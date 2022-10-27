Read full article on original website
4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in CA
Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California, authorities said.
West L.A. Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Federal Prison for Harassment of Female Doctors at VA
Gueorgui Hristov Pantchev sentenced in connection to harrasments at West Los Angeles VA and Loma Linda facility. A West Los Angeles man who engaged in a harassment campaign targeting two female doctors at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and two other female doctors working at the VA’s Loma Linda facility in San Bernardino County, was sentenced this week to 216 months in federal prison.
L.A. man arrested in Arcadia for allegedly breaking into bank
A man was taken into custody Saturday night after police found him inside a Chase Bank branch in Arcadia. Arcadia police officers responded to the bank branch at 60 East Huntington Dr. for a report of shattered glass and a person inside the building. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly took off on […]
Riverside County Capital Cases Among First to Bring Challenges Under CA Racial Justice Act
RIVERSIDE — Two people facing capital charges in Riverside County are using the novel California Racial Justice Act (CRJA) to challenge prosecutors’ decision to seek the death penalty. A judge will hear arguments today about whether to order a testimonial hearing based on the written pleadings in the...
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.
Shooting at Covina Halloween Party Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were hospitalized and two fatally wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party in the city of Covina early Sunday morning, Oct. 30, just before 12:30 a.m. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department San Dimas Station along with Los Angeles County Fire Department...
Rialto man arrested for allegedly shooting roommate during argument
A Rialto man was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies early Sunday morning after he allegedly shot his roommate during a dispute. It happened around 2:10 a.m. at a home on the 6000 block of North Riverside Avenue in unincorporated San Bernardino County near Rialto. Dispatchers received a call from a 29-year-old man […]
California Police Spend More Time Conducting Racially Biased Stops Than Responding To Calls
According to a new report on racial profiling in California, Black drivers are nearly five times more likely to be stopped by California sheriffs for traffic violations than white drivers. The Guardian reports records from the county sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, and Riverside were obtained and...
Deadly Palmdale stabbing prompted by argument in parking lot
An argument by three people living in their cars led to a stabbing that left a man and a woman dead at a Palmdale shopping center, authorities said Friday.
Man Sentenced for Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man who pleaded no contest to assaulting a 16-year- old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison.
Unsolved Episode 311 - Gloria Huerta
There are more than 10,000 unsolved crimes in Southern California, most of which are homicides. This week, Steve Gregory profiles the case of Gloria Heurta.
Two People Killed in a Stabbing at Southern California Shopping Centre
An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly stabbings of two people on Thursday at a shopping centre in Los Angeles County. A woman was discovered in the Destination O-Eight Shopping Center parking lot by deputies. They were sent to the location in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles, shortly before noon.
Judge rules minor siblings of slain boy can sue L.A. County for wrongful death
A judge found that the siblings of a Palmdale boy, whose 2019 death was originally reported as a drowning, but later led to a criminal indictment of his parents, have standing to bring their current wrongful death suit against L.A. County.
Smoke shop employee sentenced to 15-to-life for man's murder
A Koreatown smoke shop employee was sentenced today to 15 years to life in state prison for fatally stabbing a Los Angeles man whom he accused of shoplifting from the business.
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
I have learned an important lesson from this man. According to a report, nearly 69,000 people in Los Angeles are homeless. They spend nights out and many of them don't even have money to buy food.
Wrongfully convicted man exonerated after 38 years in prison
A wrongfully convicted man was released after serving more than three decades behind bars.
Sheriff’s Department Investigates Shooting at Canyon Country Halloween Party
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A shooting occurred at a Halloween party in the normally quiet Canyon Country neighborhood in the city of Santa Clarita Saturday night, Oct. 29, around 11:17 p.m. There is currently no suspect information at this time regarding a shooting inside a residence in the 27700...
Check forgery suspect arrested
A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony check forgery that occurred earlier this month in Canyon Country, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. On Oct. 13, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call...
Trio charged in $3.4 million home improvement loan scam
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has announced that three people have been charged in a 159-count complaint with identity theft, grand theft and residential burglary in a home improvement loan scam that cost lenders $3.4 million. “This alleged scheme preyed on low-income homeowners, many of whom were...
