Pueblo police announce arrest in connection to September homicide

Pueblo police have arrested a man on murder charges in connection to an alleged homicide on the north side of the city in late September, the Pueblo Police Department announced in a news release Thursday.

Sonny Sanchez, 46, was served with a warrant for alleged first-degree murder Tuesday while he already was in jail at the Pueblo County Detention Center on unrelated charges, according to the release.

Police announced on Oct. 29 that they were investigating a “suspicious vehicle” under the 24 th Street bridge between Perry Avenue and Tuxedo Boulevard when they found a man dead inside, the victim of a single gunshot wound.

Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter identified the man Thursday afternoon as 52-year-old Gabe Garcia, of Pueblo.

According to Pueblo PD’s release, officers had been contacted two days prior to discovering the van and Garcia’s body and after speaking with witnesses, determined a grey Ford Aerostar van was a vehicle of interest.

Police later located the van under the bridge and identified a suspect whom they did not initially name, but said had “personal ties” to Garcia. Police identified Sanchez Thursday as the suspect. He is being held in the Pueblo County Detention Center without bail pending a court appearance.

The homicide investigation marked Pueblo's 20th of 2022. Since then, two more homicides have taken place in the city, bringing Pueblo's total to 22 so for this year and 25 total in Pueblo County.

Pueblo PD said in its release its investigation is “active and ongoing.” Anyone with additional information about the alleged homicide is asked to contact Detective Ron Gravatt at 719-320-6022.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

