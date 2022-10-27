ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
brentwoodnewsla.com

West L.A. Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Federal Prison for Harassment of Female Doctors at VA

Gueorgui Hristov Pantchev sentenced in connection to harrasments at West Los Angeles VA and Loma Linda facility. A West Los Angeles man who engaged in a harassment campaign targeting two female doctors at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and two other female doctors working at the VA’s Loma Linda facility in San Bernardino County, was sentenced this week to 216 months in federal prison.
LOMA LINDA, CA
KTLA

L.A. man arrested in Arcadia for allegedly breaking into bank

A man was taken into custody Saturday night after police found him inside a Chase Bank branch in Arcadia. Arcadia police officers responded to the bank branch at 60 East Huntington Dr. for a report of shattered glass and a person inside the building. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly took off on […]
ARCADIA, CA
KTLA

Rialto man arrested for allegedly shooting roommate during argument

A Rialto man was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies early Sunday morning after he allegedly shot his roommate during a dispute. It happened around 2:10 a.m. at a home on the 6000 block of North Riverside Avenue in unincorporated San Bernardino County near Rialto. Dispatchers received a call from a 29-year-old man […]
RIALTO, CA
signalscv.com

Check forgery suspect arrested

A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony check forgery that occurred earlier this month in Canyon Country, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. On Oct. 13, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Trio charged in $3.4 million home improvement loan scam

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has announced that three people have been charged in a 159-count complaint with identity theft, grand theft and residential burglary in a home improvement loan scam that cost lenders $3.4 million. “This alleged scheme preyed on low-income homeowners, many of whom were...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy