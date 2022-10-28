Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
LeBron James (foot) probable for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been probable with foot soreness for every game this season. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 49.8 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.5 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop starting for San Antonio on Sunday in place of sick Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jeremy Sochan is sidelined to close out the weekend due to flue-like symptoms. As a result, a spot in the starting five has opened up. For now, that role will go to Bates-Diop.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) listed as questionable on Lakers' Sunday injury report
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. After missing one game with back tightness, Davis' status remains in limbo on Sunday. Expect Damian Jones to see a boost in playing time if Davis is inactive against a Denver unit ranked 22nd in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (injury recovery) making season debut Saturday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Curry has been out all season to this point due to left ankle injury recovery. However, the team has finally greenlit him to make his 2022/23 debut. Expect the veteran sharpshooter to be eased along.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (injury recovery) starting on Saturday, De'Anthony Melton to bench
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (injury recovery) is starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid will make his return after Philadelphia's star center missed Friday's contest for injury recovery reasons. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Embiid to score 51.7 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 28.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (ankle) doubtful again for Charlotte Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Rozier is still recovering him his sprained ankle. The doubtful tag makes it a very strong chance that the veteran will once again be sidelined. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to remain in the starting five at point guard.
numberfire.com
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) available for Nuggets on Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Caldwell-Pope missed time with an ankle injury. However, he has received medical clearance to take the court to close out the weekend. Expect Bruce Brown to revert to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. After a five-game absence, Anderson's status remains in question against his former team. Taurean Prince should see a boost in playing time on Sunday if Anderson remains inactive. Anderson's current projection...
numberfire.com
Robert Covington (health protocols) ruled out for Clippers Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington will not play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Covington has been placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. As a result, the veteran wing will be forced to miss Sunday's game - and likely more. In 5...
numberfire.com
Myles Turner (injury management) starting for Pacers Monday; Isaiah Jackson back to bench
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Turner sat out Saturday's game due to injury management. But after coming into the new week without an injury designation, he has been fully cleared to take the court. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Isaiah Jackson back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Collin Sexton coming off Utah's bench Monday night
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Mike Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (illness) back in lineup Monday; Tyus Jones to come off bench
The Memphis Grizzlies listed Ja Morant (non-COVID illness) as a starter for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Morant missed Saturday's game with a non-COVID illness, but is back in the lineup tonight as the Grizzlies take on the Jazz. Tyus Jones will take a seat with Morant back in the lineup.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon (back) upgraded to probable on Sunday
Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (back) is probable for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Brogdon has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Wizards. Our models expect him to play 25.0 minutes against Washington. Brogdon's Sunday projection includes 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists,...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Dwight Powell at center for inactive JaVale McGee (rest) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Powell will take over the five position after JaVale McGee was ruled out for rest reasons. In 14.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 12.4 FanDuel points. Powell's projection includes 6.1 points, 3.2...
numberfire.com
Joe Harris starting for Nets Monday in place of injured Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Harris has come off the bench so far this season. However, on Monday, Ben Simmons is sidelined due to left knee soreness. As a result, Harris will step into the starting five on the wing alongside Kyrie Irving and Royce O'Neale.
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones not in Grizzlies' starting lineup Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies did not list Tyus Jones in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones will move to the bench Monday as Ja Morant (non-COVID illness) returns to the lineup. Our models project Jones, who has a $6,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 22 fantasy...
numberfire.com
T.J. McConnell (knee) available for Indiana Monday night
Indiana Pacers gaurd T.J. McConnell will play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McConnell is dealing with a sore right knee, which is why he was scratched from Saturday's game and sat out. However, it seems as though his absence will be limited to just one game, as the team has given him clearance to take the court Monday night.
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (rest) starting for Jazz on Monday; Collin Sexton back to bench
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Collin Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
numberfire.com
Suns' Torrey Craig (heel) questionable for Tuesday
The Phoenix Suns listed Torrey Craig (heel) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Craig hasn't missed a game yet this season, but his status for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves is questionable. He has averaged 15 minutes per game as part of the Suns' rotation. Craig is...
numberfire.com
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (illness) off injury report for Tuesday
The Miami Heat did not list Dewayne Dedmon (illness) on their injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Dedmon missed Saturday's game with a non-COVID illness, but should be good to go for Tuesday's tilt with the Warriors. The veteran is averaging 10 minutes per game...
