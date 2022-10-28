ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Convicted Providence meth dealer gets 5 years in prison

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man convicted of selling crystal methamphetamine will spend the next five years behind bars, according to United States Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Sean Francis, 34, pleaded guilty back in February to possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The investigation began when detectives received word that Francis was regularly receiving packages containing pound-quantities of crystal meth shipped from Arizona, according to Cunha.

Cunha said officers searched Francis’ home in November 2019 and found 51 grams of meth, as well as dozens of crystal meth pipes and needles.

Officers also found a handgun, a revolver with no serial number and more than a dozen rounds of ammunition.

Francis will serve five years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release, of which the first six months will be spent in a re-entry facility.

WPRI 12 News

