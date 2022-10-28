Five World Series thoughts and questions

The Astros and Phillies will start the 2022 World Series on Friday night at Minute Maid Park, and with first pitch fast approaching, here are five questions and observations I have about the series.

Watch the weather

The forecast calls for rain all day Monday in Philadelphia, which is when Citizens Bank Park is scheduled to host game three, and it would be a major coup for the Phillies if this game is played 24 hours later. Aaron Nola and Zach Wheeler form an excellent 1-2 punch at the top of the Phillies rotation, and Ranger Suarez had a nice 2022 after being moved into the starting rotation on a full-time basis, but game four would be a bullpen game. That changes if game three gets pushed back. Suarez would still start game three on Tuesday, but now the Phillies can bring back Nola in game four and Wheeler in game five on normal rest, and it gives them flexibility on bringing them back later in the series. Yes, the Phillies would still be looking at a bullpen game down the road, but to have their two best starters available in four of the series first five games would be a major win.

Should the Astros avoid Bryce Harper?

Scott Servais caught heat for pitching to Yordan Alvarez during the division series, but Alvarez was hitting in front of Alex Bregman, who had an .894 OPS after the All-Star break and Kyle Tucker, who finished the season with a 128 OPS+. Harper, on the other hand, is protected in the Phillies lineup by Nick Castellanos and his sub .700 OPS and Alec Bohm, who was a league average hitter over the course of the season. The MVP of the NLCS is slashing .419/.444/.907 in 11 postseason games while Castellanos has a .565 OPS in the playoffs and Bohm’s is .532. Why on Earth would you pitch to Harper if that is what’s behind him?

This might be a series for Will Smith

The Astros chose Seth Martinez over Smith on the ALCS roster because the Yankees were loaded with right-handed hitters, but the Phillies have a pocket of lefties that they will use against right-handed pitchers at the bottom of their order. Two of their bottom three hitters (Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh) and leadoff man Kyle Schwarber bat from the left side. The Astros got by against a similar lefty pocket in the ALDS against Seattle with Bryan Abreu and Rafael Montero, but they only carried 12 pitchers during that shorter series. I don’t think they would opt to use Smith, who recorded the final out in all 11 Braves 2021 playoff wins without allowing a run, over Abreu or Montero, but he could be valuable early in a game or in a marathon. Another reason to carry Smith on the roster is that he’s held Bryce Harper to a .143 batting average in 14 at bats, but the three batter minimum would complicate that usage since Harper is surrounded by right-handed hitters.

This series is a defensive mismatch

The Phillies are the worst of the NL East World Series opponents the Astros have faced

Philadelphia’s starting pitching is better than Atlanta’s was last year, especially after the Charlie Morton injury, but the Braves lineup, bullpen, and defense was better, and the depth of the bullpen is the only advantage the Phillies have over the 2019 Nationals. As disappointing as it was for the Astros to lose those World Series, losing this one would be worse.