ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHYI Y100

Man Pretends To Be Dead For 321 Days And Gets Role On CSI

By Frankie P
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cfn2_0ipRvH2900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22yCyb_0ipRvH2900
Photo: Getty Images

After playing dead on TikTok for almost a year, this guy was finally hired to be on an episode of CSI!

Josh Nalley has made his dream come true; he’s playing a dead body on an episode of “CSI: Vegas.”

He got the show’s attention by posting a video every day for 321 days showing him playing dead in various locations.

He says he messed up one take when shooting the episode; he left his cell phone on, and a telemarketer called him.

Comments / 0

Related
WHYI Y100

Kanye West Is Being Sued By A Miami Studio For $145k

If you're on the internet, you're probably already aware of all the backlash Kanye West is getting online. But, in case you're unaware, here's a rundown of everything going on. On top of all of this, it's now come out that Kanye is being sued by a Miami studio for...
MIAMI, FL
WHYI Y100

Optical Illusion Reveals If You Are A Dog Person Or A Cat Person

Among the world's longest-running rivalries is the classic one of cat people versus dog people. Per The Mind's Journal, according to psychologists, dog people tend to be loyal, friendly, playful and outgoing, they like to socialize, enjoy companionship and are easy to get along with. They also are protective in relationships and very loving, but they get lonely when others aren't around. Meanwhile, cat people are described as more goal-oriented and motivated. They often are introverted or just enjoy being independent. Cat people are frequently creative and born-leaders who are always looking out for the next opportunity.
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy