Woman found dead after incident with ‘bladed weapon,’ son in custody

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A woman was found dead after a reported homicide in Beaverton Thursday evening, according to authorities.

Beaverton police said officers were dispatched to Southwest Sage Place and Tupelo just after 4 p.m., where they said a man — who is the woman’s son — has been taken into police custody.

The woman reportedly died after an incident with a bladed weapon.

“Upon arrival, officers found a deceased elderly female and took into custody a male in his early forties. The two of them are related by blood, the deceased is the elderly female, and her son is the suspect,” said Matt Henderson, the public information officer for the Beaverton Police Department. “We believe that a bladed weapon was used, but I can’t announce the manner of death.”

Local residents say this quiet neighborhood is the kind of place people feel safe leaving their doors unlocked, which is why they are so shocked about what allegedly transpired.

“We’re just a few houses down and it’s just unexpected,” said neighbor Ken Alward.

