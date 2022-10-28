ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PDQ Printing New Paltz Quietly Closes Storefront, Digital Based Services Only

We have been feeling the impact and after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic for some time now in all aspects of everyday life. When it comes to businesses and workplaces, so many have incorporated a telecommuting plan into business operations, while others have opted to close office locations completely, having all employees work remotely full time. A story in Forbes magazine earlier this year cited that projections indicate that by the end of 2022, 25% of all professional jobs in North America will be remote. With this, some businesses have even closed storefronts, moving to digital practices, and that is what happened to a local printing business in New Paltz recently.
