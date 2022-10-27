Read full article on original website
LAPD officer stabbed while responding to barricaded suspect
A Los Angeles police officer was stabbed Sunday morning while responding for a report of a barricaded suspect in South Central. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 300 block of East 52nd Street in South Park around 6:20 a.m. where a suspect was experiencing what police described as a narcotic-induced delirium. […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Victim’s family demands state investigation of LAPD after pursuit-turned-carjacking
Nearly two weeks after her husband was dragged to his death after being carjacked by a suspect fleeing Los Angeles police, nothing makes sense to Gaynell Walker. She can’t understand why officers didn’t move more quickly to arrest the suspect, who was sought in connection with two shootings, including a homicide in the West Valley. Had they done so, she says, they might have stopped the tragic chain of events that took Larry Walker’s life.
2 killed in shooting at Halloween party in Covina
Two people are dead after shots rang out during a Halloween party in Covina overnight. The shooting happened just after midnight at a home on the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrived on scene and found four men who were suffering from gunshot wounds. One […]
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot at bus stop in Los Angeles area
LOS ANGELES – A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
pasadenanow.com
Victim Identified in Fatal Sunday Shooting in Pasadena
[Updated] The victim of an early Sunday morning shooting who was found by police lying dead in a Pasadena street has been identified. Lt. Carlo Montiglio said the body found in the 100 block of Painter Street near N. Summit Avenue was that of 22-year-old Martrell Eric Robinson, a Rialto.
foxla.com
22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
Police: Man shot in face while sitting at bus stop in Westlake District
A man died early Saturday morning after he was shot at point blank range while sitting at a bus stop in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the bus stop at the intersection of West 8th Street and South Union Avenue around midnight. There they found a man […]
Homeless man shoots out windows of convenience store after getting busted for stealing beer, Santa Monica police say
Two people were arrested in Santa Monica after one of them allegedly shot out the glass door and windows of a convenience store after they were busted by store employees for trying to steal a case of beer. It happened Saturday night around 9:35 p.m. at a 7-Eleven on the 1800 block of Lincoln Boulevard. […]
2urbangirls.com
Woman found dead in Woodland Hills, suspect in custody
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Councilman Reacts to Sunday Morning Shooting
Newly appointed Councilmember Justin Jones reacted to the Sunday morning shooting at the 100 block of Painter Street in Pasadena. I extend my sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual who lost their life this weekend. Any incident of violence in our community is tragic. In...
Long Beach Post
Man wounded in North Long Beach shooting, police say
A man was injured Sunday afternoon after being shot in North Long Beach, police said. The shooting took place around 12:43 p.m. in the 5500 block of Ackerfield Avenue. Officers responded to the area following reports of a possible stabbing, and upon arrival, found a man with a puncture or entry wound to his left rib area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Pasadena officer’s fatal shooting of suspect complied with policy
PASADENA, Calif. – A Pasadena police officer who fatally shot a Black man running from a 2020 traffic stop — prompting months of protests — acted within department policy, according to the results of an internal investigation released Friday. The report from the department’s Use of Force...
NBC Los Angeles
North Hollywood Arson Suspect Just Got Out of Prison — for Arson
A man arrested on suspicion of igniting several fires in North Hollywood Wednesday morning had just been released from state prison after serving part of a five-year sentence for arson, according to court records and law enforcement sources. David A. Rivas, 35, was detained by police near the scenes of...
Deadly Palmdale stabbing prompted by argument in parking lot
An argument by three people living in their cars led to a stabbing that left a man and a woman dead at a Palmdale shopping center, authorities said Friday.
Sheriff’s Department Investigates Shooting at Canyon Country Halloween Party
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A shooting occurred at a Halloween party in the normally quiet Canyon Country neighborhood in the city of Santa Clarita Saturday night, Oct. 29, around 11:17 p.m. There is currently no suspect information at this time regarding a shooting inside a residence in the 27700...
Man takes wheelchair onto 405 Freeway (video)
A man was seen in video taking his wheelchair onto the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Video from ANG News showed the man wheeling himself at slow speeds in a lane of the freeway with a large backup of cars behind him. At one point, the videographer can be heard yelling at […]
Man Sentenced for Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man who pleaded no contest to assaulting a 16-year- old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison.
Brother, Estate Sue LACo Over Female Inmate's Death
The estate and brother of a 32-year-old woman who allegedly died at the hands of another inmate at the Los Angeles County women's jail in Lynwood in late 2021 are suing the county for wrongful death, negligence and civil rights violations.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Three stabbings in Downtown over four days
The Santa Monica Police Department has responded to three stabbings and a total of five knife-related crimes in the past four days with police saying they are already planning to increase patrols in the area. The first incident occurred on Monday, Oct. 24 at about 9:30 p.m. A witness said...
Masked men rob Halloween pop-up shop in Riverside County
It was more trick than treat when employees of a Spirit Halloween pop-up store in Jurupa Valley were robbed at gunpoint late Friday night. Two masked men wearing dark-colored hoodies and carrying handguns walked into the store on the 6300 block of Pats Ranch Road around 11:00 p.m. and demanded money, according to the Riverside […]
