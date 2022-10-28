ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary Parish, LA

Two St. Mary Parish schools closing Friday for deep cleaning

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY ) — Two St. Mary Parish Schools are closed Friday for a deep cleaning and to sanitize.

1 dead, 2 rescued in helicopter crash in St. Mary Parish

In a social media post, school officials announced that the campuses of West St. Mary High and B.E. Boudreaux Middle will be closed Friday, October 28, 2022 and will resume Monday, October 31, 2022.

The post did not say why the deep cleaning was necessary, however parents said they were told it was a precautionary measure due to on-going viruses.

