The Cooper Cougars hosted one last home game of the regular season Friday night, welcoming the Lubbock High Westerners on senior night. The Cougars outgained the Westerners 255-43 in the first half. Cooper ran for 89 yards and in the air for 166 yards, while only allowing three rushing yards for Lubbock High.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO