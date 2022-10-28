SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County jail deputies said they detained an inmate that had breached the emergency exit door and ran out of a unit early Saturday morning. According to deputies, Genevieve Golden, 38, waited until the unit officer had just completed face to face observation checks. The unit officer returned to her station, and the inmate ran to the back of the unit of the Annex and breached an emergency exit door, then ran out of her unit.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO