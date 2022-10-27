ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WATCH: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette trucks through Ravens defense for opening TD

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mNhe_0ipRrG0a00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found the end zone for the first time in what feels like forever, courtesy of running back Leonard Fournette.

Fournette finished off an impressive opening drive for the Tampa Bay offense, trucking his way into the end zone for the short-yardage score.

A big completion from Tom Brady to Chris Godwin set the Bucs up with 1st-and-goal, while Mike Evans drew a holding call that set up the scoring run on Fournette on the very next play.

Considering the fact that the Bucs muffed a punt in the first drive of the game gave the ball back to the Ravens inside their own 10-yard line, a 7-3 lead for Tampa Bay is a huge win.<

/p>

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots players dumped water on Bill Belichick after his historic win and he actually seemed to love it

The New England Patriots got a big, 22-17, win over the New York Jets on the road on Sunday to get back to. 500 at 4-4. While the victory allowed them to shake off their ugly loss to the Chicago Bears last week, it also lifted head coach Bill Belichick into second place for the most wins by a coach in NFL history with 325 victories (regular season and postseason combined). He had been tied with the legendary George Halas going into Sunday’s game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyler Lockett denies his 'no one cares who gets the credit' quote was ripping Russell Wilson

It’s hard not to read anything into what Tyler Lockett said on Sunday after his Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Giants. “It’s amazing what you can accomplish when nobody cares who gets the credit,” the Seahawks receiver said after the win. “My high school coach always used to talk about that. When you look at this team that we have, we have a bunch of guys that are willing to buy in.”
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives status update on OLBs Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo

The Baltimore Ravens have more defensive reinforcements on the way, as head coach John Harbaugh announced during a press conference on Monday that outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo will be activated to the 53-man roster. Bowser looks to have more of a shot to play on Monday night in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, while Ojabo might have to wait a bit longer.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers defense coming to full strength heading into Week 9?

Even in a losing effort from a back-and-forth affair with the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers defense flashed some impressive and promising signs on Sunday. Yes, allowing 37 points is not a great sign for a unit. But the context of the game is important—and minor mistakes allowed the Falcons to hit the occasional (and often timely) big play. This should not, though, overshadow what the defense has been able to accomplish as a squad, even when not fully healthy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers work out 7 players, including 4 WRs, 3 DBs

The 49ers on Monday hosted a slew of receivers and defensive backs for workouts as they prepare to take off for the bye week. Injuries at receiver and in the secondary have left San Francisco scraping the bottom of their roster for depth, so it stands to reason they may want to add a veteran or two to their practice squad to help bolster the in-house depth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
221K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy