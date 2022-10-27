Nearly two weeks after her husband was dragged to his death after being carjacked by a suspect fleeing Los Angeles police, nothing makes sense to Gaynell Walker. She can’t understand why officers didn’t move more quickly to arrest the suspect, who was sought in connection with two shootings, including a homicide in the West Valley. Had they done so, she says, they might have stopped the tragic chain of events that took Larry Walker’s life.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO