Chattanooga, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDEF

Two Dead After Post Office Shooting and Nail Salon Crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A shooting at a Chattanooga post office and a crash at a Hixson nail salon have left two dead Sunday evening. Chattanooga Police say they recieved a call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday of shots fired at the post office on the 6000 block of Shallowford Road. That’s near Shallowford Road’s interchange with Highway 153.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests October 24-30

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 24-30. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Main Post Office facility closed temporarily after Sunday Shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Postal Service announces some fallout from the shooting last night at the main facility. They are temporarily suspending operations at the Main Post Office on Shallowford Road until further notice. That also includes the Chattanooga Finance Station and Chattanooga P&DC. Chattanooga Police say responded to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Police say it happened around 5:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Union Avenue. CPD says a 34-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 1

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 1. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kevin Bailiff – DUI/2nd, Red Light. Lakisha Baker – Revoked DL, Fail to Appear. Jason Brammer – Evading, Criminal Impersonation. Marcus Brooks...
EAST RIDGE, TN
wrganews.com

Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife

A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WSMV

Officer shot at after traffic stop leads to chase, three arrested

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were arrested after a traffic stop turned into a car chase where an officer took gunfire. Early Saturday morning, around 12:40 a.m., the Estill Springs Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Spring Creek Road. Tony Eugene Cannon Jr., was arrested for a Lincoln...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
WDEF

Search Still on for Rossville Murder Suspect

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)- On August 1, Dakota Bradshaw was murdered at his home on East Peachtree Street in Rossville. Three suspects are already in custody, but one is still one on the loose. That suspect is 26 year old Darius Devon Woods of Chattanooga. He is a known gang member...
ROSSVILLE, GA
WTVC

Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. This week's winner was local business Fleet Feet.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
allongeorgia.com

Tragedy Strikes Chattooga County

Chattooga County woke up Sunday morning to an outpouring of prayer requests on social media from individuals as well as social media pages administered by Chattooga High School faculty members. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader said, “Right now all I can release is that there was a single vehicle crash...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Getting spooked at Dread Hollow

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What better way to spend Halloween than at Dread Hollow? Sierra and Josh took a trip to Dread Hollow and got a fright in the process.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

