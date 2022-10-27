ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

LAPD officer stabbed while responding to barricaded suspect

A Los Angeles police officer was stabbed Sunday morning while responding for a report of a barricaded suspect in South Central. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 300 block of East 52nd Street in South Park around 6:20 a.m. where a suspect was experiencing what police described as a narcotic-induced delirium. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Victim’s family demands state investigation of LAPD after pursuit-turned-carjacking

Nearly two weeks after her husband was dragged to his death after being carjacked by a suspect fleeing Los Angeles police, nothing makes sense to Gaynell Walker. She can’t understand why officers didn’t move more quickly to arrest the suspect, who was sought in connection with two shootings, including a homicide in the West Valley. Had they done so, she says, they might have stopped the tragic chain of events that took Larry Walker’s life.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2 killed in shooting at Halloween party in Covina

Two people are dead after shots rang out during a Halloween party in Covina overnight. The shooting happened just after midnight at a home on the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrived on scene and found four men who were suffering from gunshot wounds. One […]
COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot at bus stop in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES – A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Victim Identified in Fatal Sunday Shooting in Pasadena

[Updated] The victim of an early Sunday morning shooting who was found by police lying dead in a Pasadena street has been identified. Lt. Carlo Montiglio said the body found in the 100 block of Painter Street near N. Summit Avenue was that of 22-year-old Martrell Eric Robinson, a Rialto.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman found dead in Woodland Hills, suspect in custody

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Councilman Reacts to Sunday Morning Shooting

Newly appointed Councilmember Justin Jones reacted to the Sunday morning shooting at the 100 block of Painter Street in Pasadena. I extend my sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual who lost their life this weekend. Any incident of violence in our community is tragic. In...
PASADENA, CA
Long Beach Post

Man wounded in North Long Beach shooting, police say

A man was injured Sunday afternoon after being shot in North Long Beach, police said. The shooting took place around 12:43 p.m. in the 5500 block of Ackerfield Avenue. Officers responded to the area following reports of a possible stabbing, and upon arrival, found a man with a puncture or entry wound to his left rib area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pasadena officer’s fatal shooting of suspect complied with policy

PASADENA, Calif. – A Pasadena police officer who fatally shot a Black man running from a 2020 traffic stop — prompting months of protests — acted within department policy, according to the results of an internal investigation released Friday. The report from the department’s Use of Force...
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

North Hollywood Arson Suspect Just Got Out of Prison — for Arson

A man arrested on suspicion of igniting several fires in North Hollywood Wednesday morning had just been released from state prison after serving part of a five-year sentence for arson, according to court records and law enforcement sources. David A. Rivas, 35, was detained by police near the scenes of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man takes wheelchair onto 405 Freeway (video)

A man was seen in video taking his wheelchair onto the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Video from ANG News showed the man wheeling himself at slow speeds in a lane of the freeway with a large backup of cars behind him. At one point, the videographer can be heard yelling at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Three stabbings in Downtown over four days

The Santa Monica Police Department has responded to three stabbings and a total of five knife-related crimes in the past four days with police saying they are already planning to increase patrols in the area. The first incident occurred on Monday, Oct. 24 at about 9:30 p.m. A witness said...
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Masked men rob Halloween pop-up shop in Riverside County

It was more trick than treat when employees of a Spirit Halloween pop-up store in Jurupa Valley were robbed at gunpoint late Friday night. Two masked men wearing dark-colored hoodies and carrying handguns walked into the store on the 6300 block of Pats Ranch Road around 11:00 p.m. and demanded money, according to the Riverside […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy