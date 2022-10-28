Read full article on original website
Looking forward to summer with early splash pad construction
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Summer may be the last thing on your mind right now. Not so much the case in Carl Junction. A construction crew is in the early stages of building a large splash pad. Federal ARPA funding is paying for the project just off Pennell Street...
New FedEx distribution center in Kansas
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A new business in Southeast Kansas is just days away from opening. FedEx has a new distribution center that sits behind Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg. Although the exact number of workers it will employ when it opens hasn’t been announced, Pittsburg Deputy City Manager Jay...
Murphy Blvd, west of Main, closing for bridge work
JOPLIN, Mo. — Starting this week, work will begin on Murphy Boulevard to install a new low water bridge gate. The closure will take place west of Main Street, near Bramar Drive, east of the bridge, the city said in a release. The new automated gates will detect high-water events near the bridge and adjust as needed.
State-of-the-art entertainment complex coming to Carthage
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A one-of-a-kind family entertainment center will soon be coming to Carthage. Officials broke ground on Friday (10/28) for what will be called the “G3 Family Entertainment Center.”. The state-of-the-art, 36,000 square foot facility will be built in phases at Myers Park, located at Garrison Avenue...
News To Know: mobile home fire, hit and run
AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Click here to read more about this story, or click here to read a previous article.
KDK Airsoft hosts indoor Halloween event
KDK Airsoft in Joplin will host an indoor Haunted Maze tonight with airsoft afterward.
Watered Gardens needs help for kids this Christmas
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local ministry needs your help to ensure some kids have something under the tree this Christmas. Last year, Watered Gardens in Joplin handed out toys to about 100 area children in need. Officials tell us they expect that number to increase this year. “I will...
A block party to celebrate a new community center
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you drove down Broadway Street in Joplin today, you likely saw some dancing. “The Rock Coalition Center” is one group made up of several local organizations. Today the group shared its new community center on Broadway Street with a grand opening block party celebration.
St Luke’s Nursing Center hires Shaffer as Administrator
CARTHAGE, Mo. — St. Luke’s Nursing Center is pleased to announce new executive leadership for the 50-year-old nonprofit healthcare provider located in Carthage, Missouri. Dee M. Shaffer, Licensed Nursing Home Administrator (LNHA) has been appointed as the Licensed Administrator of St. Luke’s Nursing Center by the facility’s Board of Directors. She takes over the helm of this long-standing Skilled Nursing Facility/Assisted Living Facility and brings with her decades of healthcare experience in both Kansas and Missouri.
Springfield-Greene County 911 staff explain the issues with prank calling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Anytime you call 911, it should be for an emergency. But it is always good to remind kids to call only for emergencies. Rick Crismas, the operation manager for Springfield Greene County 911, said not to prank call 911. “If you call 911 more than three...
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
Joplin woman fell out the window of Silver Dollar City derailed train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
Weekend Wrap (October 29 & 30)
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 reports of a two-vehicle crash at CR70 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Click here to learn more. Lake of the Ozarks to get $300 million resort, entertainment district. OSAGE BEACH, Missouri (KCTV) — A $300...
Local church hosts Trunk or Treat event
The Wildwood Baptist Church today hosted a Trunk or Treat to round out the Halloweekend.
SE Kansas Mining History preserved through donations: Page 618 Walking Dragline
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Kansas Tourism announced this week that Miners Hall Museum will receive $337,500 to help preserve an important piece of SE Kansas Coal Mining History. The grant goes toward relocating and renovating a Page 618 Walking Dragline, which is a unique piece of coal mining machinery that was used to dig for coal in Cherokee County. Courtesy...
The “Midwest Trumpet Festival” is back, and better than ever
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Trumpet enthusiasts from all over the Midwest are likely to be heard playing in Pittsburg. Sunday and Monday, the annual “Midwest Trumpet Festival” is being held at “Pittsburg State University”. The event is all put together by music professor Todd Hastings, who started the program in 2009.
Candy-filled Halloween celebration in McDonald County
ANDERSON, Mo. — Kids in McDonald county skipped class today to walk in the park. It was all for the Anderson Elementary Halloween Costume Parade. Hundreds of students walked from the school to “Dabbs Greer Town Hole Park,” where dozens of businesses decked out for Halloween were set up to greet them.
UPDATE: Grove hayride crash victim upgraded to stable condition, family says
GROVE, Okla. – The medical condition of a 12-year-old Grove girl injured in a hayride accident has been upgraded. Vinalee Follmuth just celebrated her birthday Wednesday. On Saturday, the Grove sixth-grade student was involved in a hayride accident and is currently hospitalized at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, according to a Go Fund Me account established by Follmuth’s family and friends.
Joplin kids trick-or-treat this Halloween at MSSU
JOPLIN, Mo. — Keeping kids safe wile having fun on Halloween: That’s the idea behind an on-campus activity for kids held at Missouri Southern State University tonight (10/31). Each Halloween, The Student Activities Board at MSSU hosts a “Safe Halloween Event.”. The annual festivities took place tonight...
