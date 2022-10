Dan Beyer: “This is what I love about the Eagles… They were a flawed team last year. They probably weren’t a playoff team but snuck in! There was a lot they had to address this off-season and they got that done. I remember last season during a primetime game Sirianni refused to run the football with Miles Sanders. Now you transition to this year, it’s a totally different team, embracing the run game and growth with Sanders, and AJ Brown/Devonta Smith shining every week. Most importantly you’ve seen the elevation of Jalen Hurts, he’s proved himself. It’s how good they are everywhere, not just one position. Last year there were so many questions, but everything around them this season is working for them, including coaching which is why they are the only undefeated team in the NFL.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO