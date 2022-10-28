Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Man arrested for kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A 22-year-old man was arrested after police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, who was also the mother of his two children in Clovis. According to Clovis PD, David Seip broke into a home near Herndon and Sunnyside Monday morning. A family member called the police...
KMPH.com
Suspected armed robbers arrested following crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people suspected in an armed robbery were arrested Monday morning after crashing at Hwy. 99 and Fresno St. in Fresno. Police responded to a call about an armed robbery that took place around 6:00 a.m. at a motel in northwest Fresno. The victim said...
KMPH.com
Teen identified in deadly Halloween party shooting in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The sole victim in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Fresno has been identified as 19-year-old Angel Zuniga. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 2:00 a.m. for reports of shots fired near East Hedges and De Wolf Avenues. When they arrived, they...
KMPH.com
One person wounded in early morning shooting in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A person sitting in a car was shot in the leg in an early morning shooting in Fresno. Police were called to W. Cornell Ave. in the area of Shields and Hughes Avenues around 4:30 a.m. for the report of gunshots. Officers found a gunshot...
KMPH.com
Man shot in face in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot in the face early Saturday morning in Merced. Merced Police Officers were called out around 12:36 a.m. to the area near East 12th Street and E Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 26-year-old...
KMPH.com
Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
KMPH.com
Multiple guns found during traffic stop in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police officers found multiple guns during a traffic stop in Southeast Fresno. Officers pulled over a car near Winery and Lane Avenues for multiple vehicle code violations. They were able to identify the driver as a known gang associate who had previous arrests regarding...
KMPH.com
Car crashes into building and another crashes into tree
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A car crashed into a building and another car crashed into a tree in Southeast Fresno Monday morning. Fresno Police say a car was traveling Eastbound near the area of Clovis and Kings Canyon when it ran a red light and hit another car going southbound.
KMPH.com
One man dead after shooting in East Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in East Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 2:00 a.m. for reports of a shooting near East Hedges and De Wolf Avenues. When deputies arrived, they say they found one...
KMPH.com
U-Haul truck submerged in Bear Creek after crash
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A U-Haul truck was found submerged in Bear Creek Saturday morning after a crash, according to CHP Merced. CHP Merced officers were called out to Bear Creek, just under Highway 99, for a U-Haul submerged in the water after a crash on the highway. CHP...
KMPH.com
Fresno woman searches for the rightful owner of a home video discovered at a thrift store
When was the last time you used a VHS tape? Or VCR?. Dawna Kerney recently has and while cleaning out her house a few months ago, stumbled upon a few blank VHS tapes she purchased years ago at a local thrift store. Since she got rid of her VHS machine...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A dozen masked suspects break into Riverbank cannabis facility, prompting chase to Bay Area
A large crew of armed, masked suspects burglarized a cannabis distribution facility in Riverbank early Saturday and were traveling to a Ceres dispensary when police intercepted them, setting off a 90-mile pursuit to the Bay Area that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Hickman...
KMPH.com
Bird Flu discovered at Roeding Park, Fresno Chaffee Zoo taking precautions
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is now taking precautions after Bird Flu was recently detected at Roeding Park in Fresno. Officials say that two waterfowl recently died from avian influenza at the park. Bird flu is an infection caused by avian (bird) influenza (flu) viruses. The...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Boyfriend proposes to Bulldog Blitz skydiver during Fresno State game halftime
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The boyfriend of a Bulldog Blitz skydiver proposed to her Saturday night as she flew into Valley Children’s Stadium during the Fresno State game halftime. Bulldog Blitz skydiver Brandy Robertson floated down into the Valley Children’s Stadium during Fresno State’s game against San Diego,...
KMPH.com
Mayor, council members looking at city taking over electricity delivery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, Council Vice President Tyler Maxwell and Mayor Jerry Dyer will be holding a press conference regarding the 10:00 item on this week’s Council Agenda (sponsored by Bredefeld, Maxwell and Dyer) which seeks to hire a consultant to perform a feasibility study for the City of Fresno so that it can provide electricity to its residents in response to Pacific Gas and Electric’s on-going failures to timely energize facilities in the city. PG&E’s failures continue to adversely affect residents, the business community, schools and agriculture. The consultant will provide all options including the possibility of the City of Fresno forming its own District as is done in some other cities in California.
Merced suspect’s ‘sick act before murdering entire family’ revealed after horror clue alerted relatives to kidnapping
A SUSPECT in the slaying of an entire family in California sent angry texts to his alleged victims before killing them, it has been revealed. Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri, and 29-year-old Amandeep Singh were found dead by the Merced County Sheriff's Office late on October 5.
