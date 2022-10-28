Two St. Mary Parish schools closing Friday for deep cleaning

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY ) — Two St. Mary Parish Schools are closed Friday for a deep cleaning and to sanitize.

In a social media post, school officials announced that the campuses of West St. Mary High and B.E. Boudreaux Middle will be closed Friday, October 28, 2022 and will resume Monday, October 31, 2022.

The post did not say why the deep cleaning was necessary, however parents said they were told it was a precautionary measure due to on-going viruses.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.