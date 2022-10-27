Read full article on original website
foxla.com
5 injured after car flies off Freeway, into East LA front yard
LOS ANGELES - Five people were injured after a car flew off the Freeway and crashed into an East Los Angeles front yard Sunday morning, according to officials. Reports of the crash came in shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1100 block of South Ditman Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The car had apparently flown off the nearby 5 Freeway before crashing into a fence. According to officials, two women were temporarily trapped by the car as it was seen hanging over the yard's fence.
KTLA.com
5 people, including 2 children, taken to hospital after head-on collision in Pico Rivera
A devastating head-on-collision in Pico Rivera sent five people, including two children, to the hospital Sunday morning. The crash occurred near the intersection of Paramount Boulevard and Glendora Drive just before 10:40 a.m. Both the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and Fire Departments responded to the scene where a four-door sedan...
Driver killed, passenger injured when car slams into tree in Hancock Park
One person died and another was critically injured when a car crashed into several parked cars and a tree in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles late Thursday night. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Rossmore Avenue. Authorities say a white Mitsubishi sedan with two men inside was […]
One Killed, Two Injured in Crash on Freeway in Bellflower
A Paramount man died and at least two other people were injured in a crash today on the Artesia (91) Freeway in Bellflower.
30-Year-Old Ruben Gonzalez Died In Motor Vehicle Accident In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 100 block of South Rossmore Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.
2urbangirls.com
Woman injured in crash that killed two others drops lawsuit against driver’s estate
LOS ANGELES – A woman who was injured when her vehicle was struck by a Lamborghini that crashed and caught fire near the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area in Encino in 2019, killing the driver and his girlfriend, has dropped her suit against the estate of the late driver. Lawyers...
Homeless man shoots out windows of convenience store after getting busted for stealing beer, Santa Monica police say
Two people were arrested in Santa Monica after one of them allegedly shot out the glass door and windows of a convenience store after they were busted by store employees for trying to steal a case of beer. It happened Saturday night around 9:35 p.m. at a 7-Eleven on the 1800 block of Lincoln Boulevard. […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in North Hollywood crash
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
L.A. man arrested in Arcadia for allegedly breaking into bank
A man was taken into custody Saturday night after police found him inside a Chase Bank branch in Arcadia. Arcadia police officers responded to the bank branch at 60 East Huntington Dr. for a report of shattered glass and a person inside the building. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly took off on […]
2urbangirls.com
Covina shooting leaves two dead, two injured
COVINA, Calif. – Four men were shot in an unincorporated area near Covina shortly after midnight. Deputies are investigating the shooting that left two males dead and two others hospitalized in unknown condition, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The shooting unfolded just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at...
2urbangirls.com
Woman found dead in Woodland Hills, suspect in custody
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about...
One person killed, three others injured in Porter Ranch crash
A two-vehicle collision has left one person dead and three other people injured Friday morning in Porter Ranch. One of the four victims was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It's unclear what was the cause of the crash.This is developing news. Check back for more details.
2urbangirls.com
Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
Police break up 3 street takeovers in L.A. area, including one involving a blowtorch
The familiar sight of burning rubber, lasers, and cheering spectators at a street takeover in Santa Fe Springs went next-level Thursday night when someone brought a blowtorch to the party. Cameras captured video of the takeover at the intersection of Shoemaker Ave. and Excelsior Drive. Cars doing doughnuts came within inches of the crowd. One […]
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car while running across a street in Long Beach died several hours later at a hospital, police said Friday. The man was injured about 6:25 p.m. Thursday at Pacific Coast Highway and Channel Drive, near Bellflower Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Driver flees after crash in Torrance that killed 78-year-old man
A traffic crash in Torrance Thursday left a 78-year-old man dead, and police sought the public’s help to find a motorist who ran from the scene. The crash was reported about 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary. “The preliminary...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Councilman Reacts to Sunday Morning Shooting
Newly appointed Councilmember Justin Jones reacted to the Sunday morning shooting at the 100 block of Painter Street in Pasadena. I extend my sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual who lost their life this weekend. Any incident of violence in our community is tragic. In...
