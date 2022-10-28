Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Chamber of Commerce holds opening ceremony for Veteran Day countdown
SAN ANTONIO - Monday marks the start of San Antonio's annual countdown to Veterans Day. The San Antonio Chamber of Commerce held an opening ceremony at the Alamo this morning. Celebrate America's military is free to the public and offers dozens of events in honor of our service members,...
foxsanantonio.com
Local nonprofit is lending a hand to single parents without means of transportation
SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is teaming up with Carvana to achieve its mission of helping a parent in need. Driving Single Parents is a local non-profit that seeks to help lessen the burden on single parents without a means of transportation. After receiving hundreds of applicants, the board of directors selected and gave away a car to a local mother, Stephanie Talamantez.
foxsanantonio.com
Festivities for annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO - Festivities for the annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin on Wednesday!. This year's dinner will be the return of in-person celebrations!. Mayor Ron Nirenberg is launching this year's registration on November 2nd at the Henry B. Gonzalez convention center from 9 a.m. until full capacity is reached. This is just registration this is not the actual dinner.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Veteran finds seizure relief with help of medical device
SAN ANTONIO - Epilepsy Awareness month starts Tuesday and to kick it off we are sharing the story of a local U.S. Airforce veteran who was just 24 years old when he lost consciousness while riding his motorcycle down a highway in San Antonio due to a seizure. Eight days...
foxsanantonio.com
Foster Farms Chicken patties sold at Costco are being recalled
SAN ANTONIO - Chicken patties sold at Costco are being recalled. Company officials say they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. The recall notice says the plastic pieces may be inside Foster Farms' fully-cooked frozen chicken breast patties. The products were produced this summer in 80-ounce plastic bag packages...
foxsanantonio.com
Tommy's Express Carwash will scare customers are they drive through the wash
SAN ANTONIO – For all you Halloween lovers, Tommy's Express Carwash hosts its annual Tunnel of Terror. Team members will dress up in their scariest costumes to scare customers as they drive through the wash. The event is happening this weekend from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at...
foxsanantonio.com
Police says active shooter call for Catholic Central High School was a prank
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department issued an all-clear alert Monday at Central Catholic High School after they received a phone call about an active shooter on campus, but it all turned out to be a prank. School President Jason Longoria says the school was placed on...
foxsanantonio.com
John Lira: Candidate for the 23rd Congressional District
SAN ANTONIO - John Lira is a Democrat candidate for the U.S. House to represent Texas' 23rd Congressional District. "John Lira served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Lira earned an associate degree in paralegal studies from San Antonio College in 2008, a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2012, and a master's degree in public policy and management from Carnegie Mellon University in 2015. His career experience includes co-founding LIRA Strategies LLC and working as a HillVets Legislative Leaders Fellow with the U.S. House of Representatives, a policy research manager with the National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service, and a management and program analyst with the U.S. Small Business Administration."
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels firefighters battled heavy fire at River City Café
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Firefighters quickly responded to a heavy fire at a New Braunfels restaurant. The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire structure at the River City Café on FM 725 at around 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from...
foxsanantonio.com
The marvelous Spiritlandia music festival takes place Saturday night
SAN ANTONIO - The largest day of the dead celebration continues, with the 4th annual Spiritlandia. The La Villita Historic Village has come alive with lights, music, and food. From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, you can enjoy their live music festival, and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., you can enjoy all sorts of family-friendly activities.
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters made quick attack to heavy house fire on Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters were able to make a quick attack on a house fire on the Southwest side of town. Fire officials were initially dispatched at around 2:19 a.m. to the area of Zarzamora and Kirk for a smoke investigation. Upon arrival, they discovered the fire was coming from a vacant home on the 700 block of Harriman Place.
foxsanantonio.com
The Latino Vote: Tuesday at 6:30 pm
SAN ANTONIO - Latinos are the fastest growing racial and ethnic group in the U.S. electorate since the last mid-terms, according to the Pew Research Center. That makes their votes more impactful than ever. Former U.S. Congressman Henry Bonilla and former State Representative Michael Villarreal sat down with News 4...
foxsanantonio.com
One man hospitalized after heavy fire at a Northwest apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – One man suffered a laceration in his arm after the first floor of a Northwest apartment caught on fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of Gentleman Road at the Terrace House Apartments for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County early voting turnout numbers
SAN ANTONIO - New statistics from the Bexar County Elections Department on early voting turnout. Just over 11,500 people voted on Sunday. That means, since Monday, more than 192,000 voters have cast their ballots. Early voting is in full swing and runs through Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day is the...
foxsanantonio.com
Around 50,000 fans attended Elton John's last concert in Texas
SAN ANTONIO - Elton John rocked the Alamodome Saturday night. A crowd of about 50,000 people was there to see the global superstar for his last show in Texas!. His farewell, Yellow Brick Road the final tour is just now wrapping up. We were able to speak with his tour...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman and dog quickly escaped after heavy house fire on Northside of town
SAN ANTONIO – A woman and her dog were quick to escape after a fire erupted in her Northside home. Firefighters were dispatched to the 9100 block of Ranch Corner at around 2:30 a.m. for a reported fire structure. The Battalion Chief says that the woman woke up after...
foxsanantonio.com
Three people shot in Walmart parking lot on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Police say three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on the northeast side of town Sunday afternoon. Police were called to 5600 Walzem Rd. at around 4 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, suspects in a silver vehicle were following the...
foxsanantonio.com
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Service dog missing from Canyon Lake
SAN ANTONIO – A service dog is missing from the Canyon Lake area. Biggie has been missing since October 25th and he weighs about 100 pounds. If you have seen him, you are asked to call 830-401-9948. There is a $1,000 dollar reward for his return.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman transferred to nearby hospital following Northwest Side crash
SAN ANTONIO – Two cars collided while switching lanes, resulting in some injuries. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m, on Shaenfield Road, towards the Northwest Side of town. According to the police, the woman inside a white Infiniti was heading Southbound on Shaenfield in the outside lane and attempted...
foxsanantonio.com
NICU infants at the Children's Hospital get into the Halloween spirit
SAN ANTONIO – NICU infants at the Children's Hospital of San Antonio are getting into the Halloween spirit, and let me just warn you that the following images are super adorable. These little newborns were dressed up as princesses, JIF peanut butter, and iconic characters like Bob Ross...
