daytrippen.com
San Francisco Chinatown Day Trip
San Francisco’s Chinatown is the oldest in North America and the largest Chinese community outside Asia. The first residents began building the city in the 1840s, and since then, it has been highly influential in the history and culture of Chinese immigrants to the United States. Chinatown is traditionally...
San Francisco sees dip in rent prices in October: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rent prices in San Francisco dropped in October for the second-straight month, according to a study conducted by Apartment List. The study showed a 0.7% decrease in October for rent in the city. Even with October’s dip, rent prices are higher in the city than they were in October 2021. According […]
Eater
This West Portal Chinese Restaurant Is Offering an ‘Inflation Discount’
The owner of Lazy Susan, the would-be Domino’s of Chinese food, looked around at San Francisco area restaurants and realized businesses have been increasing menu prices to combat rising costs. But according to SFGATE, the business took a different tactic to bring diners back out: taking 10 percent off everything. Owner Hanson Li, who rolled out the deal in September, said he wanted to try out this approach since the restaurateurs he’d spoken to had yet to see an increase in actual profits since raising prices. He thought maybe he could make enough sales to counteract slashing his own prices.
marinmagazine.com
Restaurant Profiles 2022: The Top Places to Eat Out in Marin and the Restauranteurs Behind Them
Looking for the best places to eat out locally? Here are a few favorites. Located in downtown Point Reyes Station, this local institution is a West Marin classic celebrating 58 consecutive years of service for the community and Point Reyes National Seashore visitors alike. Enjoy classic cocktails, local seafood and the iconic popovers, beloved by generations of Marinites since 1964.
sfbayview.com
Stop locking us out! Hire Black developers!
Last month the SF Bay View reported cold, brown water at the Fillmore’s Plaza East housing due to a disingenuous last ditch attempt by the billion-dollar slumlord developer, McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS), to show they are addressing long overdue violations and much needed repairs. The slumlord gets an F for effort – and still City Hall allows them a pass.
KQED
‘Making Something That’s Our Own:’ Día de Los Muertos in the Bay
The roots of Dia de los Muertos celebrations in San Francisco can be traced back to 1972, when a collective of Chicano artists formed the first day of the dead show not only in California but the entire West Coast. The collective opened up their own gallery; Galeria La Raza....
SFist
Sunday Links: Mountain Lion Takes Stroll Through San Mateo Neighborhood in Broad Daylight
An adult mountain lion was spotted roaming around a San Mateo neighborhood Friday morning. The big cat was captured on security cameras casually exploring an area off Dalehurst Court before jumping into a nearby backyard around 10 a.m. Friday; no other sightings of the big cat have since been reported in the area. [NBC Bay Area]
What to do in San Francisco this week
The Great Hauntway There’s a lot of controversy over whether the Great Highway, straddling the sands of Ocean Beach, should remain car-free. So if The City is going to close off the street for even one day, it should be for something undisputibly fun. On Sunday, the Great Highway becomes the Great Hauntway, transforming into a giant community trick or treat trail with tons of candy, arts and crafts, pumpkin decorating and big BIG bubbles for the kids. To create greater access, this year there’s...
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
idesignarch.com
Amazing Clock Tower Penthouse with Views of San Francisco
San Francisco, California – This historic penthouse apartment in San Francisco was originally built in 1907. The transformation into a chic contemporary residence includes the clock room turned lounge for relaxation. The apartment spans over 3,000 square feet on 4 levels. The main entry is on the same level...
Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Resume Halloween Celebrations After COVID Pause
Some are calling it the resurrection of Halloween. After the pandemic put a damper on celebrations these past two years, some are making up for it by going big this year. When you visit the Albertson family's San Jose home, it feels like you are stepping into several Pixar films at once.
sftimes.com
The San Francisco Tech Giants
Future of Tech Giants in San Francisco: The Big Four. In this article, we’ll discuss the future of the big four tech giants in San Francisco. We’ll talk about the future of these companies. San Francisco is a city with a long history of technology. In the late 1800s, the city was home to some of the first telecommunications companies. In the early 1900s, it was a hub for radio and television broadcasting. And in more recent years, it’s become known as the birthplace of Silicon Valley and the home of some of the world’s most valuable tech companies.
SF restaurants are raising prices amid inflation. But one place just lowered theirs.
"What if I actually dropped prices?" mused the restaurant's owner.
Bay Area city looks likely to ban construction of new gas stations
The city currently has 12 gas stations.
Longtime San Francisco sandwich shop Marina Sub closed — but not for good
"We are going to keep the same exact sandwiches that they used to have. Same exact bread, same exact taste ..."
San Francisco drops to third most expensive city to rent in US
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Home sales aren’t the only thing affected by mortgage rates. Rental prices are rising nationally and demand for rental units are at their lowest levels since 2009, but in San Francisco the numbers have dropped. Cities in other parts of the country have overtaken San Francisco when it comes to high […]
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California
Planning a vacation in the Golden State? Your first stop should be the beautiful city of San Francisco. The largest city in Northern California, San Francisco is the perfect place to base yourself for exploring the region. From world-class wine estates to spectacular beaches, there’s an array of amazing day trips from San Francisco, California.
7x7.com
With a trip to San Francisco's first smart shop, it's never been easier to get (some) psychedelics.
In September, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a unanimous resolution to decriminalize psychedelic plants and fungi. It’s just the latest city in a string of West Coast hubs—including Oakland and Santa Cruz—undergoing a seismic shift in drug policy. Decriminalization doesn’t mean that psychedelics can now...
