Houston Chronicle
As Elon Musk expands his reach, Washington worries
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Between launching four astronauts and 54 satellites into orbit, unveiling an electric freight truck and taking over Twitter this month, Elon Musk made time to offer unsolicited peace plans for Taiwan and Ukraine, antagonizing those countries' leaders and irking Washington, too.
Houston Chronicle
GM Pauses Advertising on Twitter Following Elon Musk Takeover
If you’re an automaker, what do you do when the founder of a rival takes over a social media platform where you’ve advertised in the past? If you’re General Motors, apparently the answer involves hitting the metaphorical “pause” button. Recently, CNBC reported that GM had made the decision to put a temporary halt to their Twitter advertising.
Epstein Pal Leon Black Alleges Rape Accuser Is Russian Spy
Jeffrey Epstein’s billionaire pal, Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black, has filed another lawsuit against the former Russian model who alleges he raped her, claiming she may be a Russian spy and that she and her lawyers attempted to “harm and humiliate him” despite the fact she had already allegedly collected millions in a confidentiality agreement.The suit, filed in New York state Supreme Court on Monday and seen by The Daily Beast, alleges Guzel Ganieva “made false allegations” that Black assaulted and abused her, which he claims was in direct violation of a confidentiality agreement “under which Plaintiff had paid...
Paul Pelosi attack - live: DA unveils charges against DePape as she says assault was politically motivated
The San Francisco District Attorney called for political rhetoric to be toned down as she announced state charges against David DePape for the alleged hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband.Brooke Jenkins said that her office will charge the suspect with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family.“Violence has no place in the city and we will work vigorously to hold the defendant accountable,” she told a Monday press conference. As leaders and citizens, it is incumbent upon us all to watch...
