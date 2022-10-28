ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl’ Special to Premiere on Disney+ in December (TV News Roundup)

Disney+ announced that new original special “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl,” with an introduction by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will launch Wednesday, Dec. 28, on the streamer. The two-night concert event will take place at the Hollywood Bowl on November 11 and 12. The special comes from Disney Branded Television and will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions.
Bruce Springsteen Talks Catalog Sale, Memories of Clarence Clemons and Listening to Taylor Swift With His Daughter in Howard Stern Interview

Bruce Springsteen sat down with Howard Stern live on SiriusXM on Monday morning for a wide-ranging chat that covered everything from the sale of his songwriting catalog to his memories of Clarence Clemons and thoughts on Taylor Swift. Springsteen appeared on the show to promote his new album of classic soul covers, titled “Only the Strong Survive,” which releases on Nov. 11.
Bob Dylan Pays Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis With Cover of ‘I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye’

After erroneous reports of the 87-year-old’s death circulated earlier this week, Lewis’ death was officially confirmed Friday morning. “Judith, his seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away,” rep Zach Farnum wrote in a statement. “He told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid.”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Britt Lower Go Feral in ‘Wolf’ Video

On Monday, to celebrate the holiday, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs released the music video for their eclectic song “Wolf.” The visual follows Severance actress Britt Lower getting lost in the woods and turning completely feral, before discovering Karen O. at a middle-of-nowhere bar. The cinematic visual, directed by...

