, warning in two key Midwestern states that Republicans seeking control of Congress have no plans to rein in prices and could target social safety net programs. Campaigning alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Detroit, and...
'SNL' takes on notable Republicans before the midterm elections
"Saturday Night Live" kicked off this week's episode with Heidi Gardner leading a PBS NewsHour focused on three notable Republicans before the midterm elections in less than two weeks. First up was Herschel Walker, played by Kenan Thompson. "My name is Herschel Walker Texas Ranger," Thompson as Walker said, kicking...
Bill Clinton goes to bat for endangered chair of House Democrats' campaign arm
Bill Clinton made his case here Saturday for New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the endangered chair of the House Democratic campaign arm, in a nearly half-hour speech in which the former president attacked Republicans over plans to slash social services and the increasing vitriol of right-wing political rhetoric. Clinton's...
Juan Ciscomani makes his play in Arizona as Republicans look to expand their Hispanic ranks
Juan Ciscomani enthusiastically bounds toward potential voters, introducing himself by announcing that he is running for Congress. "Anything that I can do to earn your vote or your support? Any questions?" he asks over and over as he encounters new people at an outdoor mall here in Tucson. Ciscomani is...
January 6 committee obtains eight emails showing possible planning of post-election crime
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has obtained eight emails from late 2020 that a judge determined show Donald Trump and his lawyers planning to defraud courts and obstruct the congressional vote on the presidency. A new court filing from Trump's then-attorney...
7 Takeaways from the Colorado Senate debate
In a year when they are hoping for a red wave, Republicans have set their sights on defeating Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in their quest to gain control of the Senate chamber. On Friday night, Bennet engaged in a fast-paced and testy final debate with moderate GOP rival Joe O'Dea, who has distanced himself from former president Donald Trump as he has blamed Democrats for inflation and an energy policy that "straps working Americans."
Top US cyber official says there's no 'specific' threat to elections, but is concerned about harassment and intimidation
There are no "specific or credible" threats to disrupt election infrastructure in this year's midterm contests, one of the nation's top cybersecurity officials said Sunday, even as the federal government remains concerned about attempts -- both online and in-person -- to interfere in the vote. "It is a very complex...
Paul Pelosi suspect charged with attempting to kidnap House speaker and attempted murder
Paul Pelosi "is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Monday, following the announcement of state and federal charges against the man accused of attacking him. "Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have been deluged...
Arizona GOP candidate Kari Lake draws disturbing laugh with joke about Paul Pelosi attack
Arizona Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake seemingly joked about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband as she campaigned in the state.Ms Lake, a pro-Trump former TV anchor, was at an event in Scottsdale when she was asked about increasing school security.“It is not impossible to protect our kids at school, they act like it is. Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in DC, apparently, her house doesn’t have a lot of protection,” she said.The line got a huge laugh from the crowd, and the chuckling moderator found it so amusing he had to cover his face...
