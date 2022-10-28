ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Holiday Countdown: 55% of shoppers to start shopping by October

By Kirsten Joyce
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A recent poll shows that 55% of shoppers plan to start shopping for Christmas, by the end of October.

Retailers are responding by offering sales, with the goal to get you to spend more than you really want.

Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch said to shop strategically to avoid overspending and getting into debt.

“Because something is on sale, doesn’t mean you should buy it, and if you do start shopping early in October, it’s kind of easy to lose track of how much you spent, or what you bought,” she said.

If shoppers do start early, keeping track of a spending budget can be done with an app like Santa’s bag.

The app allows shoppers to set a budget for different people, and share it with friends and family. Woroch said some of the best things to buy early would be hot holiday toys.

“Anything kids are going crazy for, like LOL Surprise dolls, Barbie Dreamhouse, Star Wars, special edition toys, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation five, those things that are likely to sell out. If it’s on sale now, no reason to wait, inventory could drop later, and it won’t be a better price over Black Friday,” she said.

When it comes to things like holiday decor shoppers will find better deals in December, so hold off. Winter apparel tends to be cheaper right before Christmas, and right after.

If you want to buy it as a gift, wait for the last two weeks leading up to the holiday.

If it’s not a gift, shoppers can wait it out, right after the holiday. When it comes to electronics like phones and big-screen TVs, Woroch said to wait as they tend to be best priced during black Friday deals and or Cyber Monday.

A lot of retailers are offering extra wiggle room in their price adjustment policies this season, Big box retailer Target said if shoppers buy anything between October 6th and December 24th that goes on sale, they’ll offer a price adjustment.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristen Walters

Popular retail chain vows to stay closed on Black Friday forever

Black Friday is a shopping holiday in the United States that falls on the day after Thanksgiving. It is considered the start of the Christmas shopping season, and many retailers offer special discounts and deals. However, one popular retail store chain recently announced that they plan to keep their stores closed on Black Friday indefinitely. Read on to learn more.
CNET

Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
GOBankingRates

8 Biggest Deals at Walmart in October

October is here, meaning fall is officially in full swing. From planning for the season's holidays to winter-prep yard work, you have a lot going on -- but Walmart has you covered. The discount...
thecentersquare.com

Americans cut back on groceries because of inflation

(The Center Square) – Newly released polling data shows that inflation is causing most Americans to cut back at the grocery store. Morning Consult released the survey results, which showed that 82% of American shoppers report trying to save on groceries in the last month because of inflation with more and more Americans simply buying less at the store.
