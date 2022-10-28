ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

A White House speechwriter on writing for Obama, Biden as Kool-Aid man and being a 'full Swiftie'

The idea for Cody Keenan's New York Times best-selling first book came from a viral tweet storm. It's a genesis rich with irony for a man who rose to prominence as President Barack Obama's chief speechwriter, toiling in a windowless West Wing office (the "speech cave," as Obama's wordsmiths called it) as he drafted tens of thousands of words for the 44th President.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Women powered a blue wave in 2018. Now the tables appear to have turned

Republicans are bullish that this could the year of the "security mom" -- the moment when women who abandoned the GOP during Donald Trump's presidency gravitate back toward Republican nominees who are speaking to their worries about the economic and physical security of their families. But Democrats hope the tide...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi

The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping, the US attorney's office announced on Monday. The federal charges against David DePape, 42, include one count of "attempted kidnapping of a US official," according...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

??How elections work

Whether you're the most hardened of political junkies or you only tune in every other November to vote, it's always a good idea to brush up on some of the terms you hear thrown around during election season and remind yourself who is up for election and how CNN assesses these races. Here are the answers to some basic questions a lot of people might be asking.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

As Election Day approaches, Trump-DeSantis 2024 rivalry seeps into the public

When Election Day arrives in Florida, Donald Trump will vote for a Republican whose political demise he may soon find himself plotting. Months after Trump told The Wall Street Journal he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for reelection, the former President and his home-state governor appear increasingly likely to collide in a heated 2024 presidential primary. While neither has formally announced a presidential campaign, both have taken steps in the closing days of the 2022 cycle to cement themselves as team players and kingmakers --?locking horns in those pursuits.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'SNL' takes on notable Republicans before the midterm elections

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off this week's episode with Heidi Gardner leading a PBS NewsHour focused on three notable Republicans before the midterm elections in less than two weeks. First up was Herschel Walker, played by Kenan Thompson. "My name is Herschel Walker Texas Ranger," Thompson as Walker said, kicking...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Bill Clinton goes to bat for endangered chair of House Democrats' campaign arm

Bill Clinton made his case here Saturday for New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the endangered chair of the House Democratic campaign arm, in a nearly half-hour speech in which the former president attacked Republicans over plans to slash social services and the increasing vitriol of right-wing political rhetoric. Clinton's...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

January 6 committee obtains eight emails showing possible planning of post-election crime

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has obtained eight emails from late 2020 that a judge determined show Donald Trump and his lawyers planning to defraud courts and obstruct the congressional vote on the presidency. A new court filing from Trump's then-attorney...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

7 Takeaways from the Colorado Senate debate

In a year when they are hoping for a red wave, Republicans have set their sights on defeating Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in their quest to gain control of the Senate chamber. On Friday night, Bennet engaged in a fast-paced and testy final debate with moderate GOP rival Joe O'Dea, who has distanced himself from former president Donald Trump as he has blamed Democrats for inflation and an energy policy that "straps working Americans."
COLORADO STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Top US cyber official says there's no 'specific' threat to elections, but is concerned about harassment and intimidation

There are no "specific or credible" threats to disrupt election infrastructure in this year's midterm contests, one of the nation's top cybersecurity officials said Sunday, even as the federal government remains concerned about attempts -- both online and in-person -- to interfere in the vote. "It is a very complex...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Arizona GOP candidate Kari Lake draws disturbing laugh with joke about Paul Pelosi attack

Arizona Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake seemingly joked about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband as she campaigned in the state.Ms Lake, a pro-Trump former TV anchor, was at an event in Scottsdale when she was asked about increasing school security.“It is not impossible to protect our kids at school, they act like it is. Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in DC, apparently, her house doesn’t have a lot of protection,” she said.The line got a huge laugh from the crowd, and the chuckling moderator found it so amusing he had to cover his face...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy