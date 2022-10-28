ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 8 WROC

Biden predicts student loan forgiveness checks will go out within two weeks

By Brett Samuels
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTbDX_0ipRr2jf00

President Biden on Thursday predicted that a court fight over his student loan forgiveness program would be quickly resolved, and that borrowers would soon see their refunds materialize.

“We’re gonna win that case. I think in the next two weeks you’re gonna see those checks going out,” Biden told Nexstar’s Reshad Hudson in an exclusive interview in Syracuse, N.Y.

A federal appeals court ruling last Friday halted the loan forgiveness program and stopped the administration from disbursing relief while the court considers a challenge from six Republican-led states.

A federal district judge had dismissed the case a day before, ruling that the six attorneys general representing the states did not have standing to sue because they did not demonstrate that the policy directly harms their states.

The White House in August announced plans to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers earning under $125,000, and as much as $20,000 for borrowers who received Pell Grants. The initiative delivered on a campaign promise from Biden, even as it fell short of some progressives to forgive more debt. It also came after loan repayments had been paused since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Biden last Friday said 22 million Americans had applied for student loan forgiveness in the first week of the applications being available.

But the plan has faced myriad court challenges from conservatives who oppose the policy. Some of those lawsuits have already been dismissed because of lack of standing since the program is voluntary and it’s unclear who it directly harms.

Biden has used the challenges to argue Republicans are opposed to providing relief to middle- and low-income Americans who are buried under student loan debt.

“At a time when people are dealing with a pandemic and at the time that he’s — as you know, late this year, he’s going to lift the pause, he wanted to make sure that the American people, as he says, has a little bit of a breathing room,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Three shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police responded to the call to the parking garage just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, where two males and one female, all in their early to mid 20s, all from Buffalo, were transported to Erie County […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Police situation closes neighborhood in Webster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A police investigation closed a neighborhood off Klem Road in Webster Friday evening. Police were called to Glenview Court around 5:00 p.m. Webster Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies, and New York State Troopers were all at the scene. Investigators have not released any information, though police left shortly before 6:00 p.m. […]
WEBSTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Powerball jackpot reaches $1B for second time in history: When is the next drawing

(NEXSTAR) – Saturday’s Powerball drawing marks the 37th consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner, sending the grand prize to an estimated $1 billion ahead of Monday’s drawing. This is only the second time in the lottery game’s history that the jackpot has reached $1 billion, according to Powerball. Saturday’s numbers were white balls 19, 31, 40, […]
FLORIDA STATE
News 8 WROC

Paul Pelosi attack highlights era of heightened political violence

Friday’s brutal attack on the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) shocked Congress and the country, pulling the nation’s gaze away from the looming midterm elections — if only briefly — and placing it squarely on the plague of political violence that’s risen dramatically in recent years. Paul Pelosi, a wealthy San Francisco investor, is […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
News 8 WROC

Eggs could be considered ‘healthy’ under proposed FDA guidelines

In September, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed updated criteria for the definition of "healthy" foods in order to better align with current science and nutrition guidelines. The new definition would look at how all the nutrients in food work together to contribute to healthy dietary patterns and overall health.
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy