Man Pretends To Be Dead For 321 Days And Gets Role On CSI

After playing dead on TikTok for almost a year, this guy was finally hired to be on an episode of CSI!

Josh Nalley has made his dream come true; he’s playing a dead body on an episode of “CSI: Vegas.”

He got the show’s attention by posting a video every day for 321 days showing him playing dead in various locations.

He says he messed up one take when shooting the episode; he left his cell phone on, and a telemarketer called him.