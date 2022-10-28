ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sore Losers Announce Coaches Convention in Las Vegas Next Year

By Morgan Huelsman
 4 days ago

The Sore Losers are headed back to Las Vegas!

Raymundo , Lunchbox , and Eddie from The Sore Losers are bringing the Coaches Convention back for another year, and it's bigger than ever. This time, they have VIP packages that include hotel accommodations, exclusive experiences and hangs with the guys (unless you are an Arnold), NFL watch parties, a live taping of The Sore Losers Podcast, limited Coaches Convention merchandise, and much more.

The VIP packages come in 6 different variations. The Head Coach Experience, The Assistant Coach Experience, The Head Coach Experience, The Assistant Coach Experience, The Special Teams Coach Experience, and The Arnold Experience.

Check out sorelosers.com for all the details on Coaches Convention. VIP packages are on sale now !

