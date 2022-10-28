Watch: 2022 Capitol City Classic field breakdown — could this be the tournament's deepest year ever?

The 2022 Capitol City Classic field was unveiled on Wednesday , and organizers believe a competitive blend of 13 in-state Oregon high school playoff-caliber teams and three out-of-state powerhouses make for the most competitive field in event history.

Modesto Christian (California ), St. John Bosco (California) , St. John Paul II (Texas) and West Linn (Oregon) headline the 16-team boys tournament, which takes place Dec. 16-21 at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon.

The eight-team girls tournament returns in expanded fashion after debuting in 2021. It takes place Dec. 19-21 at Corban University.

Read the entire list and a breakdown of the field here .

CCC assistant tournament director Jack Roche joined SBLive's Andy Buhler to preview the event and break down the field.

Watch below: