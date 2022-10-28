Read full article on original website
WTVC
Update: Suspect shot supervisor at Chattanooga post office, later found dead, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Monday afternoon):. Chattanooga Police provided more details Monday afternoon. A CPD release says 27-year-old Brian Simmons, an employee at the Shallowford postal facility, had a dispute with his supervisor. The release says "after a verbal exchange," Simmons shot the victim several times and fled the scene.
2 dead in post office shooting, crash in Chattanooga
Two people are dead following a shooting and a crash that occurred late Sunday night in Chattanooga.
WTVC
Chattanooga woman, Kingsport man arrested after human remains found at South Holston Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman and a Kingsport man have been arrested after human remains were found at South Holston Lake Thursday, according to police. Detectives from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations arrived to the scene and launched an immediate investigation.
WDEF
Two Dead After Post Office Shooting and Nail Salon Crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A shooting at a Chattanooga post office and a crash at a Hixson nail salon have left two dead Sunday evening. Chattanooga Police say they recieved a call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday of shots fired at the post office on the 6000 block of Shallowford Road. That’s near Shallowford Road’s interchange with Highway 153.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests October 24-30
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 24-30. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
Main Post Office facility closed temporarily after Sunday Shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Postal Service announces some fallout from the shooting last night at the main facility. They are temporarily suspending operations at the Main Post Office on Shallowford Road until further notice. That also includes the Chattanooga Finance Station and Chattanooga P&DC. Chattanooga Police say responded to...
WTVC
Chattanooga postal worker killed over weekend honored by community at vigil Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A community is honoring the life of a Chattanooga postal worker who was shot and killed over the weekend. Hearts were heavy at the Shallowford post office as friends and family gathered to remember former USPS worker Cody Ransom. We spoke to several loved ones at...
North Georgia man sentenced for dumping hazardous waste
ATLANTA — A North Georgia man was sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste without a permit. Amin Ali, 56, of Dalton, has been sentenced after dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in North Georgia. “Ali abused the North Georgia environment by illegally dumping hundreds of drums...
WTVCFOX
34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Police say it happened around 5:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Union Avenue. CPD says a 34-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 1
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 1. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kevin Bailiff – DUI/2nd, Red Light. Lakisha Baker – Revoked DL, Fail to Appear. Jason Brammer – Evading, Criminal Impersonation. Marcus Brooks...
WTVC
Man dead in car in church parking lot in Cleveland Monday, police say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was found dead in a car in a church parking lot in Cleveland Monday, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to First Baptist Church on Stuart Road:. The call came after a worker of the church discovered an unresponsive man...
wrganews.com
Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife
A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
WSMV
Officer shot at after traffic stop leads to chase, three arrested
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were arrested after a traffic stop turned into a car chase where an officer took gunfire. Early Saturday morning, around 12:40 a.m., the Estill Springs Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Spring Creek Road. Tony Eugene Cannon Jr., was arrested for a Lincoln...
WDEF
Search Still on for Rossville Murder Suspect
ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)- On August 1, Dakota Bradshaw was murdered at his home on East Peachtree Street in Rossville. Three suspects are already in custody, but one is still one on the loose. That suspect is 26 year old Darius Devon Woods of Chattanooga. He is a known gang member...
WTVC
Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. This week's winner was local business Fleet Feet.
allongeorgia.com
Tragedy Strikes Chattooga County
Chattooga County woke up Sunday morning to an outpouring of prayer requests on social media from individuals as well as social media pages administered by Chattooga High School faculty members. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader said, “Right now all I can release is that there was a single vehicle crash...
New info discovered about man accused of starting 70-acre fire in Warren County
News 2 got a closer look at what sparked a 70-acre fire in Warren County earlier this week, forcing many to evacuate, as well as the man who is behind bars in connection with the blaze.
4 killed, including 3 high school football players, in northwest Georgia crash
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were killed, including three high school football players, in a single-car crash in northwest Georgia early Sunday, authorities said. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to a car crash in Chattooga County at around 12:30 a.m. EDT, WTVC reported. The driver and...
WTVC
Partially paralyzed Chattanooga woman rescues thousands of animals over the years
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Man's best friend finds a best friend of their own in Julia Anderson. "She has the most incredible heart for animal rescue I've ever met," said Tami Freedman. Freedman has been helping Anderson on her rescue mission for more than a decade. "If you sit there...
WTVC
Getting spooked at Dread Hollow
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What better way to spend Halloween than at Dread Hollow? Sierra and Josh took a trip to Dread Hollow and got a fright in the process.
