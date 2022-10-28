ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire at eatery triggers evacuations at Windward Mall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a restaurant forced evacuations at Windward Mall on Sunday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident just after noon. Fire officials said it was fully extinguished in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. This story may be updated. Copyright...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

All westbound lanes of H1 closed following 2-car crash in Kapolei

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- All lanes of westbound the H-1 Freeway were shut down following a two-car crash near the Campbell Industrial Park off ramp, Monday evening. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. A spokesperson with the Honolulu Fire Department tells KITV4 that extrication was needed for at least one person. So far there has been no word on possible injuries of their severity.
KAPOLEI, HI
KITV.com

HPD again warns of phone 'spoofing' scam after another resident falls victim

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police officials are warning the public of another phone spoofing scam making the rounds on Oahu. According to investigators, the scammer called a resident from a spoofed phone number displaying the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). The thief then told the resident that a warrant was out for their arrest and in order to rectify the situation, they’d need to pay a fine using gift cards.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Business owners worried about lane closures from Honolulu's Rail project

Plans are on track to shut down several lanes of Dillingham Boulevard in order to move forward with Honolulu's Rail project. Utilities will be relocated along the road starting next month -- work that will take three years to finish. Business owners worried about lane closures from Honolulu's Rail project.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man left critically injured following apparent stabbing in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Waikiki on Saturday night. The incident happened at 11:55 p.m. on Kalakaua Avenue. Honolulu EMS said the man suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and chest. An investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story....
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Motor vehicle accidents prompt closure of some Oahu roads; investigations ongoing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two motor vehicle accidents have closed portions of Oahu roads Friday night, official said. A motor vehicle accident happened on Kapiolani Boulevard just before 7 p.m. near Kamakee Street. Authorities have shut down all eastbound lanes on Kapiolani Boulevard between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street. Kamakee Mauka...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

It’s The Rip-Off Honolulu Hotels That Are Killing Us

We understand the bad feelings created by a proposed $50 fee on arrival for Hawaii visitors. But for us, the exorbitant costs for Hawaii accommodations cause insult and injury, breaking the bank. Here’s our recent case in point related to Honolulu hotels. Your editors regularly travel around the state...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Something Big Went Missing at Honolulu Airport: Visitors Take Notice

The new and in many ways beautiful 230,000-sq. ft. Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) accommodates up to 12 planes and should help to eliminate prime time pressure between 10 am and 3 pm. It opened in August of 2021, adding nearly 30% to the airport’s gate capacity. But as pretty as it is, the term “putting lipstick on a pig” may apply. For as much as it cost (more than a quarter billion dollars) and the capacity and cosmetic uplift it gives to the appearance of the aging Honolulu airport, you’re in for some surprises, one of which is that you’d better still pack your lunch.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Revelers urged to remain vigilant during Halloween festivities in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Kalakaua Avenue expected to be filled with crowds on Halloween, people are urged to be aware of their surroundings. It’s the first Halloween in two years with no COVID restrictions. Brooks Wingert, of Makiki, said he always celebrates Halloween in Waikiki. “This is where everyone’s...
HONOLULU, HI

