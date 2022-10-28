Read full article on original website
Pixel 7 Pro camera issues prove years-long lead over Apple and Samsung is gone - what went wrong?
This is a subjective topic, but if you ask me, I'd say Google's phones have had the best cameras for still photography for years on. In fact, Google's camera dominance started way before the Pixel lineup was created, thanks to the Huawei-made Nexus 6P flagship phone from 2015. Then, the...
Samsung is now selling the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 powerhouse at lower than ever prices
There are two types of compelling Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 deals Samsung has been dishing out like crazy since (before) the two foldable powerhouses were released, and of course, the best time to pull the trigger is when you can combine two different discounts and thus maximize your savings.
Repairing an iPhone 14’s screen is easier, yes, but only in official Apple stores
We, as tech enthusiasts, just love our gadgets. This is why it's so painful when we accidentally break our phones. But fatal accidental drops sometimes happen, and when they do, we have two options: to fix the phone or buy a new one. And, according to Apple, the all-new iPhone 14 lineup is easier to fix than the previous models. This sounds encouraging, right? However, it appears that it may not be that easy to fix at third-party repair stores.
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
As established on multiple occasions (with previous stories), I don't believe it's inherently wrong or bad when one phone-maker takes some cues from another company in the making of their software or hardware. In fact, quite the opposite - I'm all for it, as long as those changes are useful for the users and add to their experience instead of taking away from it.
Samsung's US Galaxy S22 Android 13 rollout expands from Verizon to T-Mobile
Samsung was somewhat unexpectedly only the second major (non-Google) smartphone vendor to update (at least) one of its Android devices to the latest stable OS version, following relatively shortly after OnePlus. What you may not have realized is that the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra started receiving over-the-air Android...
Apple's new iPhone ad promotes capability just added with iOS 16.1
With the release of iOS 16.1 early last week, iPhone users without an Apple Watch can use the Fitness+ app. That means that those owning an iPhone but not the timepiece will still be able to use the Fitness+ app to workout in the following countries where the service is available: United States, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, and the U.K.
Renewed Pixel 6 is only $342 right now but stock is disappearing fast
Last year's Pixel 6 was such a great phone that Google didn't feel the need to make many changes to the Pixel 7, which starts at $600. If you don't want to spend that much, you can get a renewed Pixel 6 with Amazon's guarantee for only $342. The Pixel...
Google reveals how it calculated 24-hour battery life for Pixel Watch
Google has updated its support post (via 9to5Google) that focuses on the Pixel Watch battery. When the device launched, Google said that users could expect to get up to 24-hour battery life from the 294mAh battery powering the timepiece. At the same time, the company pointed out that "Charging times are approximate. Use of certain features will decrease battery life. Battery life depends on features enabled, usage, environment and many other factors. Actual battery life may be lower."
Delete these five apps now from your Android phone before your bank account is threatened
Unlike malicious apps that are dripping with malware making it harder to get listed in the Google Play Store (but not impossible, unfortunately), malware droppers look and act like your garden-variety apps. But when these apps notify users that an update is ready, what is really being installed is malware running in the background scooping up your banking information and other personal data.
Check out one of the first-ever (half) decent Apple Watch Ultra deals
The first-of-its-kind Apple Watch Ultra is finally on sale at a special price. That may sound like an overly dramatic characterization of a modest $20 discount on a product normally available for a whopping $800, but it's... technically 100 percent accurate. Whether its formal announcement alongside the "mainstream" Apple Watch...
Update to Pebble Watch adds support for 64-bit only Android phones like the Pixel 7 line
Remember Pebble? No, not Pebbles, the stone-age daughter of Fred and Wilma Flintstone, but the Pebble smartwatch. In 2012 the watch set a Kickstarter record (at the time) by raising $10 million when it was seeking only $100,000. It set the current record in 2015 when the updated PebbleTime smartwatch took in over $20 million in funding. Eventually, Fitbit bought out Pebble in December 2016.
Fake Amazon text seeks to steal your personal data and rip you off blind
There are so many ways to get tricked into giving up your personal information that it's scary. The latest scam takes advantage of the 300 million active global accounts (200 million global paying customers) that Amazon has. If a scam artist could somehow trick a small percentage of Amazon customers into giving up some of their personal information, he could probably put himself in a position to steal plenty of money by making unauthorized purchases.
High-quality iPhone 14 clear cases at a discount!
Advertorial by Mkeke: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!. Last week, we presented the brand Mkeke, which has specialized in making high-quality iPhone cases for years. Now, the company is running a promo on a couple of its products, making them available at a lowest price if you use the promo codes included below!
The phenomenally powerful M1 iPad Pro can be had for up to $550 less
Although Android tablets are slowly getting better at things they sucked at, Apple's iPad continues to be a safer bet and better investment for those looking to buy a slate. Apple has amped up the experience with desktop-class in-house M series chips and right now, you can get your hands on the M1 iPad Pros at discounted prices.
Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at a sweet discount in one striking color
Unveiled around two and a half months ago as sort of a preventive AirPods Pro 2 alternative, the ultra-high-end Galaxy Buds 2 Pro scored a surprisingly large discount shortly after their commercial debut, then an even bigger one for an extremely limited time, then the first one again for a slightly longer period.
Just in time for the holidays, AT&T will launch its first tablet for kids this coming Friday
AT&T this morning announced its first tablet designed for children. Available starting this Friday, November 4th, the device is a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite edition with special hardware and software made for kids. Here's the deal folks, young children can use a tablet to help them with school work and to entertain them. And this slate features an easy-to-setup system that will allow parents to restrict access to apps and the internet.
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Instead of waiting until the end of November as tradition dictates and disturbing your Thanksgiving dinner digestion by dropping a sudden avalanche of deals on thousands of popular products across dozens of different categories, Best Buy has started a slow and gradual drip of Black Friday 2022 promotions last week.
Best Buy has the unlocked Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) on sale at a killer Black Friday price
Yes, it's still raining phenomenal Best Buy deals in anticipation of next month's "proper" Black Friday 2022 extravaganza, yes, many of Motorola's affordable mid-rangers are on sale at substantial discounts, and yes, there are still a few Moto G-series handsets we have yet to recommend as a great pre-holiday purchase.
