cbs17
Glenwood Ave. loses power after car crashes into utility pole Saturday night, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash caused a power outage on Glenwood Ave. Saturday night, according to Raleigh police. At about 10:30 p.m., officers said a car crashed into a utility pole on Glenwood Ave. near Washington St. Raleigh police tweeted that Glenwood Ave. was closed and power was...
Durham police identify 2 passengers killed after driver runs off road, hits tree
A preliminary investigation reveals that speed could be a factor in this crash, Durham police said.
cbs17
Heads up for drivers: construction will impact this Cary road
CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—A heads up for Cary drivers; a lane on a major road is closing for construction, and a section of that same road will close in November. A lane of Kildaire Farm Road will be closed starting today, officials said. This will impact the road near Walnut...
cbs17
I-95 south reopens about 2 miles north of I-40 interchange in Johnston County
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 South was closed again Sunday afternoon for about 90 minutes in Johnston County after the highway was closed in the same area late Saturday night for at least an hour. The crash on Sunday was reported around 2:35 p.m. about two miles...
Driver critically injured in crash after trying pass car on I-95 near Four Oaks, authorities say
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A driver was sent to WakeMed with critical injuries after a Saturday evening crash on Interstate 95 near Four Oaks. The crash closed I-95 for about two hours while the North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigated. Witnesses said that at around 10 p.m. they saw...
cbs17
Driver ejected, pinned under flipped car after US 70 crash in Garner
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious vehicle crash closed part of a major road in Garner for about an hour Monday night. The wreck was reported around 8 p.m. along U.S. 70 near Vandora Springs Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Westbound U.S. 70 was closed...
cbs17
Woman dead after ‘running into traffic’, being hit by 2 cars in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has died after ‘running out into traffic’ and being hit by two different cars on a road in Goldsboro Saturday night, police say. At about 6:45 p.m., officers said Sherry Aldridge Goff, of Goldsboro, was attempting to run across Wayne Memorial Drive near Country Day Road when she was hit by a car traveling southbound.
cbs17
5 hurt, including 4 children, in serious Johnston County crash, fire officials say
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials say they’re investigating a serious car crash Sunday morning involving five people. At about 9:31 a.m., North Side Fire & Rescue officials said they were called to the 14600 block of Buffalo Road regarding a motor vehicle crash. After arriving, officials said...
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured in Franklin County crash, NCSHP says
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a car crash Saturday night in Franklin County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 7:57 p.m., troopers said a Nissan car was traveling at a high rate of speed on John Mitchell Road...
4 children, 1 adult injured in Johnston County crash
The NC Highway patrol is investigating after a crash in Johnston County that left five people injured including 4 children.
WITN
Police: Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Goldsboro
A museum here in the east hosted a Jamboree with a Halloween twist. A museum here in the east hosted a Jamboree with a Halloween twist.
cbs17
Raleigh police investigating after pedestrian hit, killed in crash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has died after being hit by a car Friday night, according to Raleigh police. At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers said they were called to the 4400 block of New Bern Ave. near New Hope Road. A man was hit by a car...
cbs17
Teen driver charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage driver has been charged after police said she hit and killed a man who was walking across a Fayetteville parking lot Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 1:35 p.m. in the 3500 block of Carlson Bay Circle, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.
cbs17
2 women who died are identified after Durham crash Friday night
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people who were killed in a vehicle crash late Friday have been identified. Police said 24-year-old Corisha Shaw and 23-year-old Courtney Simms, both of Durham, were killed after the driver of the 2017 Audi they were passengers in, crashed into a tree. Speed was...
cbs17
Crash closes I-95 south in Johnston County near Four Oaks
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed southbound Interstate 95 in Johnston County Saturday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. south of Four Oaks after Exit 87 which is Keen Road, the NCDOT said in a traffic alert.
cbs17
Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
WRAL
Crash on I-95 sends 1 to hospital with critical injuries
A crash on I-95 near Four Oaks sent the driver of a Jeep SUV to Wake Med with critical injuries, and closed both southbound lanes, late Saturday evening. A crash on I-95 near Four Oaks sent the driver of a Jeep SUV to Wake Med with critical injuries, and closed both southbound lanes, late Saturday evening.
cbs17
2 women dead in Edgecombe County crash with 18-wheeler, NCSHP says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women are dead after a car crash on Friday involving an 18-wheeler in Edgecombe County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. On Friday at around 1 p.m., a passenger car oversteered and collided with an 18-wheeler on NC 33 East between Britt Farm Road and NC 42 East.
cbs17
Wake Forest Road reopens after 24 hours following water main break near I-440 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A water main break closed a key road in Raleigh during Friday evening’s rush hour and for another 24 hours, officials said. Wake Forest Road was closed starting around 4:30 p.m. Friday near St. Albans Drive, according to Raleigh officials. The road was closed...
cbs17
Driver flips car while distracted by cellphone in North Raleigh neighborhood, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man flipped the car he was driving in a North Raleigh neighborhood Saturday night while he was distracted by a cellphone, Raleigh police said. The incident was reported just before 7:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Thorpshire Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Harps Mill Road near Litchford Road, according to Raleigh police.
