Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (illness) is probable for Monday against the Detroit Pistons. Lopez might have eaten a little too much candy over the weekend, but the probable tag indicates he will play through it on Monday night. He set season-highs with 21 points and 5 triples in the Bucks' last game. The Pistons will be without their primary backup center Jalen Duren due to an ankle injury.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO