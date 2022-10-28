ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Man arrested for kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A 22-year-old man was arrested after police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, who was also the mother of his two children in Clovis. According to Clovis PD, David Seip broke into a home near Herndon and Sunnyside Monday morning. A family member called the police...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Suspected armed robbers arrested following crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people suspected in an armed robbery were arrested Monday morning after crashing at Hwy. 99 and Fresno St. in Fresno. Police responded to a call about an armed robbery that took place around 6:00 a.m. at a motel in northwest Fresno. The victim said...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Teen identified in deadly Halloween party shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The sole victim in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Fresno has been identified as 19-year-old Angel Zuniga. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 2:00 a.m. for reports of shots fired near East Hedges and De Wolf Avenues. When they arrived, they...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

One person wounded in early morning shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A person sitting in a car was shot in the leg in an early morning shooting in Fresno. Police were called to W. Cornell Ave. in the area of Shields and Hughes Avenues around 4:30 a.m. for the report of gunshots. Officers found a gunshot...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot in face in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot in the face early Saturday morning in Merced. Merced Police Officers were called out around 12:36 a.m. to the area near East 12th Street and E Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 26-year-old...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Multiple guns found during traffic stop in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police officers found multiple guns during a traffic stop in Southeast Fresno. Officers pulled over a car near Winery and Lane Avenues for multiple vehicle code violations. They were able to identify the driver as a known gang associate who had previous arrests regarding...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Car crashes into building and another crashes into tree

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A car crashed into a building and another car crashed into a tree in Southeast Fresno Monday morning. Fresno Police say a car was traveling Eastbound near the area of Clovis and Kings Canyon when it ran a red light and hit another car going southbound.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

One man dead after shooting in East Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in East Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 2:00 a.m. for reports of a shooting near East Hedges and De Wolf Avenues. When deputies arrived, they say they found one...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

U-Haul truck submerged in Bear Creek after crash

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A U-Haul truck was found submerged in Bear Creek Saturday morning after a crash, according to CHP Merced. CHP Merced officers were called out to Bear Creek, just under Highway 99, for a U-Haul submerged in the water after a crash on the highway. CHP...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Bird Flu discovered at Roeding Park, Fresno Chaffee Zoo taking precautions

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is now taking precautions after Bird Flu was recently detected at Roeding Park in Fresno. Officials say that two waterfowl recently died from avian influenza at the park. Bird flu is an infection caused by avian (bird) influenza (flu) viruses. The...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Mayor, council members looking at city taking over electricity delivery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, Council Vice President Tyler Maxwell and Mayor Jerry Dyer will be holding a press conference regarding the 10:00 item on this week’s Council Agenda (sponsored by Bredefeld, Maxwell and Dyer) which seeks to hire a consultant to perform a feasibility study for the City of Fresno so that it can provide electricity to its residents in response to Pacific Gas and Electric’s on-going failures to timely energize facilities in the city. PG&E’s failures continue to adversely affect residents, the business community, schools and agriculture. The consultant will provide all options including the possibility of the City of Fresno forming its own District as is done in some other cities in California.
FRESNO, CA
The US Sun

Merced suspect’s ‘sick act before murdering entire family’ revealed after horror clue alerted relatives to kidnapping

A SUSPECT in the slaying of an entire family in California sent angry texts to his alleged victims before killing them, it has been revealed. Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri, and 29-year-old Amandeep Singh were found dead by the Merced County Sheriff's Office late on October 5.
MERCED COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy