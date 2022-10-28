ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Project to widen I-20 bridge to take bids next Fall

By Vallery Maravi
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Das7V_0ipRtIqS00

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development held a legislative public hearing at the Monroe Civic Center as part of its annual ‘Road Show’ to review highway construction priorities for the fiscal year as well as projects in the future.

Deputy secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Eric Kalivoda, says the focus was infrastructure repairs and its current conditions.

“It’s a statewide problem. We have a lot of deteriorated pavements. A lot of bridges that are in the need of repair. We do have some increase in funding coming up, particularly for bridges.”

Kalivoda says one particular bridge on the list of future projects includes the widening of the I-20 bridge. He says the bidding will officially take place a year from now.

“It’s an important improvement to make. The goal is to widen I-20 all the way through the Monroe metro area. It’s in our statewide plan, so this initial project in Monroe, and then the following project in West Monroe are two very important segments in that, but there will be more to come in the future years.”

He also says this major construction will take years to be completed. But this infrastructure improvement aims to bring business growth throughout the state.

“The I-20 is a major corder for the country actually, it’s not just for the state. And there is a tremendous amount of truck traffic that moves across I-20 and that is

commerce for the whole country and those trucks are not all just Louisiana trucks,” said Kalivoda.

“There is a lot of street traffic on I-20. So, we need to make sure that we are planning for that in the future to accommodate that in addition to our own population and keep our economy rolling.”

The bidding to widen the I-20 will start the Fall of 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Construction worker dies after Ruston site caves-in

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, shortly after 9 AM, a construction worker, 62-year-old James Burch, was pronounced dead after the site caved in on Lee Avenue in Ruston, La. As of now, officials have not released the identification of the victim. The cause of the cave-in is unknown at this time. […]
RUSTON, LA
kalb.com

Winnfield man killed in 2 vehicle crash on U.S. 84

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield man is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. 84 just east of Clarence on Monday, Oct. 31. Louisiana State Police said just before 7 a.m., Thomas Kennedy, 42, was traveling west on U.S. 84 when, for unknown reasons, he crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided with a big rig truck.
WINNFIELD, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Unrestrained Driver Seriously Injured in 2-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 126

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Unrestrained Driver Seriously Injured in 2-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 126. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 28, 2022, that on October 27, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 126 at Cut Thru Road in Caldwell Parish, Louisiana. Robert Holden, 66, of Winnfield, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

1 dead, 1 injured in motorhome fire in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, around 5:55 AM, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported fire on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. According to officials, firemen arrived at the scene and discovered a motorhome on fire. An adult male was pronounced dead and another individual managed to escape the motorhome. The […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Crash near Farmerville involves school bus

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - An accident occurred today near Farmerville on Highway 165 around 4:00 p.m. involving an SUV and school bus. The bus was carrying approximately 20 students at the time of the accident. According to Louisiana State Police, no injuries or fatalities were reported with this accident.
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Ruston breezes by Ouachita, West Monroe holds off Ash, Neville beats Franklin Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -In our game of the week against Ruston and Ouachita, Bearcats’ head coach Jerrod Baugh didn’t miss a beat, dominating the Lions 47-13. West Monroe going toe-to-toe with Ash but Rebels hold them off, 24-13. Neville hosting Franklin Parish in their regular season finale and the Tigers put on a show as they roll past the Patriots 51 to 28.
RUSTON, LA
High School Football PRO

Monroe, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pineville High School football team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PINEVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Caldwell Parish crash kills one, injures another

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Troop F is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Caldwell Parish on Oct. 27, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash Thursday that happened on Louisiana Hwy. 126 at Cut Thru Rd. The crash killed 66-year-old Robert Holden.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

141 Loft in Monroe has broken elevator, resident in wheelchair says she’s trapped

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: An elevator has been repaired that left a woman with disabilities stranded in her seventh-floor apartment. The only working elevator at 141 Lofts in downtown Monroe was out for almost two weeks. The Regional Manager of RPM told KNOE “...Otis did get the elevator up and running this morning. We have checked in with Ms. Platt to make sure she is okay and let her know the elevator is up and running.”
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
EL DORADO, AR
KNOE TV8

One person escapes RV fire in Monroe, another person dies

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A recreational vehicle fire in Monroe took the life of a man in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department says they were called to the 2100 block of Louisville Ave. just before 6 a.m. where they found the RV engulfed in flames.
MONROE, LA
WGNO

Shots fired at Grambling bar; suspect arrested

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 28, 2022, around 1 AM, Grambling City Police responded to a possibly shooting at the Revelry Bar & Grill on South Service Road in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers were advised that security personnel told a White male that he […]
GRAMBLING, LA
WGNO

WGNO

35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy