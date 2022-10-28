ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Local nonprofit is lending a hand to single parents without means of transportation

SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is teaming up with Carvana to achieve its mission of helping a parent in need. Driving Single Parents is a local non-profit that seeks to help lessen the burden on single parents without a means of transportation. After receiving hundreds of applicants, the board of directors selected and gave away a car to a local mother, Stephanie Talamantez.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Festivities for annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - Festivities for the annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin on Wednesday!. This year’s dinner will be the return of in-person celebrations!. Mayor Ron Nirenberg is launching this year's registration on November 2nd at the Henry B. Gonzalez convention center from 9 a.m. until full capacity is reached. This is just registration this is not the actual dinner.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Foster Farms Chicken patties sold at Costco are being recalled

SAN ANTONIO - Chicken patties sold at Costco are being recalled. Company officials say they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. The recall notice says the plastic pieces may be inside Foster Farms' fully-cooked frozen chicken breast patties. The products were produced this summer in 80-ounce plastic bag packages...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

John Lira: Candidate for the 23rd Congressional District

SAN ANTONIO - John Lira is a Democrat candidate for the U.S. House to represent Texas' 23rd Congressional District. “John Lira served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Lira earned an associate degree in paralegal studies from San Antonio College in 2008, a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2012, and a master's degree in public policy and management from Carnegie Mellon University in 2015. His career experience includes co-founding LIRA Strategies LLC and working as a HillVets Legislative Leaders Fellow with the U.S. House of Representatives, a policy research manager with the National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service, and a management and program analyst with the U.S. Small Business Administration.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New Braunfels firefighters battled heavy fire at River City Café

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Firefighters quickly responded to a heavy fire at a New Braunfels restaurant. The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire structure at the River City Café on FM 725 at around 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The marvelous Spiritlandia music festival takes place Saturday night

SAN ANTONIO - The largest day of the dead celebration continues, with the 4th annual Spiritlandia. The La Villita Historic Village has come alive with lights, music, and food. From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, you can enjoy their live music festival, and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., you can enjoy all sorts of family-friendly activities.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Firefighters made quick attack to heavy house fire on Southwest side

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters were able to make a quick attack on a house fire on the Southwest side of town. Fire officials were initially dispatched at around 2:19 a.m. to the area of Zarzamora and Kirk for a smoke investigation. Upon arrival, they discovered the fire was coming from a vacant home on the 700 block of Harriman Place.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The Latino Vote: Tuesday at 6:30 pm

SAN ANTONIO - Latinos are the fastest growing racial and ethnic group in the U.S. electorate since the last mid-terms, according to the Pew Research Center. That makes their votes more impactful than ever. Former U.S. Congressman Henry Bonilla and former State Representative Michael Villarreal sat down with News 4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Bexar County early voting turnout numbers

SAN ANTONIO - New statistics from the Bexar County Elections Department on early voting turnout. Just over 11,500 people voted on Sunday. That means, since Monday, more than 192,000 voters have cast their ballots. Early voting is in full swing and runs through Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day is the...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Around 50,000 fans attended Elton John's last concert in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - Elton John rocked the Alamodome Saturday night. A crowd of about 50,000 people was there to see the global superstar for his last show in Texas!. His farewell, Yellow Brick Road the final tour is just now wrapping up. We were able to speak with his tour...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Three people shot in Walmart parking lot on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Police say three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on the northeast side of town Sunday afternoon. Police were called to 5600 Walzem Rd. at around 4 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, suspects in a silver vehicle were following the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Service dog missing from Canyon Lake

SAN ANTONIO – A service dog is missing from the Canyon Lake area. Biggie has been missing since October 25th and he weighs about 100 pounds. If you have seen him, you are asked to call 830-401-9948. There is a $1,000 dollar reward for his return.
CANYON LAKE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman transferred to nearby hospital following Northwest Side crash

SAN ANTONIO – Two cars collided while switching lanes, resulting in some injuries. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m, on Shaenfield Road, towards the Northwest Side of town. According to the police, the woman inside a white Infiniti was heading Southbound on Shaenfield in the outside lane and attempted...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

NICU infants at the Children's Hospital get into the Halloween spirit

SAN ANTONIO – NICU infants at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio are getting into the Halloween spirit, and let me just warn you that the following images are super adorable. These little newborns were dressed up as princesses, JIF peanut butter, and iconic characters like Bob Ross...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

