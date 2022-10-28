Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire at eatery triggers evacuations at Windward Mall
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a restaurant forced evacuations at Windward Mall on Sunday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident just after noon. Fire officials said it was fully extinguished in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. This story may be updated. Copyright...
KITV.com
All westbound lanes of H1 closed following 2-car crash in Kapolei
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- All lanes of westbound the H-1 Freeway were shut down following a two-car crash near the Campbell Industrial Park off ramp, Monday evening. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. A spokesperson with the Honolulu Fire Department tells KITV4 that extrication was needed for at least one person. So far there has been no word on possible injuries of their severity.
KITV.com
HPD again warns of phone 'spoofing' scam after another resident falls victim
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police officials are warning the public of another phone spoofing scam making the rounds on Oahu. According to investigators, the scammer called a resident from a spoofed phone number displaying the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). The thief then told the resident that a warrant was out for their arrest and in order to rectify the situation, they’d need to pay a fine using gift cards.
Crying Fowl In Downtown Honolulu: ‘Chickens Are Wandering Around Like They Own The Place’
Karin Lynn, a retired engineer, clamps on protective earmuffs each night to shut out the raucous 3:30 a.m. crowing of roosters while trying to sleep in her bedroom on the 27th floor of the Marco Polo Condominiums in downtown Honolulu. Chinatown residents are accustomed to roistering merrymakers, but they’ve gotten...
KITV.com
'Drive with aloha' | Public reminded to stay safe out on the roadway this Halloween
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As Halloween celebrations kick off, safety officials are urging drivers to make this night a little less scary for pedestrians. The Halloween Holiday is the deadliest night of the year for child pedestrians -- who are three times more likely to be hit by a car on Halloween night than any other night.
KITV.com
Business owners worried about lane closures from Honolulu's Rail project
Plans are on track to shut down several lanes of Dillingham Boulevard in order to move forward with Honolulu's Rail project. Utilities will be relocated along the road starting next month -- work that will take three years to finish. Business owners worried about lane closures from Honolulu's Rail project.
Man hospitalized after alleged stabbing in Waikiki area
An attempted murder investigation is underway after the Honolulu Police Department said a 30-year-old man was stabbed in the Waikiki area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man left critically injured following apparent stabbing in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Waikiki on Saturday night. The incident happened at 11:55 p.m. on Kalakaua Avenue. Honolulu EMS said the man suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and chest. An investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story....
KITV.com
Moped rider in critical condition after being rear-ended by truck on Kalanianaole Highway in Kailua
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A moped rider is in critical condition after being rear-ended by a pickup truck in the Kailua area, Sunday night. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway, near Kanapuu Drive.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Motor vehicle accidents prompt closure of some Oahu roads; investigations ongoing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two motor vehicle accidents have closed portions of Oahu roads Friday night, official said. A motor vehicle accident happened on Kapiolani Boulevard just before 7 p.m. near Kamakee Street. Authorities have shut down all eastbound lanes on Kapiolani Boulevard between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street. Kamakee Mauka...
BEAT OF HAWAII
It’s The Rip-Off Honolulu Hotels That Are Killing Us
We understand the bad feelings created by a proposed $50 fee on arrival for Hawaii visitors. But for us, the exorbitant costs for Hawaii accommodations cause insult and injury, breaking the bank. Here’s our recent case in point related to Honolulu hotels. Your editors regularly travel around the state...
Pilot describes Hawaii helicopter crash
During the third tour, the helicopter crashed after its tail boom separated from the fuselage at an altitude of approximately 1,000 feet above ground level.
KITV.com
Honolulu City Council considering measure to cut down on noise in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The streets of Waikiki could soon get quieter if a bill before the Honolulu City Council passes. The measure would restrict the use of speakers on the streets. The sound of Ellie Hawkes' voice echoes across the streets of Waikiki. At one time, one of the songs...
Costco in Iwilei evacuated due to chemical spill
Costco in Iwilei has been evacuated due to a chemical spill. No injuries reported by HPD.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Something Big Went Missing at Honolulu Airport: Visitors Take Notice
The new and in many ways beautiful 230,000-sq. ft. Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) accommodates up to 12 planes and should help to eliminate prime time pressure between 10 am and 3 pm. It opened in August of 2021, adding nearly 30% to the airport’s gate capacity. But as pretty as it is, the term “putting lipstick on a pig” may apply. For as much as it cost (more than a quarter billion dollars) and the capacity and cosmetic uplift it gives to the appearance of the aging Honolulu airport, you’re in for some surprises, one of which is that you’d better still pack your lunch.
Power outage in Makaha affecting over 2,000 HECO customers
HECO said the outage happened at around 1 p.m. Thursday.
KITV.com
Honolulu Freight Service buys former Love's Bakery Headquarters
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- Honolulu Freight Service has purchased the former Love's Bakery headquarters. The move comes as the transportation services company looks to centralize its main Hawai'i operations.
Teen dies after boating incident off Sand Island
First responders are currently searching for a missing swimmer off the coast of Kalihi in Sand Island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Revelers urged to remain vigilant during Halloween festivities in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Kalakaua Avenue expected to be filled with crowds on Halloween, people are urged to be aware of their surroundings. It’s the first Halloween in two years with no COVID restrictions. Brooks Wingert, of Makiki, said he always celebrates Halloween in Waikiki. “This is where everyone’s...
