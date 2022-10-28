Read full article on original website
SFGate
‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Director Carlos López Estrada Boards Paramount and Bad Robot’s ‘Your Name’ Remake (EXCLUSIVE)
Carlos López Estrada has been enlisted by Paramount, Bad Robot and Toho to rewrite and direct the sci-fi anime live action remake “Your Name.” The film is currently in development and is based on the the 2016 animated romantic fantasy drama, considered to be a modern classic in Japan.
SFGate
‘Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl’ Special to Premiere on Disney+ in December (TV News Roundup)
Disney+ announced that new original special “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl,” with an introduction by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will launch Wednesday, Dec. 28, on the streamer. The two-night concert event will take place at the Hollywood Bowl on November 11 and 12. The special comes from Disney Branded Television and will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions.
SFGate
Joel Edgerton Campaigning for Netflix Hit ‘The Stranger’: ‘Two Men Constantly Lying to Each Other’
Australian independent crime thriller “The Stranger” written and directed by Thomas M. Wright, has become a surprise hit for Netflix. With Joel Edgerton producing and starring, the film was acquired by the streamer at Cannes. Now playing online, it has reached #4 globally on Netflix and places in the top 10 in 54 countries.
SFGate
Saweetie’s Cocktail for the Single Life: Meditation, Honesty, and a Splash of Jack Daniel’s
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Saweetie is single and loving it. Now, the Grammy-nominated rapper is ready to open up about her journey as a bachelorette in a new project, The Single Life.
‘It survived VCRs, DVDs, streaming’: how HBO remained on top for 50 years
In the exhaustive new book It’s Not TV, the history of the scrappy upstart turned cultural monolith is detailed
SFGate
Bruce Springsteen Talks Catalog Sale, Memories of Clarence Clemons and Listening to Taylor Swift With His Daughter in Howard Stern Interview
Bruce Springsteen sat down with Howard Stern live on SiriusXM on Monday morning for a wide-ranging chat that covered everything from the sale of his songwriting catalog to his memories of Clarence Clemons and thoughts on Taylor Swift. Springsteen appeared on the show to promote his new album of classic soul covers, titled “Only the Strong Survive,” which releases on Nov. 11.
SFGate
Bob Dylan Pays Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis With Cover of ‘I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye’
After erroneous reports of the 87-year-old’s death circulated earlier this week, Lewis’ death was officially confirmed Friday morning. “Judith, his seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away,” rep Zach Farnum wrote in a statement. “He told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid.”
SFGate
Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Britt Lower Go Feral in ‘Wolf’ Video
On Monday, to celebrate the holiday, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs released the music video for their eclectic song “Wolf.” The visual follows Severance actress Britt Lower getting lost in the woods and turning completely feral, before discovering Karen O. at a middle-of-nowhere bar. The cinematic visual, directed by...
