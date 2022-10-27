ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross, CA

Comments / 0

Related
daytrippen.com

San Francisco Chinatown Day Trip

San Francisco’s Chinatown is the oldest in North America and the largest Chinese community outside Asia. The first residents began building the city in the 1840s, and since then, it has been highly influential in the history and culture of Chinese immigrants to the United States. Chinatown is traditionally...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco sees dip in rent prices in October: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rent prices in San Francisco dropped in October for the second-straight month, according to a study conducted by Apartment List. The study showed a 0.7% decrease in October for rent in the city. Even with October’s dip, rent prices are higher in the city than they were in October 2021. According […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This West Portal Chinese Restaurant Is Offering an ‘Inflation Discount’

The owner of Lazy Susan, the would-be Domino’s of Chinese food, looked around at San Francisco area restaurants and realized businesses have been increasing menu prices to combat rising costs. But according to SFGATE, the business took a different tactic to bring diners back out: taking 10 percent off everything. Owner Hanson Li, who rolled out the deal in September, said he wanted to try out this approach since the restaurateurs he’d spoken to had yet to see an increase in actual profits since raising prices. He thought maybe he could make enough sales to counteract slashing his own prices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinmagazine.com

Restaurant Profiles 2022: The Top Places to Eat Out in Marin and the Restauranteurs Behind Them

Looking for the best places to eat out locally? Here are a few favorites. Located in downtown Point Reyes Station, this local institution is a West Marin classic celebrating 58 consecutive years of service for the community and Point Reyes National Seashore visitors alike. Enjoy classic cocktails, local seafood and the iconic popovers, beloved by generations of Marinites since 1964.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sfbayview.com

Stop locking us out! Hire Black developers!

Last month the SF Bay View reported cold, brown water at the Fillmore’s Plaza East housing due to a disingenuous last ditch attempt by the billion-dollar slumlord developer, McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS), to show they are addressing long overdue violations and much needed repairs. The slumlord gets an F for effort – and still City Hall allows them a pass.
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

What to do in San Francisco this week

The Great Hauntway There’s a lot of controversy over whether the Great Highway, straddling the sands of Ocean Beach, should remain car-free. So if The City is going to close off the street for even one day, it should be for something undisputibly fun. On Sunday, the Great Highway becomes the Great Hauntway, transforming into a giant community trick or treat trail with tons of candy, arts and crafts, pumpkin decorating and big BIG bubbles for the kids. To create greater access, this year there’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
idesignarch.com

Amazing Clock Tower Penthouse with Views of San Francisco

San Francisco, California – This historic penthouse apartment in San Francisco was originally built in 1907. The transformation into a chic contemporary residence includes the clock room turned lounge for relaxation. The apartment spans over 3,000 square feet on 4 levels. The main entry is on the same level...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Resume Halloween Celebrations After COVID Pause

Some are calling it the resurrection of Halloween. After the pandemic put a damper on celebrations these past two years, some are making up for it by going big this year. When you visit the Albertson family's San Jose home, it feels like you are stepping into several Pixar films at once.
SAN JOSE, CA
sftimes.com

The San Francisco Tech Giants

Future of Tech Giants in San Francisco: The Big Four. In this article, we’ll discuss the future of the big four tech giants in San Francisco. We’ll talk about the future of these companies. San Francisco is a city with a long history of technology. In the late 1800s, the city was home to some of the first telecommunications companies. In the early 1900s, it was a hub for radio and television broadcasting. And in more recent years, it’s become known as the birthplace of Silicon Valley and the home of some of the world’s most valuable tech companies.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California

Planning a vacation in the Golden State? Your first stop should be the beautiful city of San Francisco. The largest city in Northern California, San Francisco is the perfect place to base yourself for exploring the region. From world-class wine estates to spectacular beaches, there’s an array of amazing day trips from San Francisco, California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy