ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 35 Elmira Mammoth Broadcasting/PR Director Jake Johnson and Goalie Trevor Micucci

By Nick Ketter
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WfXg_0ipRr1qw00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back with an all Elmira Mammoth episode!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome guests Jake Johnson and Trevor Micucci from the Elmira Mammoth. As the Mammoth play their first few games of their inaugural season in the FPHL, Johnson and Micucci discuss the expectations for the team and have a look at the current roster.

Elmira Mammoth goaltender Trevor Micucci joins the show following several impressive performances in net. Micucci has 100 saves and a .885 save percentage in addition to a 38 save debut in his first game with the team. The Hamburg, New York native is in his 2nd FPHL season after spending 2021 with the Binghamton Black Bears. Before the FPHL, Micucci was a standout goalie with the Philadelphia Little Flyers in the EHL. Mucicci earned EHL goalie of the year honors and was chosen as a First Team All-Star.

Following a stellar career in the EHL, Micucci spent two years in the NAHL. The standout netminder stood between the pipes for the Minnesota Wilderness and Amarillo Bulls before playing in the SUNYAC Conference with the Buffalo State Bengals in college. Micucci tells the Overtime crew about his career experience, his expectations for the team, and other pro players that inspired him to take the ice.

In addition, Mammoth Broadcasting and PR Director joins the show to help the guys highlight several key players on the roster. Johnson wears several caps at the First Arena including play by play, social media, and public relations.

Johnson is a native of the Lake George region of the state and grew up close to the ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder which underwent several changes to their name and leagues. Johnson tells the guys about how he found his love for hockey through his early life and then at SUNY Oswego where he covered the hockey programs extensively in addition to calling the biggest games the campus has to offer. The voice of the Mammoth also helps the Overtime crew meet the current roster with an in depth look at some of the top stars on the team.

Twin Tiers Overtime is an NYSBA award winning, bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports . You can watch past episodes on our Twin Tiers Overtime page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

EC’s Boyle named NEHC Rookie of the Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A freshman forward for the Soaring Eagles has received a weekly honor. (Photo courtesy: @ECSoaringEagles) Elmira College women’s ice hockey player MK Boyle has been named the New England Hockey Conference Rookie of the Week. The freshman forward from Newport, Rhode Island helped the Soaring Eagles win their season opener on […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Logan Booker earns Athlete of the Week

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner has helped the Hawks return to the sectional finals. Corning football player Logan Booker is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The senior running back ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-7 win on the road against Horseheads. Corning (5-3) is the […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Eames named captain for Brockport wrestling

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An elite Horseheads wrestler has received a major honor in college. Chris Eames, who will return for a grad student season at 184-pounds for SUNY Brockport, has been named a team captain for 2022-23. Eames secured a solid year for the Golden Eagles on the mat last season. He placed fifth […]
BROCKPORT, NY
WETM 18 News

Jennifer Craig sentenced to prison, almost $20K in restitution

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Jennifer Craig, the Sayre woman who pleaded guilty in her assault case last month, has been sentenced to time behind bars and will pay almost $20,000 in restitution, according to the court. The magisterial district court told 18 News that Craig was sentenced to 15-84 months in a Pennsylvania State Prison […]
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility

CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
CAYUGA, NY
WETM 18 News

Sweatshirt text message scam sweeps across Southern Tier

(WETM) – Just days after one local Sheriff’s Office recently warned of a scam that claims to offer sweatshirts from the department, similar warnings have cropped up at local police and fire departments across the area. The messages from all the departments say the scam comes via text message to your cell phone and offers […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

District Attorney speaks out on arrests of five armed men near school

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are releasing new information about the arrests of five armed men near a Luzerne County High School. Concerns are running high within the Wilkes-barre Area School District. Several gang members were arrested on school property Wednesday where police say they were trespassing with weapons and a loaded handgun. “We […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira College women’s hockey set for big year with new coach

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College women’s hockey is back for a new era on the ice. Elmira, who made the NCAA Frozen Four last year in Division III, welcomes first-year head coach Jake Bobrowski to the program. Bobrowski comes to the Soaring Eagles after a two-year stint as an assistant coach for the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Notre Dame honors Mike D’Aloisio with mural dedication

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A local coaching legend was honored by his school on Sunday. Elmira Notre Dame High School held a Mike D’Aloisio Mural Dedication Ceremony at the school on Sunday afternoon. Best known to many as “Coach D” D’Aloisio died this past spring after a lengthy battle with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy